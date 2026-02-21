In Part 2 of this powerful conversation, G-Rex and Dirty Skittles continue their discussion with Dr. Kristen Williamson, diving deeper into identity, relationships, work, and what it really means to thrive as a neurodivergent adult in a world that wasn’t built for your brain.
Sh!t That Goes On In Our Heads — a 2024 People’s Choice Podcast Award Winner (Best Health) and 2024 Women in Podcasting Award Winner (Best Mental Health Podcast) with over 2 million downloads and counting — continues its mission to normalize unfiltered conversations about mental health, trauma, and emotional survival.
Mental Health Quote
“We’re different, not less — and understanding your brain can turn overwhelm into empowerment.”
— Dr. Kristen Williamson
Episode Description
Part 2 continues the conversation with Dr. Kristen Williamson, moving from awareness into lived experience. This episode explores how neurodivergence shows up across different stages of life — from childhood to adulthood, through parenting, relationships, work, and major transitions like puberty, hormones, and menopause.
Dr. Kristen explains how autism and ADHD don’t stay static over time. Instead, they evolve as life demands change. She breaks down why middle school is often when ADHD becomes more visible, how puberty and hormones can disrupt previously effective coping skills, and why adulthood often requires constant recalibration rather than “figuring it out once and for all.”
The conversation also dives into friendships, marriage, and communication — including how neurodivergent and neurotypical partners can unintentionally clash over clutter, routines, and expectations. Dr. Kristen shares openly about masking, scripts, and the exhaustion of trying to fit into a world that doesn’t always make space for difference.
G-Rex and Dirty Skittles ask thoughtful questions about inclusion, the workplace, gender identity, and how to support neurodivergent people without reducing them to their diagnoses. This episode is honest, funny, validating, and deeply human — a reminder that neurodivergence isn’t something to outgrow or fix, but something to understand, support, and honor.
Meet Our Guest — Dr. Kristen Williamson
Dr. Kristen Williamson is a licensed professional counselor, neurodivergent advocate, speaker, and creator of neurodivergent-affirming resources. Diagnosed later in life with autism and ADHD, she brings lived experience, compassion, and humor into conversations about identity, parenting, relationships, and mental health.
Key Takeaways
Neurodivergence changes as life stages, hormones, and responsibilities change.
Coping skills may need to be rebuilt multiple times throughout life.
Masking can help you survive, but it comes at an emotional cost.
Diagnosis explains behavior; it doesn’t excuse harm or remove accountability.
Supportive environments unlock extraordinary strengths in neurodivergent people.
Actionable Items
Reflect on which coping skills no longer work and what might need to change.
Practice explaining your needs clearly instead of masking through discomfort.
Look for environments — at home or work — where accommodations are normalized.
References Mentioned
Neurodiversity in the workplace
Sensory regulation and masking
Autism and ADHD across the lifespan
Neurodivergent-affirming mental health resources
Important Chapters
00:00 – Part 2 welcome and continuing the conversation
Picking up where Part 1 left off and expanding the discussion.
04:30 – How autism and ADHD evolve over time
Childhood, puberty, adulthood, and constant change.
09:00 – Hormones, perimenopause, and emotional regulation
Why coping skills sometimes stop working.
14:15 – Masking, scripts, and fitting into social spaces
The exhaustion of wearing a “human skin suit.”
19:00 – Neurodiversity in the workplace
Why accommodations benefit everyone.
23:00 – Diagnosis versus identity
Understanding the difference between explanation and limitation.
27:00 – Relationships, clutter, and communication
Navigating neurodivergent–neurotypical partnerships.
30:00 – Advice to a younger self
What Dr. Kristen wishes she’d known sooner.
