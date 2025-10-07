From Atheism to Faith | A Conversation with Andrew Klavan
What happens when a celebrated crime novelist, political commentator, and former Hollywood insider shares his unlikely journey from atheism to faith? In this thought-provoking episode of The Greg Laurie Show, Pastor Greg sits down with Andrew Klavan—Daily Wire host, best-selling author, humorist, and screenwriter—for a revealing and joyfully honest conversation about belief, culture, truth, and the state of the modern world. From the trauma of a "cracked up" life and his secular Jewish upbringing to a miraculous encounter with God at age 49, Klavan shares how grappling with deep depression and relentless curiosity led him to Christianity. Together, Pastor Greg and Andrew explore how ideas shape society, why true masculinity and femininity matter, and what it means to stand firm in your convictions—even when it costs you everything. ----- TIMESTAMPS: 00:00 Andrew Klavan's Descent into Depression and Miraculous Recovery01:46 Culture Shock: Returning to America After Seven Years Abroad02:48 Hollywood's Shift: Speaking Out Against Anti-American Narratives04:14 The Symbolism of Trump's Election & Defeating "Empire of Lies"07:58 Arguing Spiritual Truth in a Material World10:31 Rejecting Empty Religion: Klavan's Jewish Upbringing and Crisis12:48 Therapy, Transformation, and the Power of Mentorship14:12 The Logic and Experience of Prayer15:25 The Unlikely Call to Christian Baptism16:57 Reading the Bible as Truth: A Pivotal Moment19:35 Are Today's Intellectuals Moving Toward Faith?22:21 The Limits of Science and Dawkins as a "Cultural Christian"23:55 Jordan Peterson's Influence on Youth & The Bible24:23 Letting God Judge: On Orthodoxy, Spirit, and Conversions27:34 Darkness in the World & The Call to Love29:23 Defining True Masculinity: Integrity and Courage31:46 The High Calling of Motherhood & Marriage Insights33:39 Art, Storytelling, and the Hope for Genuine Christian Films35:20 Why Mainstream Filmmakers Avoid Christian Stories—But Momentum Grows37:40 The Power of Story: "Chariots of Fire" & Impactful Interviews40:41 Shakespeare as the Ultimate Interview: Faith, Story, and Mystery43:53 The Role of Humor in Surviving Life's Corruption45:41 Jewish Humor, Survival, and Laughter Through Adversity47:15 Closing: The Power of Love, Humor, and Unique Voices