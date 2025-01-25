Supporting the National Center for Science Education This episode is part of a project called the Star Trek Pod Crawl. We’re a group of Star Trek podcasts raising money for science education by banding together and making special episodes about some of our favorite Star Trek films. Join us in supporting the National Center for Science Education and check out all other great podcast episodes in this series by visiting StarTrekPodCrawl.com Donate to the National Center for Science Education here: https://ncse.ngo/StarTrekPodCrawl-2025 Associate Producers: Sailor Marj, Karen Dramera and Stephanie Baker. Audio Engineer: DoS, the Anonymous: @dos_theanonymous_1 Thank you Dena Massenburg for our dope logo: @blackbeanz70 SUPPORT US ON PATREON https://www.patreon.com/syfysistas SUBSCRIBE > LIKE > SHARE https://linktr.ee/syfysistas You can find the SyFy Sistas and our family of podcasts on The Trek Geeks Podcasts Network: https://trekgeeks.com FANSETS - Our pins...have character. We want to thank our friends at FanSets for being the presenting sponsor of the Trek Geeks Podcasts: https://fansets.com
1:05:12
Star Trek Section 31: Red Carpet + Reviews
Red Alert…SPOILERS! RED ALERT…SPOILERS INBOUND! 🚨 The Sistas are back for Season 5, and this time we're talking Star Trek: Section 31! Join Fran, Subrina, Tamia, and Yvette as we share our honest take on the very first Star Trek TV movie. Did it live up to the hype? We're keeping it real with no gatekeeping, just a straight-up review of what worked, what didn't, and everything in between. And stick around after the review because we've got some exciting interviews with the cast of Section 31, from the Red Carpet, including the incredible Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh! You won't want to miss it! RED CARPET INTERVIEWS: Composer Jeff Russo Gersha Phillips Costume Designer James Hiroyuki Liao as SAN Sven Ruygrok as FUZZ Rob Kazinsky as ZEPH Kacey Rohl as LT Rachel Garrett Michelle Yeoh as Emperor Phillipa Georgiou Omari Hardwick as ALOK
1:30:50
Orville Cummings: Young, Gifted and Black!
A Renaissance Man The Sistas had the pleasure of welcoming Orville Cummings from Star Trek Discovery, who portrays LT William Christopher. We first encountered this talented young man at the Trek Long Island convention in 2024, and we were instantly captivated by his "Black Joy". Tune in to discover more about this gifted individual, and you'll find yourself just as enchanted! Orville Cummings: IG: https://www.instagram.com/orville.cummings/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@orville.cummings Watch "Bite of a Mango" : https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B0BXH31FB1/ref=atv_dp_share_cu_r Check out Orville's latest feature film "Morningside", in theaters February 2025 Check out Orville's custom art tote bag xoxoa tote bag Get 25% off with the coupon code SYFYSIS24 (thank you Orville). https://www.etsy.com/ca/listing/1787870173/stylish-black-art-tote-bag-afrocentric?click_key=10edefddb8b2ff3597dbb65a0d7647582133aeeb%3A1787870173&click_sum=70b49dcb&ref=hp_rv-1&variation0=4739195891&variation1=4737231622
1:10:32
Gabrielle Ruiz: More Than a Vulcan
The Paramount+ team graciously invited us to interview Gabrielle Ruiz (T'Lyn) of Star Trek: Lower Decks for its final season. Enjoy this brief yet delightful conversation with Gabrielle Ruiz: an American actress, philanthropist, producer, activist and champion for the arts. Watch Season 5 of Star Trek Lower Decks on Paramount+
31:44
Star Trek Lower Decks Cast Interviews
Lower Decks! Lower Decks! The Paramount/CBS team graciously invited us to interview the main cast of Star Trek: Lower Decks ahead of its final season. Enjoy this brief yet delightful conversation with Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noel Wells, and Eugene Cordero. Watch Season 5 of Star Trek Lower Decks on Paramount+