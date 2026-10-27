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16 episodes
- What if the exhaustion, overthinking, people-pleasing, perfectionism, and constant need to keep doing more aren't just personality traits—but signs that you've spent years living in survival mode?
In this deeply honest episode of How to Human, Angie sits down with certified biblical mindset coach and Cortisol Coach Christine Marie for a conversation about chronic stress, the nervous system, identity, childhood conditioning, and what it really takes to begin feeling safe in your own life.
Christine's journey didn't begin with a fascination with cortisol.
It began with her own life.
After spending 10 years as a foster parent, welcoming 77 foster children into her home and eventually adopting two daughters, Christine realized she had spent years operating in a constant state of stress.
She could see what was happening on the outside—the exhaustion, inflammation, weight gain, reliance on caffeine and sugar just to function, and the feeling that she wasn't showing up as the wife or mother she wanted to be.
But she didn't yet understand what was happening underneath it all.
As Christine began therapy, coaching, nervous-system work, and the process of examining her own story, she discovered that some of the patterns she thought belonged to her current circumstances had actually begun much earlier.
And that's where the untangling began.
Together, Angie and Christine explore:
✨ What chronic fight-or-flight can look like in everyday life
✨ Why doing all the "right" wellness things may not address what's underneath your stress
✨ How childhood experiences can become beliefs we carry into adulthood
✨ The connection between people-pleasing, perfectionism, achievement, and worthiness
✨ Why curiosity can be more powerful than judging our triggers
✨ How to identify the beliefs underneath the behaviors we want to change
✨ Why rest doesn't have to be earned
✨ How boundaries and speaking up for yourself can become part of healing
✨ What it means to consciously choose a new belief instead of automatically repeating an old one
✨ Why healing doesn't need to be rushed
Christine also shares a powerful realization from her own journey: sometimes we can be surrounded by people who love and value us, but if we don't believe we're worthy of that love ourselves, their reassurance can only reach so far.
The deeper work is asking:
Where did I learn this about myself?
Is it actually true?
And what do I choose to believe now?
Christine reminds us that healing isn't about racing through every painful experience, fixing yourself as quickly as possible, or "microwaving" your results.
It's about giving yourself permission to untangle one piece at a time.
To rest.
To get curious.
To feel what needs to be felt.
To recognize the beliefs that no longer belong to you.
And then, little by little, to put on a new pair of glasses for whatever comes next.
You don't have to untangle your entire life today.
You can love where you are right now while still being excited about who you're becoming.
Connect with Christine
🌐 Website:
https://www.Itschristinemarie.com
📸 Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/Cortisol_coach
Connect with How to Human
🌐 Website: www.howtohuman.today
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/angieleitnaker/
📘 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/angie.leitnaker
🎧 Subscribe to the Podcast
✨ Learn more about Soul Spark Society, coaching, and upcoming events
Send us Fan Mail
How to Human is a movement dedicated to helping people navigate life with greater self-awareness, emotional intelligence, resilience, and purpose.
Through conversations, coaching, education, and community, we explore the skills that aren't always taught but are essential for living a meaningful life.
How to Human is home to:
• The How to Human Podcast
• Soul Spark Society
• SAP School
• Happiness Coaching, courses, and transformational experiences
Because being human doesn't come with a manual but together, we can learn.
Connect with How to Human
🌐 Website: https://www.howtohuman.today/connect
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/angieleitnaker
📘 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/angie.leitnaker
🎧 Subscribe to the Podcast
✨ Learn more about Soul Spark Society, coaching, and upcoming events
- What if changing your mind, changing your beliefs, or changing the direction of your life didn't mean you failed—but simply meant you've grown?
In this deeply honest episode of How to Human, Angie sits down with speaker, coach, and podcast host Jenn Gray for a conversation about reinvention, authenticity, self-trust, and finding the courage to become who you are now—not who you were conditioned to be.
Jenn knows what it feels like when life completely falls apart.
After years of living according to beliefs, expectations, and identities she had inherited, her life "dumpster-fired" in a way she never expected. What followed wasn't an overnight transformation filled with rainbows and perfect breakthroughs.
It was messy.
There was pain, anger, questioning, rebuilding—and eventually, a realization:
Life could happen for her instead of simply happening to her.
Jenn began examining the beliefs she'd carried for decades, learning to forgive earlier versions of herself and asking a powerful question:
If I didn't believe this anymore, how could my life be different?
Together, Angie and Jenn explore:
✨ Why you're allowed to outgrow beliefs you've held your entire life
✨ How to reinvent yourself without shaming the person you used to be
✨ Why forgiveness can be an essential part of moving forward
✨ How to rebuild self-trust after years of giving your power away
✨ Why you don't need the entire roadmap before taking your first step
✨ The freedom of failing forward, pivoting, and trying again
✨ How to recognize what actually feels aligned for you
✨ Why your story doesn't disqualify you—it can become a bridge to someone else
✨ The connection between authenticity, safety, and the nervous system
✨ Why sharing our truth with safe people can create deeper connection and belonging
Jenn also shares a powerful part of her childhood story and how she learned early to hide what was really happening in order to protect the people around her.
That experience shaped an important belief she now teaches:
Authenticity isn't simply a personality trait. It can be deeply connected to whether we feel safe enough to tell the truth about who we are and what we've experienced.
When we stop believing that our stories make us broken, shameful, or unworthy of belonging, something changes.
We realize we're not the only ones carrying stones.
We're not the only ones figuring this out.
And we're certainly not stuck being the person we've always been.
If you're standing at the edge of a new chapter, questioning old beliefs, rebuilding after something fell apart, or simply feeling the quiet pull that there has to be more—this conversation is your permission slip.
Dream again.
Take one step.
Change your mind.
Pivot if you need to.
Trust yourself.
And give yourself permission to become the person you're ready to be now.
It's never too late to rebuild.
Connect with Jenn
🌐 Website:
imjenngray.com
📸 Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/imjenngray?igsh=MXZjZ2d1OWQ1a2UyNA%3D%3D&utm_source=qr
📘 Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/share/19rF3q12N4/?mibextid=wwXIfr
Connect with How to Human
🌐 Website: www.howtohuman.today
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/angieleitnaker/
📘 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/angie.leitnaker
🎧 Subscribe to the Podcast
✨ Learn more about Soul Spark Society, coaching, and upcoming events
Send us Fan Mail
How to Human is a movement dedicated to helping people navigate life with greater self-awareness, emotional intelligence, resilience, and purpose.
Through conversations, coaching, education, and community, we explore the skills that aren't always taught but are essential for living a meaningful life.
How to Human is home to:
• The How to Human Podcast
• Soul Spark Society
• SAP School
• Happiness Coaching, courses, and transformational experiences
Because being human doesn't come with a manual but together, we can learn.
Connect with How to Human
🌐 Website: https://www.howtohuman.today/connect
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/angieleitnaker
📘 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/angie.leitnaker
🎧 Subscribe to the Podcast
✨ Learn more about Soul Spark Society, coaching, and upcoming events
- What if getting unstuck didn't require figuring out your entire life—just your next step?
In this energizing episode of How to Human, Angie sits down with Molly Smith—founder of Next Best Step, author, coach, and the woman once dubbed the "female Ted Lasso" for her ability to find possibility and perspective even when life gets messy.
Molly knows what it's like to be in a funk.
In 2019, one seemingly simple moment—standing in her closet and realizing she was no longer willing to keep living the way she had been living—became the beginning of a radical transformation.
What started as a decision to reclaim her physical health ultimately changed far more than her body. It opened the door to coaching, personal growth, a new understanding of purpose, greater confidence, and an entirely different vision for her life.
And it taught her something powerful:
You don't have to know how to get from Point A to Point Z. You just have to be willing to move from Point A to Point B.
In this conversation, Angie and Molly explore:
✨ How to get out of a funk when you feel overwhelmed or stuck
✨ Why taking one small action can create the momentum you need
✨ How to shift from "Why is this happening to me?" to "What is this teaching me?"
✨ Why your physical health can become the foundation for pursuing your purpose
✨ Molly's simple formula for discovering greater purpose and fulfillment
✨ How to build confidence by remembering the things you've already overcome
✨ Why your inner critic often gets louder when you're becoming a new version of yourself
✨ How to recognize when you've outgrown an old identity
✨ Why the right coach and community can be transformational when you're stepping into something new
Molly also shares her "confidence resume" practice—a powerful way to document the moments when you were scared, uncertain, anxious, or completely unsure of what you were doing…and did it anyway.
Because confidence doesn't always come before the leap.
Sometimes confidence is built by looking back and realizing:
I've done hard things before. I can do this one too.
If you're standing at the beginning of a change, questioning your purpose, feeling stuck in a funk, or staring at a dream that feels so big you don't know where to begin, this episode is your reminder that you don't need all the answers today.
You don't need the perfect plan.
You don't even need to feel completely ready.
You just need to take your next best step.
Connect with Molly
🌐 Website:
https://www.nextbeststep.co
📸 Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/mollypositivepants/
📘 Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/molly.m.smith.90
Connect with How to Human
🌐 Website: www.howtohuman.today
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/angieleitnaker/
📘 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/angie.leitnaker
🎧 Subscribe to the Podcast
✨ Learn more about Soul Spark Society, coaching, and upcoming events
Send us Fan Mail
How to Human is a movement dedicated to helping people navigate life with greater self-awareness, emotional intelligence, resilience, and purpose.
Through conversations, coaching, education, and community, we explore the skills that aren't always taught but are essential for living a meaningful life.
How to Human is home to:
• The How to Human Podcast
• Soul Spark Society
• SAP School
• Happiness Coaching, courses, and transformational experiences
Because being human doesn't come with a manual but together, we can learn.
Connect with How to Human
🌐 Website: https://www.howtohuman.today/connect
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/angieleitnaker
📘 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/angie.leitnaker
🎧 Subscribe to the Podcast
✨ Learn more about Soul Spark Society, coaching, and upcoming events
What You Focus On Grows: Change Your Thoughts, Change Your Life with Kristi Dear09/15/2026 | 45 mins.What if changing your life begins by changing what you're paying attention to?
In this powerful episode of How to Human, Angie sits down with mindset coach, entrepreneur, author, and NLP practitioner Kristi Dear to explore how our thoughts, words, beliefs, and daily focus can shape the way we experience our lives.
But Kristi wasn't always "the mindset girl."
At 23, she was a new mom experiencing postpartum depression, living paycheck to paycheck, feeling alone, resentful, and stuck in survival mode. Her husband was working two jobs, money was tight, and Kristi felt like life had handed her the short end of the stick.
Then her mom gave her a book that introduced her to one simple idea:
"As a man thinketh, so is he."
At first, the concept irritated her.
She wasn't choosing to struggle. She didn't want life to feel this hard.
But it sparked a question that would ultimately change the trajectory of her life:
What would happen if I changed what I focused on?
Kristi began paying attention to the way she spoke about herself and her circumstances. Instead of constantly focusing on what was missing, she began intentionally looking for what she could appreciate.
And little by little, things began to change.
Together, Angie and Kristi explore:
✨ Why what we repeatedly focus on becomes so powerful
✨ How gratitude can shift us out of scarcity and survival mode
✨ The connection between our language, beliefs, and everyday experience
✨ How to recognize and reframe negative self-talk
✨ Why you don't have to jump from "I'm failing" to "I'm amazing" overnight
✨ How small shifts—from zero to one, then one to two—create lasting change
✨ Why setbacks don't have to mean failure
✨ How today's challenge could become tomorrow's comeback story
✨ The difference between setting an intention and trying to control the outcome
✨ Why surrender and trust are essential parts of creating the life you desire
Kristi also shares a beautifully practical approach to reframing the voice in your head.
Instead of forcing yourself to believe an affirmation that feels completely impossible, start with something that simply feels a little better.
"I'm failing" can become:
"I'm learning and growing."
"I'm not enough" can become:
"Every day, I'm becoming kinder to myself."
Because transformation doesn't always happen through one giant leap.
Sometimes it happens one thought, one word, one decision, and one moment of gratitude at a time.
And when life doesn't unfold exactly the way you planned?
Maybe the delay has purpose.
Maybe the setback is teaching you something.
Maybe you're still becoming the person who can receive—and hold—what you're asking for.
Your setback may just be the beginning of your comeback story.
Connect with ………………..
🌐 Website:
www.KristiDear.com
📸 Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/krisitdear/
📘 Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/kristidear/
Connect with How to Human
🌐 Website: www.howtohuman.today
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/angieleitnaker/
📘 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/angie.leitnaker
🎧 Subscribe to the Podcast
✨ Learn more about Soul Spark Society, coaching, and upcoming events
Send us Fan Mail
How to Human is a movement dedicated to helping people navigate life with greater self-awareness, emotional intelligence, resilience, and purpose.
Through conversations, coaching, education, and community, we explore the skills that aren't always taught but are essential for living a meaningful life.
How to Human is home to:
• The How to Human Podcast
• Soul Spark Society
• SAP School
• Happiness Coaching, courses, and transformational experiences
Because being human doesn't come with a manual but together, we can learn.
Connect with How to Human
🌐 Website: https://www.howtohuman.today/connect
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/angieleitnaker
📘 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/angie.leitnaker
🎧 Subscribe to the Podcast
✨ Learn more about Soul Spark Society, coaching, and upcoming events
Trust Your Gut: What Your Body & Food Are Trying to Tell You with Lainie Sevante Wulkan08/27/2026 | 34 mins.What if your body already knows what it needs—and you've simply forgotten how to listen?
In this fascinating episode of How to Human, Angie sits down with Lainie Sevante Wulkan, founder of the Center for Intuitive Food Therapy, bestselling author, fourth-generation intuitive, functional genomics practitioner, and Executive Managing Director of eWomenNetwork Southwest Florida.
Lainie's work brings together two worlds we don't often hear discussed in the same conversation: science and spirituality.
From studying food science and functional genomics to exploring intuition, energy, vibration, and the deeper emotional connection we have with food, Lainie has spent decades asking one important question:
What if food is communicating with us?
Together, Angie and Lainie explore:
✨ What it really means to "trust your gut"
✨ Why our food cravings may be telling us more than we realize
✨ The connection between food, mood, intuition, and the body
✨ How Lainie blends science and spirituality in her approach to wellness
✨ Why learning to listen to your body's signals matters
✨ How one step of curiosity can lead to an entirely unexpected purpose
✨ The importance of following the nudges that keep calling you forward
✨ Why community can accelerate our growth in both life and business
Lainie also shares the journey that took her from a childhood fascination—and fear—around food to creating a methodology now reaching people around the world through books, oracle decks, courses, certifications, retreats, and the Center for Intuitive Food Therapy.
Later in the conversation, Angie and Lainie dive into another essential part of being human: community.
As Executive Managing Director of eWomenNetwork Southwest Florida, Lainie shares why we aren't meant to build our lives or businesses alone—and what becomes possible when women intentionally come together to connect, collaborate, learn, and lift one another as they climb.
This episode is an invitation to become curious again.
Curious about your body.
Curious about your intuition.
Curious about what you're craving.
Curious about the nudges you keep receiving.
Because sometimes the wisdom you're searching for isn't somewhere outside of you.
Sometimes, you just have to trust your gut.
Connect with Lainie
🌐 Website:
https://centerforintuitivefoodtherapy.com/
📸 Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/rockurlife888
📘 Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/nourishyoursoulretreats
Connect with How to Human
🌐 Website: www.howtohuman.today
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/angieleitnaker/
📘 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/angie.leitnaker
🎧 Subscribe to the Podcast
✨ Learn more about Soul Spark Society, coaching, and upcoming events
Send us Fan Mail
How to Human is a movement dedicated to helping people navigate life with greater self-awareness, emotional intelligence, resilience, and purpose.
Through conversations, coaching, education, and community, we explore the skills that aren't always taught but are essential for living a meaningful life.
How to Human is home to:
• The How to Human Podcast
• Soul Spark Society
• SAP School
• Happiness Coaching, courses, and transformational experiences
Because being human doesn't come with a manual but together, we can learn.
Connect with How to Human
🌐 Website: https://www.howtohuman.today/connect
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/angieleitnaker
📘 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/angie.leitnaker
🎧 Subscribe to the Podcast
✨ Learn more about Soul Spark Society, coaching, and upcoming events
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About How To Human Podcast
A place to come and get your cup filled up!Through the How To Human Podcast, Angie invites guests to share their journeys, unearthing the raw and authentic tales that shape us. Topics range from the transformative power of facing adversity head-on to the resilience born from life's tribulations. Angie's insightful questions and empathetic approach create a sacred space for guests to delve into the depths of their experiences, offering listeners a chance toPodcast website
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