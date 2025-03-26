Tell Me A Story with Eddie Lenihan

Episode28 : The Fairies of Corbally Fort

Eddie recites the frightening tale of what happens when two farmers from Quin in Co. Clare interfere with the Good People who called Corbally fort their home. On an October's evening, Pat and Sean were returning home from an unproductive day's hunting. On glimpsing a goose on the grounds of the fort, a rifle shot rang out and the two men thought their hunting luck was improving. What they didn't realise was the true nature of the beast they had just injured, and the retribution that would follow their actions.This tale is taken from Eddie's recently republished story collection entitled 'The Man In The Big House'.