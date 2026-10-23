Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
163 episodes
- Send us Fan Mail
Tune in to this week's episode of Takin' it Outside as we sit down with Chris Otway, factory sales rep with Benelli USA. The crew discusses all things Benelli including what makes them so popular, the latest product lineup, and also what we can expect to see from them in the future.
🎙️ Takin' it Outside is the podcast from Springhill Outfitters in Selma, NC. Big thanks to Joel Gillie Productions for making this episode possible.
Shop the gear: https://springhilloutfitters.com/
All episodes: https://springhilloutfitters.com/takin-it-outside-podcast/
Visit us: 773 Seafood House Rd, Selma, NC (I-95 Exit 101)
Follow Springhill Outfitters:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/springhilloutfitters/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/takinitoutside
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@springhilloutfitters
#TakinItOutside #SpringhillOutfitters #HuntingPodcast
- Send us Fan Mail
Check out this week's episode of Takin' it Outside as the crew is joined by Mr Kyle Bond from Professional Marketing INC. Kyle is the factory sales rep for some of our great brands including Retay, Apex ammo, Lucky Duck, and Rig 'em Right. The crew talks about all of the latest waterfowl gear that's on the market for the upcoming season.
🎙️ Takin' it Outside is the podcast from Springhill Outfitters in Selma, NC. You can find Takin it Outside on all major podcast platforms and on Youtube by searching for "Takin it Outside". Be sure to shop all of your outdoor essentials 24/7 at springhilloutfitters.com. Thanks to Joel Gillie Productions for making this podcast possible.
#TakinItOutside #SpringhillOutfitters #HuntingPodcast
- Send us Fan Mail
With hunting season coming in across the Southeast, check out this week's episode of TIO as the crew talks Deer Hunting 101. If you're just getting into hunting or you've done it your whole life, you don't want to miss this episode.
You can find Takin it Outside on all major podcast platforms and on Youtube by searching for "Takin it Outside". Be sure to shop all of your outdoor essentials 24/7 at springhilloutfitters.com. Thanks to Joel Gillie Productions for making this podcast possible.
- Send us Fan Mail
Before you head to the 2026 Southern Outdoor Classic, you want to check out this week's episode of Takin' it Outside! The SOC crew sits down to share all of the last minute details for the largest outdoor show around. Make plans to join us Saturday August 29th and Sunday August 30th at The Farm at 95. Head to southernoutdoorclassic.com for more info.
You can find Takin it Outside on all major podcast platforms and on Youtube. Thanks to Joel Gillie Productions for his continued support of Takin it Outside.
- Send us Fan Mail
Check out this week's episode of Takin it Outside and we sit down with Justin from Carolina Packers. Known for their famous red hot dogs, Justin talks about the history of the company and how those red hot dogs became so popular. He also makes a big announcement at the end so be sure to watch the entire episode!
You can find Takin it Outside on all major podcast platforms and on Youtube. Thanks to Joel Gillie Productions for his continued support of Takin it Outside.
More Education podcasts
Trending Education podcasts
About Takin' it Outside
Come join the crew at Springhill Outfitters as they "take it outside" each episode. We'll be discussing new product, giving some tips, telling stories, and having a little fun in between. Join us each episode as your host Trent Lassiter brings on special guests including factory sales reps, SO Prostaff, customers, and more. Springhill Outfitters...let's take it outside!Podcast website
Listen to Takin' it Outside, Mick Unplugged and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Takin' it Outside
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.