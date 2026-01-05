Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsKids & Family双语故事列车 The Bilingual Story Train - 中英双语睡前故事 - Bedtime Stories Told in Mandarin Chinese and English
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
双语故事列车 The Bilingual Story Train - 中英双语睡前故事 - Bedtime Stories Told in Mandarin Chinese and English
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

双语故事列车 The Bilingual Story Train - 中英双语睡前故事 - Bedtime Stories Told in Mandarin Chinese and English

The Bilingual Story Train
Kids & FamilyStories for Kids
双语故事列车 The Bilingual Story Train - 中英双语睡前故事 - Bedtime Stories Told in Mandarin Chinese and English
Latest episode

38 episodes

  • 双语故事列车 The Bilingual Story Train - 中英双语睡前故事 - Bedtime Stories Told in Mandarin Chinese and English

    John’s Place | 约翰的宫殿 | 中英文雙語音频故事 | Learn Chinese & English Through Story Listening

    1/04/2026 | 11 mins.

    John’s Place — a gentle bilingual tale about wanting, understanding, and enough.Ten peaceful minutes before sleep —enter a quiet palace,where a wise visitor teaches not with words,but with a simple idea that changes everything.” Tonight’s Story: John’s Place ✨(calm / thoughtful / classic wisdom tale)A grand palace, a restless heart,and a lesson discovered on one’s own —retold in soothing bilingual narration. For Kids: Gentle pacing + clear emotionsFor Parents: Calm listening + meaningful reflectionFor Learners: Relaxed English & Mandarin listening practice🎧 Best way to listen: dim the lights 🌙, get cozy 🤗, headphones optional 🎧📌 Perfect for all ages — families, kids, and language lovers everywhere#bilingualbedtime #johnsplace #wisdomstory #folktale #learnenglish #learnchinese #bedtimestory《John’s Place | 约翰的宫殿》適合所有語言學習愛好者，大人小孩皆宜「睡前10分鐘，陪您安心入睡，有聲繪本朗讀，悄悄學會中英文」今晚的故事：《John’s Place | 约翰的宫殿》 ✨（溫柔節奏／重複句型／經典智慧故事改編）🌿 在一座安靜而華麗的宮殿裡，約翰以為「擁有得越多，就越快樂」。直到一位智者來訪，沒有指責，也沒有說教——只留下了一個讓人慢慢明白的安排。這是一個關於慾望、理解，與真正滿足從何而來的溫柔故事。👶 兒童友善：清楚句型 + 安心節奏👩‍👧 親子共聽：不說教，卻引發思考📚 中英文學習者：慢速雙語朗讀 + 中英字幕🎧 最佳收聽方式：調暗燈光 🌙、裹著毯子 🧣、耳機可選 🎧📌 所有年齡都能享受——孩子、父母、語言學習者都適合#雙語故事 #睡前故事 #親子共讀 #中英雙語 #英語啟蒙 #中文學習 #寓言故事 #智慧故事 #睡覺ASMR

  • 双语故事列车 The Bilingual Story Train - 中英双语睡前故事 - Bedtime Stories Told in Mandarin Chinese and English

    The Giraffe’s Long Neck | 长颈鹿的长脖子 | 中英文雙語音频故事 | Learn Chinese & English Through Story Listening

    12/27/2025 | 6 mins.

    🦒 《The Giraffe’s Long Neck | 长颈鹿的长脖子》適合所有語言學習愛好者，大人小孩皆宜「睡前10分鐘，陪您安心入睡，有聲繪本朗讀，悄悄學會中英文」🚂 今晚的故事：《The Giraffe’s Long Neck | 长颈鹿的长脖子》 ✨（溫柔節奏／重複句型／經典動物童話改編）🌿 在遼闊安靜的草原上，一隻脖子還不算長的小長頸鹿，每天抬頭、伸脖子、再試一次——這是一個關於耐心、成長，與慢慢改變的溫柔故事。👶 兒童友善：重複句型 + 安心節奏👩‍👧 親子共聽：自然輸入，沒有壓力📚 中英文學習者：慢速雙語朗讀 + 中英字幕🎧 最佳收聽方式：調暗燈光 🌙、裹著毯子 🧣、耳機可選 🎧📌 所有年齡都能享受——孩子、父母、語言學習者都適合#雙語故事 #睡前故事 #親子共讀 #中英雙語 #英語啟蒙 #中文學習 #動物童話 #成長故事 #睡覺ASMR🦒 “The Giraffe’s Long Neck — a gentle bilingual tale of patience, stretching, and becoming.”“Ten peaceful minutes before sleep —drift into a quiet grassland, where a giraffe learns, little by little, to reach higher than before.”🚂 Tonight’s Story: The Giraffe’s Long Neck ✨(calm / repetitive / classic animal folktale)A giraffe who keeps stretching, a sky that feels very far away,and a soft reminder that change often comes slowly —retold in soothing bilingual narration.👶 For Kids: Repetition + gentle pacing = bedtime comfort👩‍👧 For Parents: Calm listening + effortless language exposure📚 For Learners: Clear English & Mandarin, relaxed listening practice🎧 Best way to listen: dim the lights 🌙, get cozy 🤗, headphones optional 🎧📌 Perfect for all ages — families, kids, and language lovers everywhere#bilingualbedtime #giraffestory #animalfolktale #learnenglish #learnchinese #bedtimestory

  • 双语故事列车 The Bilingual Story Train - 中英双语睡前故事 - Bedtime Stories Told in Mandarin Chinese and English

    the Mitten | 神奇的手套| 中英文雙語音频故事 | Learn Chinese & English Through Story Listening

    12/22/2025 | 9 mins.

    🧤《神奇的手套｜The Mitten》適合所有語言學習愛好者，大人小孩皆宜「睡前10分鐘，陪您安心入睡，有聲繪本朗讀，悄悄學會中英文」🚂 今晚的故事：《神奇的手套｜The Mitten》 ✨（溫柔冬日／重複節奏／經典童話改編）❄️ 在安靜的雪地裡，一隻遺失的手套，慢慢成了一個溫暖的小世界——一個關於分享、包容與驚喜的冬日故事。👶 兒童友善：重複句型 + 安心節奏👩‍👧 親子共聽：自然輸入，沒有壓力📚 中文、英文學習者：慢速雙語朗讀 + 中英字幕🎧 最佳收聽方式：調暗燈光 🌙、裹著毯子 🧣、耳機可選 🎧📌 所有年齡都能享受——孩子、父母、語言學習者都適合#雙語故事 #睡前故事 #親子共讀 #中英雙語 #英語啟蒙 #中文學習 #冬日故事 #經典童話 #睡覺ASMR🧸 “The Mitten — A gentle bilingual winter tale of warmth, sharing, and quiet wonder.”“Ten peaceful minutes before sleep — drift into a snowy forest, where one small mitten becomes a cozy home for many.”🧤 Tonight’s Story: The Mitten ✨ (calm / repetitive / classic winter tale)A lost mitten in the snow, a growing group of animals, and a soft, magical moment of togetherness — retold in slow, soothing bilingual narration.👶 For Kids: Repetition + gentle pacing = bedtime comfort👩‍👧 For Parents: Cozy listening + effortless language exposure📚 For Learners: Clear English & Mandarin, relaxed listening practice🎧 Best way to listen: dim the lights 🌙, snuggle up warm 🤗, headphones optional 🎧📌 Perfect for all ages — families, kids, and language lovers everywhere#bilingualbedtime #themitten #winterstory #learnenglish #learnchinese #bedtimestory

  • 双语故事列车 The Bilingual Story Train - 中英双语睡前故事 - Bedtime Stories Told in Mandarin Chinese and English

    the Rooster Prince | 公鸡王子 | 中英文雙語故事 | Learn Chinese & English Through Story Listening

    12/12/2025 | 8 mins.

    🐓《公雞王子｜The Rooster Prince》適合所有語言學習愛好者，大人小孩皆宜「睡前10分鐘，陪您安心入睡，悄悄學會中英文」🚂 今晚的故事：《公雞王子｜The Rooster Prince》 ✨（溫馨幽默／寓言改編／成長自我）👑 一位覺得自己是「公雞」的王子，一位耐心的智者，一段溫柔又有點搞笑的覺醒旅程——一個關於身份、接納與理解的暖心故事。👶 兒童友善：輕鬆情節 + 柔和音效👩‍👧 親子共聽：不用教也能自然吸收語言📚 中文、英文學習者：慢速雙語解說 + 中英字幕🎧 最佳收聽方式：調暗燈光 🌙、依偎一起聽 🤗、耳機可選 🎧📌 所有年齡都能共鳴——孩子、父母、語言學習者都適合#雙語故事 #睡前故事 #親子共讀 #中英雙語 #英語啟蒙 #中文學習 #寓言故事 #睡覺ASMR🧸 “The Rooster Prince — A gentle bilingual story of identity, patience, and understanding.”“Ten quiet minutes before sleep — drift into a warm tale of a confused little prince, a wise companion, and the soft journey toward knowing who you are.”🐓 Tonight’s Story: The Rooster Prince ✨ (gentle / humorous / thoughtful fable)A prince who thinks he’s a rooster, a wise teacher who refuses to give up, and a slow, tender path toward confidence and self-acceptance — retold in calming bilingual narration.👶 For Kids: Light humor + safe emotions = bedtime comfort👩‍👧 For Parents: Cozy bonding + effortless bilingual exposure📚 For Learners: Slow English & Mandarin, clear phrasing, relaxing listening practice🎧 Best way to listen: dim the lights 🌙, snuggle together 🤗, headphones optional 🎧📌 Perfect for all ages — families, kids, and language lovers everywhere#bilingualbedtime #roosterprince #learnenglish #learnchinese #bedtimestory

  • 双语故事列车 The Bilingual Story Train - 中英双语睡前故事 - Bedtime Stories Told in Mandarin Chinese and English

    a Spell under the Willow | 柳树下的魔法咒语 | 中英文雙語故事 | LearnChinese & English Through Story Listening

    12/07/2025 | 10 mins.

    #雙語故事 #睡前故事 #親子共讀 #中英雙語 #英語啟蒙 #中文學習 #寓言故事 #睡覺ASMR🧸 “ A Spell Under the Willow — A gentle bilingual bedtime tale filled with quiet magic.”“Ten peaceful minutes before sleep — follow a curious little fox, a whispering willow tree, and a secret carved beneath its roots.”🌿 Tonight’s Story: Spell Under the Willow ✨ (gentle / whimsical / forest fable)A wandering fox, a mysterious carving, and a soft, magical discovery — told in soothing bilingual narration.👶 For Kids: Calm adventure + soft soundscape = bedtime magic👩‍👧 For Parents: Cozy bonding + effortless bilingual exposure📚 For Learners: Slow English & Mandarin, natural phrasing, relaxing listening practice🎧 Best way to listen: dim the lights 🌙, snuggle together 🤗, headphones optional 🎧📌 Perfect for all ages — families, kids, and language lovers everywhere#bilingualbedtime #learnenglish #learnchinese #bedtimestory

More Kids & Family podcasts

Trending Kids & Family podcasts

About 双语故事列车 The Bilingual Story Train - 中英双语睡前故事 - Bedtime Stories Told in Mandarin Chinese and English

Welcome aboard the Bilingual Story Train! I’m Mr. G, the creator of this podcast. In this podcast, I share bilingual stories in Mandarin Chinese and English for children. Each episode alternates between the two languages, making storytelling fun and engaging. Through immersive storytelling, children can effortlessly learn both languages. Feel free to subscribe and join us on this wonderful bilingual learning journey! 欢迎登上双语故事列车！ 我是播客的创始人 Mr. G。 在这个博客里，我为孩子们播讲中英文双语故事。 每集采用双语交替讲述，既有趣又富有吸引力。 在沉浸式故事体验中，孩子们轻松学习两种语言。 欢迎订阅，让我们一起开始这段双语学习的奇妙旅程！
Podcast website
Kids & FamilyStories for Kids

Listen to 双语故事列车 The Bilingual Story Train - 中英双语睡前故事 - Bedtime Stories Told in Mandarin Chinese and English, Always Here and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.2.2 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 1/10/2026 - 4:04:01 PM