Altar Call: A Married At First Sight Podcast

Tayne & Ade, two friends who love reality TV, recap the Lifetime show, Married At First Sight. Starting from S18 of MAFS, Tayne and a variety of guests, will br...
  • MAFS S18 Episode 6: You Gon' Learn Today
    I am joined by my guest, Wendy this week to discuss the last days of the couples' honeymoon and their return to Chicago.Happy Thanksgiving!
    1:34:42
  • MAFS S18 Episode 5: You Have A Magic Wand
    I am joined by Ellie from From The Fryer podcast to discuss this episode that was basically the David & Michelle show. Ellie wonders why Michelle signed up for the show while Tayne has a bone to pick with Juan and his devotion to his investors.
    1:26:42
  • What I Watched This Week
    This week I talk about:Tyson vs. Paul fightBreath of FireLove is Blind AustraliaCulinary Class WarsRHOPEat slay love
    10:12
  • MAFS S18 Episode 4: My, How The Tides Have Turned
    I am joined this week by Lola and we talk about eyebrows, Michelle's fixation on David's living arrangements and Madison's 180 on Allen.
    1:21:53
  • What I Watched This Week
    This week, I share my thoughts on:MarthaAnatomy of LiesGreat British Bake OffMegan Thee Stallion: In Her WordsShrinking
    10:07

Tayne & Ade, two friends who love reality TV, recap the Lifetime show, Married At First Sight. Starting from S18 of MAFS, Tayne and a variety of guests, will break down each episode as each couple who have decided to put their trust in a group of experts and marry whoever they pick. They meet for the first time on their wedding day and we follow their journey to a possible happy ever after.There'll be laughs, there'll be serious talk and of course, there'll be shade. Join us for a for a fun conversation!
