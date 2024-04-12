Altar Call: A Married At First Sight Podcast

MAFS S18 Episode 5: You Have A Magic Wand

I am joined by Ellie from From The Fryer podcast to discuss this episode that was basically the David & Michelle show. Ellie wonders why Michelle signed up for the show while Tayne has a bone to pick with Juan and his devotion to his investors.