That's all we got
jennbrac4
add
Listen, laugh and learn how crazy our lives are, which explains our long lasting friendship
More
Leisure
Available Episodes
5 of 21
Bravo, Bravo and more Bravo
Let’s talk Salt Lake, Beverly Hills, Southern Charm and NJ Reboot
--------
36:33
It’s ok to Rot
Don’t feel guilty for doing nothing
--------
12:16
New Year’s Resolution?
Are you making a New Years Resolution?
--------
14:12
Excuse excuses
Is it an excuse or a reason?
--------
17:15
A quickie on a teachers salary
A look inside teacher salaries and life. Quickie
--------
9:27
Show more
