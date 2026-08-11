Stepping on Toes with Danielle Fishel and Val Chmerkovskiy

Take a break from the Con with Hailey Bills, Danielle and Uncle Val, as they step on toes, recording live from Palm Springs! Hailey talks about what it’s like to rehearse 15 numbers for ONE WEEKEND and who she’s most excited about meeting for the first time. Plus, Hailey reveals what it’s like handling uncertainty about her TV future, while staying grateful after an incredible season and tour. She believes everything happens for a reason and we do too - that’s why see our newest Convention guest… See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Wrap up DWTS Con weekend with Danielle, Val and fan favorite, Rylee Arnold, as they podcast live from the very hot epicenter of Palm Springs! Rylee reflects on Dancing with the Stars Season 34, with her partner Scott Hoying, and how she’s already planning to protect her mental health with social media next season. Plus, Rylee talks about managing her life with Type 1 diabetes and choosing her health over touring. And what happened on set last season that led to Rylee needing an Epipen?! Find out now, on a new Stepping on Toes… See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Danielle and Val were in Palm Springs for DWTS Con, a.k.a. “Comic-Con with spray tans,” but they’re not gonna let that stop them from recapping the newest episode of The Next Pro! To find chemistry on the dance floor, they couldn’t have picked a better guest judge in Jenna Johnson, and Val explains why. Plus, Val and Danielle crown the best dance of the season (so far), and we find out what happens when an unexpected rule change becomes a DOUBLE elimination, on another episode of Stepping on Toes! See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

SOT: He Could Find Chemistry with a Piece of Paper (DWTS: The Next Pro 104)

Fresh off Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro, Stephani Sosa is here to step on toes! The former Troupe member reflects on her Next Pro journey, from the highs to the lows to what she wishes she could change from her final week. From the no phone rule to the surprising, limited rehearsal schedule, Stephani is getting candid about what when on in the house, away from the cameras, and what she wishes they showed more of. Plus, she gives us the scoop on her Bad Bunny Super Bowl Halftime appearance! See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Danielle and Val dance a delicate tango recapping this week’s episode of DWTS: The Next Pro! Things get shaken up thanks to Daniella’s “Wow Moment” challenge, and Val admits that he would’ve been immediately eliminated if he had to compete. Danielle and Val also get into a heated debate about what matters more: great dancing or a viral moment? Plus, find out how Val really feels about DWTS Season 35 casting rumors on an all-new Stepping On Toes! See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

About Stepping on Toes with Danielle Fishel and Val Chmerkovskiy

About Stepping on Toes with Danielle Fishel and Val Chmerkovskiy

About Stepping on Toes with Danielle Fishel and Val Chmerkovskiy