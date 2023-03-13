A radio theater podcast for kids that tells the stories of the saints like never before! Geared towards children ages 6-12, this podcast is full of adventure, h... More
"Why must we suffer? Because here below pure Love cannot exist without suffering. O Jesus, Jesus, I no longer feel my cross when I think of yours." - St. BernadetteCome listen to the incredible conclusion of Saint Bernadette's story! The inexplicable healing of Catherine Latapie's hand was only the beginning of the miracles that would pour forth from Lourdes. But Bernadette would have to endure much more before the truth was accepted: threats from the chief inspector, skepticism from hundreds and the disappointment of Abbe Peyramale. Through it all, Bernadette persevered in carrying out Our Lady's message for the town of Lourdes and the whole world.
"I shall spend every moment loving. One who loves does not notice her trials; or perhaps more accurately, she is able to love them. I shall do everything for Heaven, my true home." - St. BernadetteIn a small village in the south of France, a poor miller's daughter witnessed a miracle that changed everything. Come listen to the incredible tale of Saint Bernadette like you've never heard it before! Her patience through persecution, humility when tasked with the impossible and contagious joy in Christ continues to move hearts over a hundred years later. Bernadette's story is one you don't want to miss and one you won't soon forget!
"There are many saints to whom God has given the power to assist us in the necessities of life, but the power given to St. Joseph is unlimited: It extends to all our needs, and all those who invoke him with confidence are sure to be heard." - Saint Thomas AquinasSaints Alive presents the incredible conclusion of Saint Joseph's story! This episode weaves through the joyful mysteries through the eyes of Saint Joseph: from a meager stable where the Savior was brought into the world to finding Jesus preaching in the temple. We see the beauty of Jesus' young life through the eyes of his father, and come to understand the humanity and holiness of this incredible patriarch!
"Christ with me, Christ before me, Christ behind me, Christ in me"Celebrate Saint Patrick's Day by listening to Saint Patrick's story of adventure and faith!Kidnapped by pirates, forced into slavery, and a mission from God to evangelize an entire country...there's a reason Saint Patrick's tale is celebrated around the world! Saints Alive presents the story of the "Apostle of Ireland" like you've never heard it before!
"St. Joseph was an ordinary sort of man on whom God relied to do great things." – St. Josemaria EscrivaNot a single word was spoken by Joseph in the Bible, but his life has left an indelible mark on the hearts of all who know him. In this episode, we take you on an incredible adventure of Saint Joseph's life: from a dreaming boy working in his father's shop, to protector of the Holy family - it's one you don't want to miss! Parental Guidance Note: Our story begins with a scene exemplifying Saint Joseph as protector of the Holy Family on their flight into Egypt (5:51-8:42) and there is a dream with some more intense elements (25:37-28:38). Pre-screen at your discretion for any young ears that may be listening.
A radio theater podcast for kids that tells the stories of the saints like never before! Geared towards children ages 6-12, this podcast is full of adventure, heroism, virtue and humor. The stories of the saints for your little saints in the making. Come listen with your family and friends!