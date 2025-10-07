Is the Shroud of Turin the Burial Cloth of Jesus? | A Conversation with Jeremiah Johnston

What did Jesus really look like? In today’s episode of The Greg Laurie Show, Pastor Greg sits down for the first of two conversations with renowned scholar Dr. Jeremiah Johnston to explore one of the most controversial and fascinating relics in Christian history: the Shroud of Turin. Could this ancient linen cloth really be the burial cloth of Christ—and offer visual, physical proof of both his crucifixion and resurrection? Together, Greg and Jeremiah unpack the artifact’s historical, scientific, and spiritual implications—using cutting-edge research, personal anecdotes, and relatable faith conversations from family life to Oxford University and beyond. Whether you’re a lifelong believer, honest skeptic, or just curious about the mysteries of faith, this conversation invites you to consider both the evidence and the enduring hope at the heart of the Gospel: “Because He lives, you shall live also.” If you prayed with Pastor Greg, receive your free copy of the New Believer's Bible here: https://harvest.org/request-material/ To view the artifacts mentioned in this conversation, check out the links below: Shroud of Turin: https://www.shroud.com/ Pilate Stone: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pilate_stone Pantocrator Icon: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Christ_Pantocrator Israel Antiquities Museum: https://www.imj.org.il/en --- Want more from Greg Laurie? Visit https://harvest.org/. Find Pastor Greg on social media: https://www.instagram.com/greglaurie/ https://x.com/greglaurie https://www.facebook.com/harvest.greglaurie Discover more Christian podcasts at lifeaudio.com and inquire about advertising opportunities at lifeaudio.com/contact-us. ATP10BI9Bi2Iw7ftCFQd Discover more Christian podcasts at lifeaudio.com and inquire about advertising opportunities at lifeaudio.com/contact-us.