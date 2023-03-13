Saint Joseph Part II

“There are many saints to whom God has given the power to assist us in the necessities of life, but the power given to St. Joseph is unlimited: It extends to all our needs, and all those who invoke him with confidence are sure to be heard.” - Saint Thomas AquinasSaints Alive presents the incredible conclusion of Saint Joseph’s story! This episode weaves through the joyful mysteries through the eyes of Saint Joseph: from a meager stable where the Savior was brought into the world to finding Jesus preaching in the temple. We see the beauty of Jesus’ young life through the eyes of his father, and come to understand the humanity and holiness of this incredible patriarch! Support the showPlease rate, review and share with friends and family! Please consider helping us keep this podcast going by supporting Saints Alive on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/user?fan_landing=true&u=63731511 Find resources on the saints, discussion questions and more about our team by visiting our website: https://www.saintsalivepodcast.com/