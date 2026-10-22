The American Cinematheque Podcast

Actor Willem Dafoe joins us on the show this week! He’s been nominated for four Academy Awards, has appeared in more than 150 feature films, and he’s here to talk about his life at the movies. Dafoe shares stories about tagging along on an older sister’s date to GOLDFINGER at the Viking Theatre in Appleton, Wisconsin and navigating protests of THE LAST TEMPTATION OF CHRIST in front of the Ziegfeld Theatre in NYC on the same day as taking his son to see OLIVER & COMPANY. We also chat about theatre programming as the artistic director at the Venice Biennale, his roles in LATE FAME and the upcoming GONZO GIRL, and going to the movies with Abel Ferrara.

LATE FAME is streaming now, TENZING is available to watch later this month, and GONZO GIRL is coming soon.

To watch this episode, head to our YouTube.

The American Cinematheque operates the Aero, Egyptian, and Los Feliz 3 Theatres in Los Angeles, and soon the Directors Village in Westwood, with programming nationwide.

The American Cinematheque is a 501c3 non-profit – if you’d like to learn more, donate, or become a member, head to americancinematheque.com.

The show is executive produced by Grant Moninger alongside producer Victoria Alejandro and video producer Mike Cuenca. Stephanie Cervantes leads marketing with production design by Seth Meisterman, animation and graphics by Jack Rossi and original music by Gelberg. Additional audio mixing by Nate Flaks.