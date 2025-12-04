Dr. Brendan Murray shares insights from decades of experience treating elite athletes and everyday patients alike. He explains why poor movement mechanics, not aging, are the real cause of most joint pain and physical decline. Listeners will learn how to recognize faulty compensation patterns, understand the difference between stimulation and irritation in recovery, and create training plans that build resilience without injury. Brendan makes the case for personalized movement correction as the key to physical longevity.How long will you live? Take our quiz today to find out at ageist.com/longevity-quiz!Special Thanks to Our SponsorsMaui Nui Venison: The cleanest, most nutrient-dense red meat out there—high in protein, rich in antioxidants, and ethically harvested. And once a year, they release something truly special: The Reserve Holiday Roast. A 14-day aged, center-cut venison roast made from 100% wild-harvested Axis deer on Maui—naturally lean, deeply flavorful, and remarkably easy to prepare. It’s a celebration of the season, of connection, and of the values we share: bringing something rare, responsible, and meaningful to the table. Just go to mauinuivenison.com/ageist to get your Holiday Roast. It ships frozen, directly to your door, nationwide. There are only 500 roasts available, so once they’re gone, they’re gone until next year.LMNT Electrolytes: Our #1 electrolytes for optimal hydration. Get a free 8-count Sample Pack of LMNT’s most popular drink mix flavors with any purchase by using our link here. Find your favorite LMNT flavor, or share with a friend.Timeline Nutrition: Our favorite supplement for cell support and mitochondrial function. Listeners can now get 20% off their first Timeline purchase by using the code “AGEIST” at checkout at TimelineNutrition.com/ageist.Key Moments“Pain is not normal. Arthritis is common, but it’s not normal.”“The adaptation is predicting the next injury.”“Fatigue leads to neurological failure.”Connect with Dr. MurrayCanyon Ranch Longevity8LinkedInInstagramConnect with AGEISTNewsletterInstagramWebsiteLinkedInClick Here for the full interview transcript.Say hi to the AGEIST team!
Eric Williamson, PhD: Stop Fearing Seed Oils
Eric Williamson, PhD: Stop Fearing Seed Oils

Eric Williamson, PhD, registered dietitian and Director of Nutrition at Canyon Ranch, lays out a clear, practical roadmap for building a better relationship with food. For starters, he explains why one-size-fits-all advice around protein, fiber, and fat often misses the mark. Learn how to optimize your diet without stress, fear, or gimmicks, especially as you age. From fiber-rich meals to evidence-based takes on seed oils and sweeteners, Eric offers straight answers rooted in science, not trends.

Key Moments
"Protein is the nutrient that we have the highest needs for next to water."
"Fiber is the only nutrient where we don't see an upper limit for disease risk reduction."
"Instead of being scared of our grocery store aisles, we're better served by focusing on what to eat."

Connect with Eric Williamson, PhD
Canyon Ranch
LinkedIn
Instagram
Dr. Suzanne Gilberg: The Truth About HRT
Dr. Suzanne Gilberg: The Truth About HRT

Dr. Suzanne Gilberg is shifting the menopause conversation with science, compassion, and boldness. In this re-airing of one of our favorite episodes, she addresses common fears about hormone replacement therapy (HRT), especially the perceived connection to breast cancer, and unpacks what current data really shows. She also emphasizes the importance of keeping an open mind as science evolves and shares what excites her most about women's health and aging today. All in all, Dr. Suzanne's perspective encourages listeners to rethink how we define health, longevity, and female vitality in midlife and beyond.

Key Moments
"Science is not a religion. It is not a monolith, it is not unchanging and unmoving. That is not what science is. Science is a process of inquiry. Period. End of sentence."
"There's actually quite a bit of data on the potential health benefits of estrogen specifically in all of us and in breast cancer survivors."
"This is not a disease; this is a state of being alive. So you have options in terms of how you want to live and age well, whatever that means to you."

Connect with Dr. Gilberg
Website
Instagram (@askdrsuzanne)
LinkedIn
YouTube
Mike Siemens on Training Smarter After 50
Mike Siemens on Training Smarter After 50

Mike Siemens, Director of Performance Science at Canyon Ranch, explains how performance science helps people train for what really matters—from lifting a suitcase to hiking at 90. He breaks down the importance of VO2 max, zone 2 training, and strength work, particularly for those over 50. Mike offers clear, actionable strategies for balancing recovery, building functional strength, and staying consistent. This is a highly informative episode for anyone who wants to age with power, purpose, and precision.

Key Moments
"Be an exercise participant, not an exercise perfectionist."
"VO2 max is your aerobic horsepower—your body's ability to bring oxygen to your muscles."
"If you want to age in a healthy way, you've got to lift weights. End of story, full stop."

Connect with Mike Siemens
Join David and Mike at Super Age x Canyon Ranch Longevity8
Canyon Ranch Tuscon
Amy Hawthorne on Shame, Trauma, & Healing
Amy Hawthorne on Shame, Trauma, & Healing

Amy Hawthorne, director of mental health and wellness at Canyon Ranch, joins us on The AGEIST Podcast to talk about the real drivers of change, and why simply knowing what to do often isn't enough. She explains how shame, trauma, and outdated emotional tools shape our habits and relationships, especially as we age. Amy introduces self-compassion as an essential tool, not a luxury, for building resilience and long-term health. Take a pause, tune in, and walk away from this conversation knowing how to better understand your emotional blueprint and start creating sustainable change in your life.

Key Moments
"Self-compassion is not a luxury, but it's an absolute necessity."
"We pick people with whom we can suffer in a familiar way."
"You have never regretted pausing when you're agitated."

Connect with Amy Hawthorne
Canyon Ranch on Instagram
Join David and Amy at Super Age x Canyon Ranch Longevity8
