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Check out this week's episode of Takin' it Outside as the crew is joined by Mr Kyle Bond from Professional Marketing INC. Kyle is the factory sales rep for some of our great brands including Retay, Apex ammo, Lucky Duck, and Rig 'em Right. The crew talks about all of the latest waterfowl gear that's on the market for the upcoming season.



🎙️ Takin' it Outside is the podcast from Springhill Outfitters in Selma, NC. You can find Takin it Outside on all major podcast platforms and on Youtube by searching for "Takin it Outside". Be sure to shop all of your outdoor essentials 24/7 at springhilloutfitters.com. Thanks to Joel Gillie Productions for making this podcast possible.



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