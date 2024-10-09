Powered by RND
Shift+F1
Shift+F1 is a weekly podcast about Formula 1. New to the sport? Check out our Preseason Primer episode (Ep #298)! Join us for race recaps, news from the wide wo...
SportsLeisureAutomotive

Available Episodes

5 of 299
  • 299 - Australian GP Prerace 2025
    Testing is over and it’s time for the rubber to hit the road - so who will be fastest in 2025? SHOW NOTES Use code "MULTI21" this month to get a discount on a Shift+F1 Patreon subscription! Join the Shift+F1 Fantasy League Sam Collins' debriefs from testing: Day 1, Day 2, Day 3 Kimi Räikkönen racing a snowmobile Support the show on Patreon and get all our bonus episodes! Follow us on the socials Email us at [email protected] New to F1? Check out our primer episode Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:12:06
  • 298 - Preseason Primer 2025
    New to Formula 1? This is the place to start! We explain how F1 works and who everybody is, all while assuming no prior knowledge of racing. Welcome to your new favorite sport! SHOW NOTES Support us on Patreon and get ad-free episodes, bonus podcasts, and access to our Discord F1's subscription service F1 TV The official F1 YouTube channel Follow us on the socials Email us at [email protected] Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    2:28:29
  • 297 - Offseason News Update 2025
    We check in on our old friend F1 for updates on stewarding ethics, draconian cursing rules, photocopiers, and, of course, The Hamilton Photo. SHOW NOTES HAM arrives at Ferrari (Alanis’s version) The weird RUS/ALO incident in Australia The BBC podcast about Spygate Support the show on Patreon and get all our bonus episodes! Follow us on the socials Email us at [email protected] New to F1? Check out our primer episode Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:23:44
  • 296 - Season Review 2024
    What a season it’s been! We close things out with some probable announcements, memorable moments, and unorthodox book reading. SHOW NOTES Full 2024 races on YouTube: F1 Academy, IndyCar, NASCAR, 24 Hours of Le Mans/WEC If you have a Max subscription: MotoGP Paid subscriptions: MotoGP, Supercars, WRC Support the show on Patreon and get all our bonus episodes! Follow us on the socials Email us at [email protected] New to F1? Check out our primer episode Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:27:36
  • 295 - Abu Dhabi GP 2024
    F1 closes 2024 out with opening-lap incidents, a last-lap pass, and plenty of sophomoric insults. SHOW NOTES HAM’s final lap in a Mercedes Michael Schumacher vs. a Eurofighter jet Support the show on Patreon and get all our bonus episodes! Follow us on the socials Email us at [email protected] Join our fantasy league with invite code P6LYFWPN404 New to F1? Check out our primer episode Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:28:25

About Shift+F1: A Formula 1 Podcast

Shift+F1 is a weekly podcast about Formula 1. New to the sport? Check out our Preseason Primer episode (Ep #298)! Join us for race recaps, news from the wide world of racing, and the latest on Pastor Maldonado.
