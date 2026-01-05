双语故事列车 The Bilingual Story Train - 中英双语睡前故事 - Bedtime Stories Told in Mandarin Chinese and English

🦒 《The Giraffe’s Long Neck | 长颈鹿的长脖子》適合所有語言學習愛好者，大人小孩皆宜「睡前10分鐘，陪您安心入睡，有聲繪本朗讀，悄悄學會中英文」🚂 今晚的故事：《The Giraffe’s Long Neck | 长颈鹿的长脖子》 ✨（溫柔節奏／重複句型／經典動物童話改編）🌿 在遼闊安靜的草原上，一隻脖子還不算長的小長頸鹿，每天抬頭、伸脖子、再試一次——這是一個關於耐心、成長，與慢慢改變的溫柔故事。👶 兒童友善：重複句型 + 安心節奏👩‍👧 親子共聽：自然輸入，沒有壓力📚 中英文學習者：慢速雙語朗讀 + 中英字幕🎧 最佳收聽方式：調暗燈光 🌙、裹著毯子 🧣、耳機可選 🎧📌 所有年齡都能享受——孩子、父母、語言學習者都適合#雙語故事 #睡前故事 #親子共讀 #中英雙語 #英語啟蒙 #中文學習 #動物童話 #成長故事 #睡覺ASMR🦒 “The Giraffe’s Long Neck — a gentle bilingual tale of patience, stretching, and becoming.”“Ten peaceful minutes before sleep —drift into a quiet grassland, where a giraffe learns, little by little, to reach higher than before.”🚂 Tonight’s Story: The Giraffe’s Long Neck ✨(calm / repetitive / classic animal folktale)A giraffe who keeps stretching, a sky that feels very far away,and a soft reminder that change often comes slowly —retold in soothing bilingual narration.👶 For Kids: Repetition + gentle pacing = bedtime comfort👩‍👧 For Parents: Calm listening + effortless language exposure📚 For Learners: Clear English & Mandarin, relaxed listening practice🎧 Best way to listen: dim the lights 🌙, get cozy 🤗, headphones optional 🎧📌 Perfect for all ages — families, kids, and language lovers everywhere#bilingualbedtime #giraffestory #animalfolktale #learnenglish #learnchinese #bedtimestory