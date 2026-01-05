双语故事列车 The Bilingual Story Train - 中英双语睡前故事 - Bedtime Stories Told in Mandarin Chinese and English

John’s Place | 约翰的宫殿 | 中英文雙語音频故事 | Learn Chinese & English Through Story Listening
1/04/2026 | 11 mins.
John’s Place — a gentle bilingual tale about wanting, understanding, and enough.Ten peaceful minutes before sleep —enter a quiet palace,where a wise visitor teaches not with words,but with a simple idea that changes everything.” Tonight’s Story: John’s Place ✨(calm / thoughtful / classic wisdom tale)A grand palace, a restless heart,and a lesson discovered on one’s own —retold in soothing bilingual narration. For Kids: Gentle pacing + clear emotionsFor Parents: Calm listening + meaningful reflectionFor Learners: Relaxed English & Mandarin listening practice🎧 Best way to listen: dim the lights 🌙, get cozy 🤗, headphones optional 🎧📌 Perfect for all ages — families, kids, and language lovers everywhere#bilingualbedtime #johnsplace #wisdomstory #folktale #learnenglish #learnchinese #bedtimestory《John’s Place | 约翰的宫殿》適合所有語言學習愛好者，大人小孩皆宜「睡前10分鐘，陪您安心入睡，有聲繪本朗讀，悄悄學會中英文」今晚的故事：《John’s Place | 约翰的宫殿》 ✨（溫柔節奏／重複句型／經典智慧故事改編）🌿 在一座安靜而華麗的宮殿裡，約翰以為「擁有得越多，就越快樂」。直到一位智者來訪，沒有指責，也沒有說教——只留下了一個讓人慢慢明白的安排。這是一個關於慾望、理解，與真正滿足從何而來的溫柔故事。👶 兒童友善：清楚句型 + 安心節奏👩👧 親子共聽：不說教，卻引發思考📚 中英文學習者：慢速雙語朗讀 + 中英字幕🎧 最佳收聽方式：調暗燈光 🌙、裹著毯子 🧣、耳機可選 🎧📌 所有年齡都能享受——孩子、父母、語言學習者都適合#雙語故事 #睡前故事 #親子共讀 #中英雙語 #英語啟蒙 #中文學習 #寓言故事 #智慧故事 #睡覺ASMR
The Giraffe’s Long Neck | 长颈鹿的长脖子 | 中英文雙語音频故事 | Learn Chinese & English Through Story Listening
12/27/2025 | 6 mins.
🦒 《The Giraffe’s Long Neck | 长颈鹿的长脖子》適合所有語言學習愛好者，大人小孩皆宜「睡前10分鐘，陪您安心入睡，有聲繪本朗讀，悄悄學會中英文」🚂 今晚的故事：《The Giraffe’s Long Neck | 长颈鹿的长脖子》 ✨（溫柔節奏／重複句型／經典動物童話改編）🌿 在遼闊安靜的草原上，一隻脖子還不算長的小長頸鹿，每天抬頭、伸脖子、再試一次——這是一個關於耐心、成長，與慢慢改變的溫柔故事。👶 兒童友善：重複句型 + 安心節奏👩👧 親子共聽：自然輸入，沒有壓力📚 中英文學習者：慢速雙語朗讀 + 中英字幕🎧 最佳收聽方式：調暗燈光 🌙、裹著毯子 🧣、耳機可選 🎧📌 所有年齡都能享受——孩子、父母、語言學習者都適合#雙語故事 #睡前故事 #親子共讀 #中英雙語 #英語啟蒙 #中文學習 #動物童話 #成長故事 #睡覺ASMR🦒 “The Giraffe’s Long Neck — a gentle bilingual tale of patience, stretching, and becoming.”“Ten peaceful minutes before sleep —drift into a quiet grassland, where a giraffe learns, little by little, to reach higher than before.”🚂 Tonight’s Story: The Giraffe’s Long Neck ✨(calm / repetitive / classic animal folktale)A giraffe who keeps stretching, a sky that feels very far away,and a soft reminder that change often comes slowly —retold in soothing bilingual narration.👶 For Kids: Repetition + gentle pacing = bedtime comfort👩👧 For Parents: Calm listening + effortless language exposure📚 For Learners: Clear English & Mandarin, relaxed listening practice🎧 Best way to listen: dim the lights 🌙, get cozy 🤗, headphones optional 🎧📌 Perfect for all ages — families, kids, and language lovers everywhere#bilingualbedtime #giraffestory #animalfolktale #learnenglish #learnchinese #bedtimestory
the Mitten | 神奇的手套| 中英文雙語音频故事 | Learn Chinese & English Through Story Listening
12/22/2025 | 9 mins.
🧤《神奇的手套｜The Mitten》適合所有語言學習愛好者，大人小孩皆宜「睡前10分鐘，陪您安心入睡，有聲繪本朗讀，悄悄學會中英文」🚂 今晚的故事：《神奇的手套｜The Mitten》 ✨（溫柔冬日／重複節奏／經典童話改編）❄️ 在安靜的雪地裡，一隻遺失的手套，慢慢成了一個溫暖的小世界——一個關於分享、包容與驚喜的冬日故事。👶 兒童友善：重複句型 + 安心節奏👩👧 親子共聽：自然輸入，沒有壓力📚 中文、英文學習者：慢速雙語朗讀 + 中英字幕🎧 最佳收聽方式：調暗燈光 🌙、裹著毯子 🧣、耳機可選 🎧📌 所有年齡都能享受——孩子、父母、語言學習者都適合#雙語故事 #睡前故事 #親子共讀 #中英雙語 #英語啟蒙 #中文學習 #冬日故事 #經典童話 #睡覺ASMR🧸 “The Mitten — A gentle bilingual winter tale of warmth, sharing, and quiet wonder.”“Ten peaceful minutes before sleep — drift into a snowy forest, where one small mitten becomes a cozy home for many.”🧤 Tonight’s Story: The Mitten ✨ (calm / repetitive / classic winter tale)A lost mitten in the snow, a growing group of animals, and a soft, magical moment of togetherness — retold in slow, soothing bilingual narration.👶 For Kids: Repetition + gentle pacing = bedtime comfort👩👧 For Parents: Cozy listening + effortless language exposure📚 For Learners: Clear English & Mandarin, relaxed listening practice🎧 Best way to listen: dim the lights 🌙, snuggle up warm 🤗, headphones optional 🎧📌 Perfect for all ages — families, kids, and language lovers everywhere#bilingualbedtime #themitten #winterstory #learnenglish #learnchinese #bedtimestory
the Rooster Prince | 公鸡王子 | 中英文雙語故事 | Learn Chinese & English Through Story Listening
12/12/2025 | 8 mins.
🐓《公雞王子｜The Rooster Prince》適合所有語言學習愛好者，大人小孩皆宜「睡前10分鐘，陪您安心入睡，悄悄學會中英文」🚂 今晚的故事：《公雞王子｜The Rooster Prince》 ✨（溫馨幽默／寓言改編／成長自我）👑 一位覺得自己是「公雞」的王子，一位耐心的智者，一段溫柔又有點搞笑的覺醒旅程——一個關於身份、接納與理解的暖心故事。👶 兒童友善：輕鬆情節 + 柔和音效👩👧 親子共聽：不用教也能自然吸收語言📚 中文、英文學習者：慢速雙語解說 + 中英字幕🎧 最佳收聽方式：調暗燈光 🌙、依偎一起聽 🤗、耳機可選 🎧📌 所有年齡都能共鳴——孩子、父母、語言學習者都適合#雙語故事 #睡前故事 #親子共讀 #中英雙語 #英語啟蒙 #中文學習 #寓言故事 #睡覺ASMR🧸 “The Rooster Prince — A gentle bilingual story of identity, patience, and understanding.”“Ten quiet minutes before sleep — drift into a warm tale of a confused little prince, a wise companion, and the soft journey toward knowing who you are.”🐓 Tonight’s Story: The Rooster Prince ✨ (gentle / humorous / thoughtful fable)A prince who thinks he’s a rooster, a wise teacher who refuses to give up, and a slow, tender path toward confidence and self-acceptance — retold in calming bilingual narration.👶 For Kids: Light humor + safe emotions = bedtime comfort👩👧 For Parents: Cozy bonding + effortless bilingual exposure📚 For Learners: Slow English & Mandarin, clear phrasing, relaxing listening practice🎧 Best way to listen: dim the lights 🌙, snuggle together 🤗, headphones optional 🎧📌 Perfect for all ages — families, kids, and language lovers everywhere#bilingualbedtime #roosterprince #learnenglish #learnchinese #bedtimestory
a Spell under the Willow | 柳树下的魔法咒语 | 中英文雙語故事 | LearnChinese & English Through Story Listening
12/07/2025 | 10 mins.
#雙語故事 #睡前故事 #親子共讀 #中英雙語 #英語啟蒙 #中文學習 #寓言故事 #睡覺ASMR🧸 “ A Spell Under the Willow — A gentle bilingual bedtime tale filled with quiet magic.”“Ten peaceful minutes before sleep — follow a curious little fox, a whispering willow tree, and a secret carved beneath its roots.”🌿 Tonight’s Story: Spell Under the Willow ✨ (gentle / whimsical / forest fable)A wandering fox, a mysterious carving, and a soft, magical discovery — told in soothing bilingual narration.👶 For Kids: Calm adventure + soft soundscape = bedtime magic👩👧 For Parents: Cozy bonding + effortless bilingual exposure📚 For Learners: Slow English & Mandarin, natural phrasing, relaxing listening practice🎧 Best way to listen: dim the lights 🌙, snuggle together 🤗, headphones optional 🎧📌 Perfect for all ages — families, kids, and language lovers everywhere#bilingualbedtime #learnenglish #learnchinese #bedtimestory
双语故事列车 The Bilingual Story Train - 中英双语睡前故事 - Bedtime Stories Told in Mandarin Chinese and English