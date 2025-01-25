Star Trek Section 31: Red Carpet + Reviews

RED ALERT…SPOILERS! RED ALERT…SPOILERS INBOUND! 🚨 The Sistas are back for Season 5, and this time we're talking Star Trek: Section 31! Join Fran, Subrina, Tamia, and Yvette as we share our honest take on the very first Star Trek TV movie. Did it live up to the hype? We're keeping it real with no gatekeeping, just a straight-up review of what worked, what didn't, and everything in between. And stick around after the review because we've got some exciting interviews with the cast of Section 31, from the Red Carpet, including the incredible Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh! You won't want to miss it! RED CARPET INTERVIEWS: Composer Jeff Russo Gersha Phillips Costume Designer James Hiroyuki Liao as SAN Sven Ruygrok as FUZZ Rob Kazinsky as ZEPH Kacey Rohl as LT Rachel Garrett Michelle Yeoh as Emperor Phillipa Georgiou Omari Hardwick as ALOK Associate Producers: Sailor Marj, Karen Dramera and Stephanie Baker Audio Engineer: DoS, the Anonymous: @dos_theanonymous_1 Thank you Dena Massenburg for our dope logo: @blackbeanz70