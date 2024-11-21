Mere Christendom and the Gospel with Rev. Doug Wilson
In this episode of The Apologist, hosted by Steven R. Martins of the Cántaro Institute, we dive into the timely and thought-provoking themes of Mere Christendom with special guest, Rev. Doug Wilson of Christ Church in Moscow, Idaho, and New Saint Andrews College. Rev. Wilson unpacks the challenges of secularism, the interplay between church and state, the practical implications of liberty in Christ for modern society and explores the vision for Christendom 2.0. Taking the time to address common misconceptions, and outline a hopeful, gospel-centered path forward for restoring a Christ-centered culture, this episode offers rich insights and meaningful dialogue.
--------
44:35
Reformation, Renewal and Political Discourse with Dr. Tom Ascol
As we contemplate the recovery of the gospel and the renewal of culture in relation to our apologetic mandate, we are left to ask, in what way can we influence the theology and practical direction of the broader evangelical church? And is such influence to be seen as hermetically sealed off from matters relating to public life? Dr. Tom Ascol of Founders Ministries and the Institute of Public Theology joins Steven R. Martins for this episode of The Apologist to discuss how he and several others have been at work recovering, reforming, and inching towards renewal, while also addressing the need for the church to increasingly engage in public, political discourse. As Ascol explains, far from being solely a theological statement, "Christ is Lord" is very much political in nature.
--------
49:16
Economics and Christian Philosophy with Dr. Adolfo Garcia de la Sienra Guajardo
Is there a place for Christianity in economics? Or is economics an irreligious sphere of society? Are any economic models compatible with the biblical worldview? Capitalism, socialism, communism? If Christ is Lord over all, is He not also Lord over economics? In this episode of The Apologist, Steven R. Martins sits down with economics philosopher Dr. Adolfo Garcia de la Sienra Guajardo to discuss how the Christian worldview relates to economics.
--------
51:10
Environmentalism and Climatology 101 with Dr. David Legates
As we seek to develop a holistic apologetic, a reasoned defense of our biblical worldview, Institute founder Steven R. Martins sits down with Dr. David Legates of the Cornwall Alliance to discuss environmentalism, climate science, and cultural "climatology" apologetics.
--------
34:56
Man, Creation & Stewardship with Dr. Calvin Beisner
As we seek to develop a holistic apologetic, a reasoned defense of our biblical worldview, Institute founder Steven R. Martins sits down with Dr. Calvin Beisner of the Cornwall Alliance to discuss man's relationship to creation, the dominion mandate, environmentalism, and cultural "climatology" apologetics.