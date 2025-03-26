Episode 30 : The Man Who Sold His Horse In Tír Na nÓg
This month, Eddie recounts the curious tale of Dennis O'Rourke and how his meeting with a stranger on the way to the Tulla horse-fair pulls him into Other World. Dennis is drawn into the Big House, a place where caution is called for against every creature that you might encounter. This tale was originally told to Eddie by Jimmy Armstrong, a patient in Our Lady's hospital in Ennis. Jimmy's stories are available in Eddie's recently republished book, The Man In The Big House.Support this show http://supporter.acast.com/tell-me-a-story-with-eddie-lenihan. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
28:17
Episode 29 : Irish Wakes
This month, Eddie brings us an in-depth insight into the traditions surrounding Irish wakes. He speaks about how our relationship with death has changed over time, and the importance of honouring the rituals surrounding it. In particular, Eddie focuses on the games that would occur at wakes, amusements and customs that helped pass the long night with the departed. Arm wrestling, cards, rope climbing and dancing with the dead - all games found at an Irish wake. Support this show http://supporter.acast.com/tell-me-a-story-with-eddie-lenihan. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
58:59
Episode28 : The Fairies of Corbally Fort
Eddie recites the frightening tale of what happens when two farmers from Quin in Co. Clare interfere with the Good People who called Corbally fort their home. On an October's evening, Pat and Sean were returning home from an unproductive day's hunting. On glimpsing a goose on the grounds of the fort, a rifle shot rang out and the two men thought their hunting luck was improving. What they didn't realise was the true nature of the beast they had just injured, and the retribution that would follow their actions.This tale is taken from Eddie's recently republished story collection entitled 'The Man In The Big House'.If you enjoy the stories in this podcast, you can support us through the donations page, or purchase books directly from Eddie through his online store.Support - https://supporter.acast.com/tell-me-a-story-with-eddie-lenihanBooks - https://eddielenihan.weebly.com/store.htmlSupport this show http://supporter.acast.com/tell-me-a-story-with-eddie-lenihan. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
20:48
Episode 27 : Animals in Irish Folklore Part2
Dogs and cats and horses and rats. Eddie explores how these animals have long been the subject of Irish folklore stories, and what messages or foreboding they may bring. He explains the long held belief that dogs and horses have the gift of seeing the Other, especially in the dark of night. Eddie also recalls the terrible fate that may befall you if you offended a poet and they decided to send the rats on you out of spite. Support this show http://supporter.acast.com/tell-me-a-story-with-eddie-lenihan. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
--------
31:05
Episode 26 - The Banshee
This month, Eddie speaks of the banshee in Irish culture, and the fear her wail instilled in those who heard it. The banshee, or the badhbh as she is also known, is a female spirit who gives a warning of impending death. Eddie reflects on a frightening story once told to him by an elderly man that left him convinced that the banshee is more than just a dark figure of the imagination.Support this show http://supporter.acast.com/tell-me-a-story-with-eddie-lenihan. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Eddie Lenihan is Ireland’s most well known storyteller. He has been telling tales for over 35 years. Each month, Eddie will share Irish wisdom and stories from the past on the Tell Me A Story with Eddie Lenihan podcast.As a cultural preservationist, Eddie has amassed the largest collection of folk stories and tales in Ireland. His dedication to the tradition has seen him collect and compile stories from all across the country, particularly those that deal with the themes of the supernatural, fairies and Irish lore.Produced and recorded by Philip Murphy and John Lillis. Music by Clare Sands. Photography by Valerie O’Sullivan.Support this show http://supporter.acast.com/tell-me-a-story-with-eddie-lenihan. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.