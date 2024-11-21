Reformation, Renewal and Political Discourse with Dr. Tom Ascol

As we contemplate the recovery of the gospel and the renewal of culture in relation to our apologetic mandate, we are left to ask, in what way can we influence the theology and practical direction of the broader evangelical church? And is such influence to be seen as hermetically sealed off from matters relating to public life? Dr. Tom Ascol of Founders Ministries and the Institute of Public Theology joins Steven R. Martins for this episode of The Apologist to discuss how he and several others have been at work recovering, reforming, and inching towards renewal, while also addressing the need for the church to increasingly engage in public, political discourse. As Ascol explains, far from being solely a theological statement, "Christ is Lord" is very much political in nature.