Dr. Suzanne Gilberg: The Truth About HRT

Dr. Suzanne Gilberg is shifting the menopause conversation with science, compassion, and boldness. In this re-airing of one of our favorite episodes, she addresses common fears about hormone replacement therapy (HRT), especially the perceived connection to breast cancer, and unpacks what current data really shows. She also emphasizes the importance of keeping an open mind as science evolves and shares what excites her most about women’s health and aging today. All in all, Dr. Suzanne’s perspective encourages listeners to rethink how we define health, longevity, and female vitality in midlife and beyond.How long will you live? Take our quiz today to find out at ageist.com/longevity-quiz!Special Thanks to Our Sponsorsfatty15: C15:0 is the first essential fatty acid to be discovered in over 90 years, and fatty15 is on a mission to optimize your C15:0 levels to help support your long-term health and wellness—especially as you age. You can get an additional 15% off their 90-day subscription Starter Kit by going to fatty15.com/AGEIST and using the code “AGEIST” at checkout.Our Place: The top cookware brand for non-toxic, PFA-free pots and pans. Make the switch today. Plus, Our Place is having their biggest sale of the year right now! Save up to 35% sitewide now through January 12th. Head to fromourplace.com/AGEIST to see why more than a million people have made the switch to Our Place kitchenware.Maui Nui: The cleanest, most nutrient-dense red meat out there—high in protein, rich in antioxidants, and ethically harvested. Their new, subscription-only ‘Ohana Reserve Aged Cuts are aged for 14 days to make for unforgettable flavor, plus their to-go venison sticks are perfect for healthy snacking. Right now, Maui Nui is offering a free 12-pack of their jerky sticks with your first order of $79 or more. Just go to mauinuivenison.com/ageist to grab yours.Key Moments“Science is not a religion. It is not a monolith, it is not unchanging and unmoving. That is not what science is. Science is a process of inquiry. Period. End of sentence.”“There’s actually quite a bit of data on the potential health benefits of estrogen specifically in all of us and in breast cancer survivors.”“This is not a disease; this is a state of being alive. So you have options in terms of how you want to live and age well, whatever that means to you.”Connect with Dr. GilbergWebsiteInstagram (@askdrsuzanne)LinkedInYouTubeConnect with AGEISTNewsletterInstagramWebsiteLinkedInClick Here for the full interview transcript.Say hi to the AGEIST team!