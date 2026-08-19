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90 episodes
- Join us for the final part of Saint André Bessette’s journey. Discover how his devotion, kindness, and trust in God sparked miracles—and let his story inspire your own Lenten faith.
Today’s episode is a special public release from the Hallow exclusive Lenten series for families: The Miracle Hunters! Access the full challenge on Hallow!
Saints Alive is brought to you by the #1 Catholic Prayer App, Hallow!
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Find out more about Saints Alive at our website: https://www.saintsalivepodcast.com/
- Come along for more of Saint André Bessette’s story. Watch how prayer, perseverance, and love for others can change lives and how God works wonders through the most unexpected people.
Today’s episode is a special public release from the Hallow exclusive Lenten series for families: The Miracle Hunters! Access the full challenge on Hallow!
Saints Alive is brought to you by the #1 Catholic Prayer App, Hallow!
Sign up today with a 30-day free trial!
Please rate, review and share with friends and family!
Find out more about Saints Alive at our website: https://www.saintsalivepodcast.com/
- Step into the Saints Alive audio drama and meet Saint André Bessette. Follow his humble faith, steady trust, and the miracles God worked through a simple life surrendered to Jesus.
Today’s episode is a special public release from the Hallow exclusive Lenten series for families: The Miracle Hunters! Access the full challenge on Hallow!
Saints Alive is brought to you by the #1 Catholic Prayer App, Hallow!
Sign up today with a 30-day free trial!
Please rate, review and share with friends and family!
Find out more about Saints Alive at our website: https://www.saintsalivepodcast.com/
- Join us at the doctor’s office as Paul gets hard news about his ankle and turns to prayer anyway. Then hear the final part of Saint Kateri’s story.
Parental Guidance: this episode has some intense moments, please screen for sensitive listeners.
Today’s episode is a special public release from the Hallow exclusive Lenten series for families: The Miracle Hunters! Access the full challenge on Hallow!
Saints Alive is brought to you by the #1 Catholic Prayer App, Hallow!
Sign up today with a 30-day free trial!
Please rate, review and share with friends and family!
Find out more about Saints Alive at our website: https://www.saintsalivepodcast.com/
- Come along for a snowy ride to school as Paul learns crutches aren’t as glamorous as he hoped. Mia takes the lead, retelling Saint Kateri’s story and then leaves everyone hanging for tomorrow’s next chapter.
Today’s episode is a special public release from the Hallow exclusive Lenten series for families: The Miracle Hunters! Access the full challenge on Hallow!
Saints Alive is brought to you by the #1 Catholic Prayer App, Hallow!
Sign up today with a 30-day free trial!
Please rate, review and share with friends and family!
Find out more about Saints Alive at our website: https://www.saintsalivepodcast.com/
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About Saints Alive Podcast
A radio theater podcast for kids that tells the stories of the saints like never before! Geared towards children ages 6-12, this podcast is full of adventure, heroism, virtue and humor. The stories of the saints for your little saints in the making. Come listen with your family and friends!Podcast website
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