Shift+F1 is a weekly podcast about Formula 1. New to the sport? Check out our Preseason Primer episode (Ep #298)! Join us for race recaps, news from the wide wo...

About Shift+F1: A Formula 1 Podcast

Shift+F1 is a weekly podcast about Formula 1. New to the sport? Check out our Preseason Primer episode (Ep #298)! Join us for race recaps, news from the wide world of racing, and the latest on Pastor Maldonado.