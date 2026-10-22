The American Cinematheque Podcast

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32 episodes
- Actor, comedian, and podcaster Griffin Newman joins us on the podcast this week! He’s selected films for our festival, Friend of the Fest, as part of his podcast “Blank Check with Griffin and David” in the past, but what films make it onto the board today? We’re talking death, therapy, the Houston Astrodome, hallucinatory musicals, “The George Lucas Talk Show,” the Muppets, and so much more.
You can listen to Blank Check wherever you get your podcasts.
To watch this episode, head to our YouTube.
The American Cinematheque operates the Aero, Egyptian, and Los Feliz 3 Theatres in Los Angeles, and soon the Directors Village in Westwood, with programming nationwide.
The American Cinematheque is a 501c3 non-profit – if you’d like to learn more, donate, or become a member, head to americancinematheque.com.
The show is executive produced by Grant Moninger alongside producer Victoria Alejandro and video producer Mike Cuenca. Stephanie Cervantes leads marketing with production design by Seth Meisterman, animation and graphics by Jack Rossi and original music by Gelberg.
- Filmmaker and documentarian Lance Oppenheim has two films in theaters - PRIMETIME and YOU CAN SEE EVERYTHING! He joins the show to go deep on some of his favorite films and inspirations, from documentaries like WEINER and TITICUT FOLLIES, to head trips like JACOB’S LADDER and VANILLA SKY. What movie did he show Phoebe Bridgers when they were roommates? Which Tom Cruise costume piece did he track down for PRIMETIME? How many movies can he fit on our board? Let’s find out.
PRIMETIME and YOU CAN SEE EVERYTHING are in theaters now.
To watch this episode, head to our YouTube.
The American Cinematheque operates the Aero, Egyptian, and Los Feliz 3 Theatres in Los Angeles, and soon the Directors Village in Westwood, with programming nationwide.
The American Cinematheque is a 501c3 non-profit – if you’d like to learn more, donate, or become a member, head to americancinematheque.com.
The show is executive produced by Grant Moninger alongside producer Victoria Alejandro and video producer Mike Cuenca. Stephanie Cervantes leads marketing with production design by Seth Meisterman, animation and graphics by Jack Rossi and original music by Gelberg.
- Filmmaker Bassam Tariq’s new film YOUR MOTHER YOUR MOTHER YOUR MOTHER is in theaters nationwide this week! He joins us on the show and we go deep on everything - why every movie is a miracle, shooting action with the second unit DP of DUNE, Mahershala Ali’s confidence on set, and the importance of human experience and connection in the face of AI. And of course, we discuss films like MRS. DOUBTFIRE, STALKER, and HARAKIRI in the same breath. Why would PRINCESS MONONOKE and GHOST DOG: THE WAY OF THE SAMURAI be a great double feature? Should you watch SIRĀT with the whole family? Why does the pizza in TMNT 2: SECRET OF THE OOZE look so good? Let’s find out.
YOUR MOTHER YOUR MOTHER YOUR MOTHER is in theaters nationwide.
To watch this episode, head to our YouTube.The American Cinematheque operates the Aero, Egyptian, and Los Feliz 3 Theatres in Los Angeles, and soon the Directors Village in Westwood, with programming nationwide.The American Cinematheque is a 501c3 non-profit – if you’d like to learn more, donate, or become a member, head to americancinematheque.com.The show is executive produced by Grant Moninger alongside producer Victoria Alejandro and video producer Mike Cuenca. Stephanie Cervantes leads marketing with production design by Seth Meisterman, animation and graphics by Jack Rossi and original music by Gelberg. Additional audio mixing by Nate Flaks.
- Actor Willem Dafoe joins us on the show this week! He’s been nominated for four Academy Awards, has appeared in more than 150 feature films, and he’s here to talk about his life at the movies. Dafoe shares stories about tagging along on an older sister’s date to GOLDFINGER at the Viking Theatre in Appleton, Wisconsin and navigating protests of THE LAST TEMPTATION OF CHRIST in front of the Ziegfeld Theatre in NYC on the same day as taking his son to see OLIVER & COMPANY. We also chat about theatre programming as the artistic director at the Venice Biennale, his roles in LATE FAME and the upcoming GONZO GIRL, and going to the movies with Abel Ferrara.
LATE FAME is streaming now, TENZING is available to watch later this month, and GONZO GIRL is coming soon.
To watch this episode, head to our YouTube.
The American Cinematheque operates the Aero, Egyptian, and Los Feliz 3 Theatres in Los Angeles, and soon the Directors Village in Westwood, with programming nationwide.
The American Cinematheque is a 501c3 non-profit – if you’d like to learn more, donate, or become a member, head to americancinematheque.com.
The show is executive produced by Grant Moninger alongside producer Victoria Alejandro and video producer Mike Cuenca. Stephanie Cervantes leads marketing with production design by Seth Meisterman, animation and graphics by Jack Rossi and original music by Gelberg. Additional audio mixing by Nate Flaks.
- Filmmaker Brian Duffield joins the show in advance of his new film WHALEFALL coming to theaters this October! He programs the film festival of his life from blockbusters like JURASSIC PARK to lesser-known standouts like MY BOYFRIEND’S BACK and, staying on theme, THE WHALE GOD. We also talk about why Duffield and Austin Abrams trust whales so much, working with Wētā Workshop to create their creature, and what movie you should show a whale if you get the chance.
WHALEFALL is in theaters on October 16th.
To watch this episode, head to our YouTube.
The American Cinematheque operates the Aero, Egyptian, and Los Feliz 3 Theatres in Los Angeles, and soon the Directors Village in Westwood, with programming nationwide.
The American Cinematheque is a 501c3 non-profit – if you’d like to learn more, donate, or become a member, head to americancinematheque.com.
The show is executive produced by Grant Moninger alongside producer Victoria Alejandro and video producer Mike Cuenca. Stephanie Cervantes leads marketing with production design by Seth Meisterman, animation and graphics by Jack Rossi and original music by Gelberg.
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About The American Cinematheque Podcast
What movies would make it into the film festival of your life?The American Cinematheque has operated since 1985 as a year-round film festival. For our new podcast, we’ve asked friends and filmmakers to program their own festival with their favorite and most formative films – and share their most meaningful movie-going memories to celebrate the theatrical experience.Hosted by AC Artistic Director Grant Moninger, with new episodes every Thursday.Podcast website
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