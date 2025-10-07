Powered by RND
The Greg Laurie Show
  • From Atheism to Faith | A Conversation with Andrew Klavan
    What happens when a celebrated crime novelist, political commentator, and former Hollywood insider shares his unlikely journey from atheism to faith? In this thought-provoking episode of The Greg Laurie Show, Pastor Greg sits down with Andrew Klavan—Daily Wire host, best-selling author, humorist, and screenwriter—for a revealing and joyfully honest conversation about belief, culture, truth, and the state of the modern world. From the trauma of a “cracked up” life and his secular Jewish upbringing to a miraculous encounter with God at age 49, Klavan shares how grappling with deep depression and relentless curiosity led him to Christianity. Together, Pastor Greg and Andrew explore how ideas shape society, why true masculinity and femininity matter, and what it means to stand firm in your convictions—even when it costs you everything. ----- Find Andrew’s memoir—The Great Good Thing—here: https://bit.ly/4868CyS Want more from Greg Laurie? Visit https://harvest.org/. Find Pastor Greg on social media: https://www.instagram.com/greglaurie/ https://x.com/greglaurie https://www.facebook.com/harvest.greglaurie Discover more Christian podcasts at lifeaudio.com and inquire about advertising opportunities at lifeaudio.com/contact-us. ----- TIMESTAMPS: 00:00 Andrew Klavan’s Descent into Depression and Miraculous Recovery01:46 Culture Shock: Returning to America After Seven Years Abroad02:48 Hollywood’s Shift: Speaking Out Against Anti-American Narratives04:14 The Symbolism of Trump’s Election & Defeating “Empire of Lies”07:58 Arguing Spiritual Truth in a Material World10:31 Rejecting Empty Religion: Klavan’s Jewish Upbringing and Crisis12:48 Therapy, Transformation, and the Power of Mentorship14:12 The Logic and Experience of Prayer15:25 The Unlikely Call to Christian Baptism16:57 Reading the Bible as Truth: A Pivotal Moment19:35 Are Today’s Intellectuals Moving Toward Faith?22:21 The Limits of Science and Dawkins as a “Cultural Christian”23:55 Jordan Peterson’s Influence on Youth & The Bible24:23 Letting God Judge: On Orthodoxy, Spirit, and Conversions27:34 Darkness in the World & The Call to Love29:23 Defining True Masculinity: Integrity and Courage31:46 The High Calling of Motherhood & Marriage Insights33:39 Art, Storytelling, and the Hope for Genuine Christian Films35:20 Why Mainstream Filmmakers Avoid Christian Stories—But Momentum Grows37:40 The Power of Story: “Chariots of Fire” & Impactful Interviews40:41 Shakespeare as the Ultimate Interview: Faith, Story, and Mystery43:53 The Role of Humor in Surviving Life’s Corruption45:41 Jewish Humor, Survival, and Laughter Through Adversity47:15 Closing: The Power of Love, Humor, and Unique Voices Discover more Christian podcasts at lifeaudio.com and inquire about advertising opportunities at lifeaudio.com/contact-us.
  • Reviving Masculinity & Faith in America: How a New Jesus Revolution Is Starting Now
    Is America on the verge of another spiritual awakening? In today’s powerful episode of The Greg Laurie Show, Pastor Greg dives deep into the signs of revival he’s witnessing across the country—and reveals what it truly means to embrace godly masculinity in a world desperate for hope and authentic leadership. Drawing from firsthand experience as a young convert during the Jesus Movement, Pastor Greg reflects on what revival felt like then—and why he believes we may be seeing the first signs of a new movement today. You’ll hear why recent skyrocketing Bible sales and surging interest in faith-based media signal a spiritual hunger among American youth—and how men, for the first time in modern history, are leading the way back to church. Pastor Greg also tackles the misconceptions around masculinity head-on, sharing insights from Scripture about what it means to “man up” as a protective, loving, and servant-hearted leader. Plus, don’t miss his memorable take on the impact of cultural symbols like Barney the Dinosaur! ----- Want more from Greg Laurie? Visit https://harvest.org/. Find Pastor Greg on social media: https://www.instagram.com/greglaurie/ https://x.com/greglaurie https://www.facebook.com/harvest.greglaurie Discover more Christian podcasts at lifeaudio.com and inquire about advertising opportunities at lifeaudio.com/contact-us. ----- TIMESTAMPS: 00:00 Signs of a Spiritual Awakening in America01:11 The Jesus Movement and Personal Transformation02:49 Cultural Decline and Impact on Youth04:17 Founding Fathers’ Faith and America’s Future05:17 God’s Blueprint for National Renewal06:51 What Real Revival Means: The Car Analogy08:08 Greg’s Unexpected Encounter with the Gospel10:17 Uniqueness of Early Church Services12:30 Rekindling Spiritual Passion in Marriage and Faith13:57 Jesus’ Three Steps to Spiritual Renewal15:24 Surprising Rise in Bible Sales and Interest16:34 Young Men Leading America’s Spiritual Comeback18:04 Barney the Dinosaur and Masculinity Controversy19:34 Apostle Paul’s Guide to True Manhood21:09 The Strength and Meekness of Jesus23:28 Loving as a True Man of God24:32 Learning Manhood Without a Father Figure26:13 The Power of Godly Mentors in Greg’s Life28:11 Unintentional Fatherhood: How Kids Learn from You Discover more Christian podcasts at lifeaudio.com and inquire about advertising opportunities at lifeaudio.com/contact-us.
  • This Generation’s Turning Point | Remembering Charlie Kirk with Greg and Jonathan Laurie
    In this deeply moving episode of The Greg Laurie Show, Pastor Greg and his son Jonathan reflect on the life and tragic death of Charlie Kirk. More than just a political figure, Charlie was a bold and unapologetic follower of Jesus whose faith shaped every part of his message and mission. Together, Greg and Jonathan unpack the parallels between Charlie and biblical figures like Stephen—the first Christian martyr—highlighting how courage in the face of opposition can inspire the next generation. They share personal stories of shock, grief, and hope—including how young believers are already rising up to pick up the baton Charlie left behind. From the pain of unanswered questions to the call for bold evangelism, this episode is both a tribute and a challenge: to stand firm in truth, invite others to know Christ, and believe that God can bring revival even from tragedy. - - - Want more from Greg Laurie? Visit https://harvest.org/. Find Pastor Greg on social media: https://www.instagram.com/greglaurie/ https://x.com/greglaurie https://www.facebook.com/harvest.greglaurie Discover more Christian podcasts at lifeaudio.com and inquire about advertising opportunities at lifeaudio.com/contact-us. TIMESTAMPS: 00:00 Remembering Charlie Kirk’s Bold Faith02:15 Parallels with Stephen, the First Martyr05:44 Why Mourning Matters and God’s Comfort in Grief08:32 A Call for Boldness Among Young Believers11:13 Charlie’s Convictions and His Faith-First Worldview14:00 The Power of Honest Debate and Integrity16:34 Why Pastors Should Speak Out About Charlie20:18 The Next Generation’s Hunger for Hope23:11 Wrestling with Why God Allows Suffering25:43 Standing on Truth, Even When It Offends27:22 Carrying Charlie’s Baton: Bold Evangelism Today29:58 Sharing Your Testimony in a Digital World31:06 Charlie’s 30-Second Gospel Answer33:40 Upward, Inward, Outward: Living a Balanced Christian Life37:50 The Importance of Church Community Over Isolation39:06 Choosing Christ Over Counterfeits Discover more Christian podcasts at lifeaudio.com and inquire about advertising opportunities at lifeaudio.com/contact-us.
  • Why Christians Should Support Israel | An Interview with Jeremiah Johnston
    On this week’s episode of The Greg Laurie Show, Pastor Greg once again invites Dr. Jeremiah Johnston to join him on the mic—this time diving deep into the significance of Israel, the Jewish roots of Christianity, and why Bible prophecy is more relevant now than ever. Together, Greg and Jeremiah tackle some of the big questions facing the church today: Why is antisemitism suddenly on the rise in academic and cultural spaces? What does it mean that many Christians have forgotten the Jewish identity of Jesus? And how should believers respond to the charged debates about Israel’s right to exist? With honest (and sometimes challenging) storytelling, they share moving moments, from visiting Holocaust sites to gifting armored ambulances to Israel in Jesus’ name. Whether you’re hungry for honest answers, passionate about prophecy, or seeking a deeper connection to biblical history, this episode will equip you to defend your faith and stand with Israel—rooted in God’s timeless Word. ---- Want more from Greg Laurie? Visit https://harvest.org/. Find Pastor Greg on social media: https://www.instagram.com/greglaurie/ https://x.com/greglaurie https://www.facebook.com/harvest.greglaurie Discover more Christian podcasts at lifeaudio.com and inquire about advertising opportunities at lifeaudio.com/contact-us. TIMESTAMPS: 00:00 Jesus Was—and Is—Jewish: A Forgotten Truth00:40 A 1,000-Year-Old Torah Scroll Smuggled from Iraq03:32 Greg Laurie Gifts an Armored Ambulance to Israel04:36 The Rise of Antisemitism on College Campuses05:44 Visiting Buchenwald: The Reality of Evil and History07:18 Why Christians Should Support Israel09:32 Why the Rapture Is Less Talked About Today10:49 Seminaries, Calvinism, and “Replacement” Theology12:47 Romans 11:26—God's Unbreakable Plans for Israel13:55 The Prophetic Significance of Israel’s Regathering15:23 Correcting Misconceptions: Christians and Israel’s Future17:46 A Second-Century Coin & The Origin of “Palestine”20:24 Debunking “I Only Oppose Zionism” Trope21:20 The Biblical Mandate to Visit Israel23:09 Jesus and the Temple Tax—Understanding His Jewishness24:22 Is “Rapture” Really in the Bible?27:10 Harpazo Explained: The Rapture and Greek Nuance28:38 Differences Between the Rapture and Second Coming31:00 Martin Luther, Prophecy, and Evangelism in Troubled Times32:42 Warning Against Date-Setting: Balance in End Times Teaching36:58 Provoking Israel to Jealousy—A Personal Story38:15 Why Every Christian Should Go to Israel40:14 Rediscovering the Jewishness of Jesus & Importance of Prophecy41:07 Final Encouragement: Study Eschatology and Speak Up for Israel Discover more Christian podcasts at lifeaudio.com and inquire about advertising opportunities at lifeaudio.com/contact-us.
  • Is the Shroud of Turin the Burial Cloth of Jesus? | A Conversation with Jeremiah Johnston
    What did Jesus really look like? In today’s episode of The Greg Laurie Show, Pastor Greg sits down for the first of two conversations with renowned scholar Dr. Jeremiah Johnston to explore one of the most controversial and fascinating relics in Christian history: the Shroud of Turin. Could this ancient linen cloth really be the burial cloth of Christ—and offer visual, physical proof of both his crucifixion and resurrection? Together, Greg and Jeremiah unpack the artifact’s historical, scientific, and spiritual implications—using cutting-edge research, personal anecdotes, and relatable faith conversations from family life to Oxford University and beyond. Whether you’re a lifelong believer, honest skeptic, or just curious about the mysteries of faith, this conversation invites you to consider both the evidence and the enduring hope at the heart of the Gospel: “Because He lives, you shall live also.” If you prayed with Pastor Greg, receive your free copy of the New Believer's Bible here: https://harvest.org/request-material/ To view the artifacts mentioned in this conversation, check out the links below: Shroud of Turin: https://www.shroud.com/ Pilate Stone: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pilate_stone Pantocrator Icon: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Christ_Pantocrator Israel Antiquities Museum: https://www.imj.org.il/en --- Want more from Greg Laurie? Visit https://harvest.org/. Find Pastor Greg on social media: https://www.instagram.com/greglaurie/ https://x.com/greglaurie https://www.facebook.com/harvest.greglaurie Discover more Christian podcasts at lifeaudio.com and inquire about advertising opportunities at lifeaudio.com/contact-us. ATP10BI9Bi2Iw7ftCFQd Discover more Christian podcasts at lifeaudio.com and inquire about advertising opportunities at lifeaudio.com/contact-us.
About The Greg Laurie Show

Everyone talks about life after death, but what about life during life? Do you wonder, 'Why am I here? How can I be truly happy? Does my life matter, or why do I feel empty inside?' And, 'What really happens when I die?' Pastor Greg Laurie has helped millions find profound hope through true faith. On the "The Greg Laurie Show," Pastor Greg brings insight to Scripture, a deep dive into real cultural issues, and special guest interviews with trusted Christian voices with a variety of life experiences that will help you make sense of life. Want more from Greg Laurie? Visit https://harvest.org/. Find Pastor Greg on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/greglaurie/
