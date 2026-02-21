Open app
PodcastsHealth & WellnessSh!t That Goes On In Our Heads
Sh!t That Goes On In Our Heads
Sh!t That Goes On In Our Heads

G-Rex and Dirty Skittles, Bleav
Health & WellnessAlternative Health
Sh!t That Goes On In Our Heads
Latest episode

182 episodes

  • Sh!t That Goes On In Our Heads

    Greg & Michael on Parenting, Anxiety & Breaking Generational Trauma

    2/19/2026 | 52 mins.
    In Part 2 of this powerful two-part conversation, G-Rex and Dirty Skittles continue their deep dive with Greg Vorst and Michael Nolan of Embodied Recovery — and this one hits straight at the heart of parenting, anxiety, emotional regulation, and breaking generational trauma cycles.

    Sh!t That Goes On In Our Heads — a 2024 People’s Choice Podcast Award Winner (Best Health) and 2024 Women in Podcasting Award Winner (Best Mental Health Podcast) with over 2 million downloads and counting — continues its mission to normalize unfiltered conversations about mental health, trauma, and emotional survival.

    We’d love to hear your thoughts. Leave us written or voice feedback here:
    https://castfeedback.com/67521f0bde0b101c7b10442a
     

    “It’s okay to be who you are.” — Michael Nolan

    Episode Description

    if Episode 1 was about personal recovery, Episode 2 is about what happens when that recovery starts shaping the next generation.

    Greg and Michael open up about parenting through the lens of emotional awareness, breaking generational trauma, and refusing to pass down unprocessed wounds. They talk honestly about anxiety, codependency, setting boundaries, and how to validate your child’s emotions without minimizing them — even when it feels uncomfortable.

    The conversation moves into leadership, accountability, and the hard truth that good intentions don’t always land the way we hope. From inner child healing to conscious parenting and staying “unhooked” from others’ reactions, this episode is about doing the inner work so your kids don’t have to undo it later.

    If you’ve ever asked yourself, “How do I parent differently than I was parented?” — this episode is your starting point.

    Keywords: Greg Vorst, Michael Nolan, Embodied Recovery, parenting and mental health, generational trauma, anxiety management, codependency recovery, conscious parenting, emotional regulation, inner child healing, addiction recovery podcast, trauma-informed parenting, boundaries in families, mental health leadership

    Meet Our Guests — Greg Vorst & Michael Nolan

    Greg Vorst, LMFT is Co-Founder and CEO of Embodied Recovery in Los Gatos, California. Drawing from psychodynamic therapy, Internal Family Systems, humanistic psychology, and Korean Taoist breathwork (SunDo), Greg helps clients transform addiction and trauma into embodied living and spiritual growth. His personal healing journey began after a failed surgery left him in prolonged suffering, ultimately guiding him into therapy, inner child work, and decades of spiritual practice.

    Website: https://www.embodiedrecovery.com/
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/embodiedrecoverycenters/
    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/embodiedrecoverycenters
    YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@embodiedrecoverycenters

    Michael Nolan, CADC-II, ICADC is Co-Founder and COO of Embodied Recovery. Sober since August 8, 2007, Michael’s recovery began in Alcoholics Anonymous and evolved into a life of service. Through years of addiction counseling and deep personal work, he now supports clients in integrating accountability, humility, and embodied peace into their recovery journey.

    Key Takeaways

    You cannot break generational trauma without doing your own inner work.

    Emotional literacy must be modeled before it can be taught.

    Boundaries are not rejection — they are protection.

    Children need validation before correction.

    Staying “unhooked” keeps you from projecting your past onto the present.

    Recovery shapes families, not just individuals.

    Actionable Items

    When your child (or partner) expresses a big emotion, validate it before solving it.

    Notice where your reactions may be tied to your childhood experiences.

    Practice one clear boundary this week without apologizing for having it.

    References Mentioned

    Embodied Recovery — https://www.embodiedrecovery.com/
    Melos Center (Nonprofit Partner) — https://meloscenter.org
    Alcoholics Anonymous — https://www.aa.org/
    NAMI — https://www.nami.org/
    SAMHSA — https://www.samhsa.gov/

    Important Chapters

    00:01:00 – Daily anxiety tools and grounding practices

    00:10:00 – Inner child work and expressive healing

    00:20:00 – Parenting differently than you were parented

    00:32:00 – Breaking generational trauma cycles

    00:40:00 – Leadership, accountability, and staying unhooked

    00:50:00 – Words matter: favorite and least favorite words

    Closing CTA

    Subscribe, Rate, and Review!
    Remember to subscribe for more inspiring stories. Rate and review us on your favorite podcast platform, or visit our Website:
    https://goesoninourheads.net/add-your-podcast-reviews

     

    #MentalHealthPodcast #MentalHealthAwareness #Grex #DirtySkittles #Podmatch #ParentingAndMentalHealth #GenerationalTrauma #ConsciousParenting #InnerChildHealing #CodependencyRecovery #AnxietyManagement #EmotionalRegulation #AddictionRecovery #BoundariesMatter #TraumaHealing #HealingGenerations #RecoveryJourney #MentalHealthLeadership

    If You Need Support, Reach Out
    If you or someone you know is facing mental health challenges, please don’t hesitate to reach out to a crisis hotline in your area. Remember, it’s OK not to be OK—talking to someone can make all the difference.
    United States: Call or Text 988 — 988lifeline.org
    Canada: Call or Text 988 — 988.ca
    Worldwide: Find a Helpline
    Mental Health Resources and Tools: The Help Hub
    Stay Connected with G-Rex and Dirty Skittles
    Official Website: goesoninourheads.net
    Facebook: @shltthatgoesoninourheads
    Instagram: @grex_and_dirtyskittles
    LinkedIn: G-Rex and Dirty Skittles
    Join Our Newsletter: Sign Up Here
    Merch Store: goesoninourheads.shop
    Audio Editing by NJz Audio

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Sh!t That Goes On In Our Heads

    Greg & Michael on Embodied Recovery: Healing Addiction, Trauma & the Inner Child

    2/17/2026 | 39 mins.
    When recovery becomes more than just staying sober — when it becomes embodied, lived, and deeply felt — everything changes. In Part 1 of this powerful two-part conversation, G-Rex and Dirty Skittles sit down with Greg Vorst and Michael Nolan to unpack addiction, inner child healing, breathwork, and what real transformation actually looks like.

    Sh!t That Goes On In Our Heads — a 2024 People’s Choice Podcast Award Winner (Best Health) and 2024 Women in Podcasting Award Winner (Best Mental Health Podcast) with over 2 million downloads and counting — continues its mission to normalize unfiltered conversations about mental health, trauma, and emotional survival.

    We’d love to hear your thoughts. Leave us written or voice feedback here:
    https://castfeedback.com/67521f0bde0b101c7b10442a
     

    “You don’t have to believe everything you think.” — Greg & Michael

    Episode Description

    In this first half of our conversation, Greg Vorst and Michael Nolan, co-founders of Embodied Recovery in Northern California, share how their personal journeys through addiction, anxiety, trauma, and spiritual crisis led them to build a treatment center rooted in lived experience — not just theory.

    Michael opens up about entering treatment at 20 and the humility of 12-step recovery. Greg shares his unexpected transition from opera singer to therapist after a failed surgery triggered years of physical and emotional suffering. Together, they unpack the wounded healer model and why authentic recovery requires more than clinical knowledge — it requires doing your own work.

    We talk about codependency, emotional regulation, nervous system healing, and the Korean Taoist breathwork practice SunDo — a cornerstone of their daily lives and programming. This episode dives deep into inner child work, identity, validation, and the courage it takes to stop performing and start living.

    If you’ve ever felt like you’re surviving instead of embodying your life, this conversation will hit home.

    Keywords: Greg Vorst, Michael Nolan, Embodied Recovery, addiction recovery, trauma healing, inner child work, breathwork, SunDo meditation, codependency recovery, 12-step program, mental health podcast, anxiety recovery, nervous system regulation, emotional healing

    Meet Our Guests — Greg Vorst & Michael Nolan

    Greg Vorst, LMFT is Co-Founder and CEO of Embodied Recovery in Los Gatos, California. Drawing from psychodynamic therapy, Internal Family Systems, humanistic psychology, and Korean Taoist breathwork (SunDo), Greg helps clients transform addiction and trauma into embodied living and spiritual growth. His personal healing journey began after a failed surgery left him in prolonged suffering, ultimately guiding him into therapy, inner child work, and decades of spiritual practice.

    Website: https://www.embodiedrecovery.com/
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/embodiedrecoverycenters/
    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/embodiedrecoverycenters
    YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@embodiedrecoverycenters

    Michael Nolan, CADC-II, ICADC is Co-Founder and COO of Embodied Recovery. Sober since August 8, 2007, Michael’s recovery began in Alcoholics Anonymous and evolved into a life of service. Through years of addiction counseling and deep personal work, he now supports clients in integrating accountability, humility, and embodied peace into their recovery journey.

    Key Takeaways

    Recovery is not just about abstinence — it’s about embodiment.

    You don’t have to believe every thought that runs through your mind.

    Codependency drains helpers faster than addiction drains users.

    Inner child work isn’t optional — it’s foundational.

    Daily practices create lasting emotional regulation.

    Healing requires accountability AND compassion.

    Actionable Items

    Try box breathing or diaphragmatic breathing when anxiety spikes.

    Notice one self-critical thought today and practice not attaching to it.

    Identify one daily practice (gratitude, breathwork, journaling) and commit to it for 30 days.

    References Mentioned

    Embodied Recovery — https://www.embodiedrecovery.com/
    Melos Center (Nonprofit Partner) — https://meloscenter.org
    Alcoholics Anonymous — https://www.aa.org/
    NAMI — https://www.nami.org/
    SAMHSA — https://www.samhsa.gov/

    Important Chapters

    00:00 – Welcome + how Greg & Michael met

    09:00 – Michael’s early addiction and entering treatment

    16:00 – Greg’s spiritual crisis and opera-to-therapy journey

    25:00 – Codependency and the wounded healer

    35:00 – SunDo breathwork and nervous system regulation

    45:00 – Inner child work and reclaiming authenticity

    Closing CTA

    Subscribe, Rate, and Review!
    Remember to subscribe for more inspiring stories. Rate and review us on your favorite podcast platform, or visit our Website:
    https://goesoninourheads.net/add-your-podcast-reviews

     

    #MentalHealthPodcast #MentalHealthAwareness #Grex #DirtySkittles #Podmatch #AddictionRecovery #TraumaHealing #InnerChildWork #EmbodiedRecovery #CodependencyHealing #12StepRecovery #AnxietyRecovery #BreathworkHealing #NervousSystemRegulation #EmotionalWellness #SobrietyJourney #HealingIsPossible #RecoveryCommunity #MentalHealthMatters

    If You Need Support, Reach Out
    If you or someone you know is facing mental health challenges, please don’t hesitate to reach out to a crisis hotline in your area. Remember, it’s OK not to be OK—talking to someone can make all the difference.
    United States: Call or Text 988 — 988lifeline.org
    Canada: Call or Text 988 — 988.ca
    Worldwide: Find a Helpline
    Mental Health Resources and Tools: The Help Hub
    Stay Connected with G-Rex and Dirty Skittles
    Official Website: goesoninourheads.net
    Facebook: @shltthatgoesoninourheads
    Instagram: @grex_and_dirtyskittles
    LinkedIn: G-Rex and Dirty Skittles
    Join Our Newsletter: Sign Up Here
    Merch Store: goesoninourheads.shop
    Audio Editing by NJz Audio

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Sh!t That Goes On In Our Heads

    Dr. Kristen Williamson on Neurospicy Brains: Identity, Change & Thriving (Part 2)

    2/12/2026 | 33 mins.
    In Part 2 of this powerful conversation, G-Rex and Dirty Skittles continue their discussion with Dr. Kristen Williamson, diving deeper into identity, relationships, work, and what it really means to thrive as a neurodivergent adult in a world that wasn’t built for your brain.

    Sh!t That Goes On In Our Heads — a 2024 People’s Choice Podcast Award Winner (Best Health) and 2024 Women in Podcasting Award Winner (Best Mental Health Podcast) with over 2 million downloads and counting — continues its mission to normalize unfiltered conversations about mental health, trauma, and emotional survival.
    We’d love to hear your thoughts. Leave us written or voice feedback here:

    https://castfeedback.com/67521f0bde0b101c7b10442a

    Mental Health Quote

    “We’re different, not less — and understanding your brain can turn overwhelm into empowerment.”
    — Dr. Kristen Williamson

    Episode Description

    Part 2 continues the conversation with Dr. Kristen Williamson, moving from awareness into lived experience. This episode explores how neurodivergence shows up across different stages of life — from childhood to adulthood, through parenting, relationships, work, and major transitions like puberty, hormones, and menopause.

    Dr. Kristen explains how autism and ADHD don’t stay static over time. Instead, they evolve as life demands change. She breaks down why middle school is often when ADHD becomes more visible, how puberty and hormones can disrupt previously effective coping skills, and why adulthood often requires constant recalibration rather than “figuring it out once and for all.”

    The conversation also dives into friendships, marriage, and communication — including how neurodivergent and neurotypical partners can unintentionally clash over clutter, routines, and expectations. Dr. Kristen shares openly about masking, scripts, and the exhaustion of trying to fit into a world that doesn’t always make space for difference.

    G-Rex and Dirty Skittles ask thoughtful questions about inclusion, the workplace, gender identity, and how to support neurodivergent people without reducing them to their diagnoses. This episode is honest, funny, validating, and deeply human — a reminder that neurodivergence isn’t something to outgrow or fix, but something to understand, support, and honor.

    SEO Keywords: Dr. Kristen Williamson, neurospicy, autism and adulthood, ADHD across the lifespan, neurodivergent identity, masking, workplace neurodiversity, sensory overwhelm, relationships and autism, late diagnosis healing, mental health podcast

    Meet Our Guest — Dr. Kristen Williamson

    Dr. Kristen Williamson is a licensed professional counselor, neurodivergent advocate, speaker, and creator of neurodivergent-affirming resources. Diagnosed later in life with autism and ADHD, she brings lived experience, compassion, and humor into conversations about identity, parenting, relationships, and mental health.

    Connect with Dr. Kristen:
    Website: http://www.empowermindsolutionsllc.com/
    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61573292573273#
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/empowermindsolutionsllc/?hl=en
    LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/drkristenwilliamson
    TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@empowerminds.solu?_t=ZT-8uIRNSOAKvW&_r=1

    Key Takeaways

    Neurodivergence changes as life stages, hormones, and responsibilities change.

    Coping skills may need to be rebuilt multiple times throughout life.

    Masking can help you survive, but it comes at an emotional cost.

    Diagnosis explains behavior; it doesn’t excuse harm or remove accountability.

    Supportive environments unlock extraordinary strengths in neurodivergent people.

    Actionable Items

    Reflect on which coping skills no longer work and what might need to change.

    Practice explaining your needs clearly instead of masking through discomfort.

    Look for environments — at home or work — where accommodations are normalized.

     

    References Mentioned

    Neurodiversity in the workplace

    Sensory regulation and masking

    Autism and ADHD across the lifespan

    Neurodivergent-affirming mental health resources

     

    Important Chapters

    00:00 – Part 2 welcome and continuing the conversation
    Picking up where Part 1 left off and expanding the discussion.

    04:30 – How autism and ADHD evolve over time
    Childhood, puberty, adulthood, and constant change.

    09:00 – Hormones, perimenopause, and emotional regulation
    Why coping skills sometimes stop working.

    14:15 – Masking, scripts, and fitting into social spaces
    The exhaustion of wearing a “human skin suit.”

    19:00 – Neurodiversity in the workplace
    Why accommodations benefit everyone.

    23:00 – Diagnosis versus identity
    Understanding the difference between explanation and limitation.

    27:00 – Relationships, clutter, and communication
    Navigating neurodivergent–neurotypical partnerships.

    30:00 – Advice to a younger self
    What Dr. Kristen wishes she’d known sooner.

     

    Closing CTA

    Subscribe, rate, and review.
    Remember to subscribe for more real conversations around mental health. Rate and review us on your favorite podcast platform, or visit our website:
    https://goesoninourheads.net/add-your-podcast-reviews

    #MentalHealthPodcast #MentalHealthAwareness #Grex #DirtySkittles #Podmatch
    #NeurodivergentAdults #AutismAcceptance #ADHDAwareness #LateDiagnosis
    #NeurodiversityAtWork #MentalHealthMatters #NormalizeMentalHealth
    #IdentityAndHealing #Neurospicy

    If You Need Support, Reach Out
    If you or someone you know is facing mental health challenges, please don’t hesitate to reach out to a crisis hotline in your area. Remember, it’s OK not to be OK—talking to someone can make all the difference.
    United States: Call or Text 988 — 988lifeline.org
    Canada: Call or Text 988 — 988.ca
    Worldwide: Find a Helpline
    Mental Health Resources and Tools: The Help Hub
    Stay Connected with G-Rex and Dirty Skittles
    Official Website: goesoninourheads.net
    Facebook: @shltthatgoesoninourheads
    Instagram: @grex_and_dirtyskittles
    LinkedIn: G-Rex and Dirty Skittles
    Join Our Newsletter: Sign Up Here
    Merch Store: goesoninourheads.shop
    Audio Editing by NJz Audio

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Sh!t That Goes On In Our Heads

    Dr. Kristen Williamson on Neurospicy Brains: Autism, ADHD & Feeling Seen (Part 1)

    2/10/2026 | 39 mins.
    What if the things you’ve always called “quirks” were actually your brain asking to be understood? In Part 1 of this two-part conversation, G-Rex and Dirty Skittles sit down with Dr. Kristen Williamson to discuss autism, ADHD, parenting neurodivergent kids, and the deep relief of finally feeling seen.

    Sh!t That Goes On In Our Heads — a 2024 People’s Choice Podcast Award Winner (Best Health) and 2024 Women in Podcasting Award Winner (Best Mental Health Podcast) with over 2 million downloads and counting — continues its mission to normalize unfiltered conversations about mental health, trauma, and emotional survival.

    We’d love to hear your thoughts. Leave us written or voice feedback here:

    https://castfeedback.com/67521f0bde0b101c7b10442a

    Mental Health Quote

    “We’re different, not less — and understanding your brain can turn overwhelm into empowerment.”
    — Dr. Kristen Williamson

    Episode Description

    In Part 1 of this two-part episode, G-Rex and Dirty Skittles welcome Dr. Kristen Williamson, licensed professional counselor, neurodivergent advocate, and proud ringleader of a self-described “neurospicy” family. What begins as a conversation about autism and ADHD quickly turns into a deeply validating discussion about identity, masking, sensory overload, and self-acceptance.

    Dr. Kristen shares what it was like to be diagnosed with autism and ADHD later in life — and how that diagnosis reframed decades of confusion, anxiety, and self-blame. She opens up about parenting a neurodivergent child before fully understanding her own neurodivergence, and why women are so often overlooked or misdiagnosed.

    Together, the trio talks honestly about sensory overwhelm, everyday burnout, and why “functioning” doesn’t always mean thriving. From food textures and crowds to noise and emotional regulation, this episode gives language to experiences that many people have struggled to explain.

    This conversation isn’t about labels for the sake of labels. It’s about understanding your nervous system, honoring your needs, and letting go of the belief that you’re broken. Part 1 is about awareness, permission, and the power of finally realizing there’s nothing wrong with you — your brain just works differently.

    SEO Keywords: Dr. Kristen Williamson, neurospicy, autism, ADHD, neurodivergent adults, late autism diagnosis, women and ADHD, sensory overload, mental health podcast, parenting neurodivergent kids, masking, self-acceptance, emotional wellness

    Meet Our Guest — Dr. Kristen Williamson

    Dr. Kristen Williamson is a licensed professional counselor, neurodivergent advocate, and speaker specializing in autism, ADHD, and mental health. Diagnosed later in life herself, she blends clinical knowledge, lived experience, and humor to help individuals and families understand their brains and thrive without shame.

    Connect with Dr. Kristen:
    Website: http://www.empowermindsolutionsllc.com/
    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61573292573273#
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/empowermindsolutionsllc/?hl=en
    LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/drkristenwilliamson
    TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@empowerminds.solu?_t=ZT-8uIRNSOAKvW&_r=1

    Key Takeaways

    Neurodivergence often presents differently in women and is frequently missed.

    Late diagnosis can bring relief and grief at the same time.

    Sensory overwhelm is information, not a personal failure.

    Masking may help you survive, but understanding helps you heal.

    Feeling seen can reduce anxiety, burnout, and shame.

     

    Actionable Items

    Start tracking what overstimulates you, including sounds, textures, crowds, and environments.

    Build in decompression time after social or sensory-heavy situations.

    Practice leading with curiosity instead of judgment — especially with yourself.

     

    References Mentioned

    Neurodivergent-affirming mental health care

    Sensory regulation strategies

    Autism and ADHD advocacy concepts

     

    Important Chapters

    00:00 – Welcome and why this is a two-part conversation
    Setting the stage for a deeper discussion on neurodiversity and mental health.

    04:30 – Dr. Kristen’s late autism and ADHD diagnosis
    How adulthood finally brought clarity to a lifetime of unanswered questions.

    09:45 – Autism and ADHD in women
    Masking, perfectionism, and why so many women go unnoticed.

    15:00 – Sensory overload in everyday life
    Noise, crowds, food textures, and nervous system burnout.

    22:30 – Parenting neurodivergent kids
    Advocacy, accommodations, and releasing parental shame.

    30:00 – The impact of feeling seen
    Why understanding your brain can change everything.

     

    Closing CTA

    Subscribe, rate, and review.
    Remember to subscribe for more real conversations around mental health. Rate and review us on your favorite podcast platform, or visit our website:
    https://goesoninourheads.net/add-your-podcast-reviews

    #MentalHealthPodcast #MentalHealthAwareness #Grex #DirtySkittles #Podmatch
    #Neurodivergent #Neurospicy #AutismAcceptance #ADHDAwareness #LateDiagnosis
    #WomenAndADHD #SensoryOverload #ParentingNeurodivergent #NormalizeMentalHealth

    If You Need Support, Reach Out
    If you or someone you know is facing mental health challenges, please don’t hesitate to reach out to a crisis hotline in your area. Remember, it’s OK not to be OK—talking to someone can make all the difference.
    United States: Call or Text 988 — 988lifeline.org
    Canada: Call or Text 988 — 988.ca
    Worldwide: Find a Helpline
    Mental Health Resources and Tools: The Help Hub
    Stay Connected with G-Rex and Dirty Skittles
    Official Website: goesoninourheads.net
    Facebook: @shltthatgoesoninourheads
    Instagram: @grex_and_dirtyskittles
    LinkedIn: G-Rex and Dirty Skittles
    Join Our Newsletter: Sign Up Here
    Merch Store: goesoninourheads.shop
    Audio Editing by NJz Audio

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Sh!t That Goes On In Our Heads

    Jeff Luther on Surviving Sudden Cardiac Arrest, Trauma, and Rebuilding Life After Death

    2/05/2026 | 56 mins.
    Trigger Notice + Crisis Support

    This episode includes discussion of sudden cardiac arrest, near-death experiences, suicidal ideation, and mental health crises. Listener discretion is advised.

    If you or someone you love is struggling or in crisis, help is available.
    Call or text 988 (U.S.) — Suicide & Crisis Lifeline
    Or visit https://findahelpline.com for global resources.

    What happens to your mind when your heart stops and you come back? In this powerful conversation, G-Rex and Dirty Skittles sit down with Jeff Luther, a father and athlete who survived sudden cardiac arrest, to talk about fear, trauma, resilience, and how rebuilding life sometimes starts in 30-second increments.

    Sh!t That Goes On In Our Heads — a 2024 People’s Choice Podcast Award Winner (Best Health) and 2024 Women in Podcasting Award Winner (Best Mental Health Podcast) with over 2 million downloads and counting — continues its mission to normalize unfiltered conversations about mental health, trauma, and emotional survival.

    We’d love to hear your thoughts. Leave us written or voice feedback here:
    https://castfeedback.com/67521f0bde0b101c7b10442a

    Mental Health Quote

    “You still choose. Even when everything is taken away, you still get to choose.” — Jeff Luther

    Episode Description

    Jeff Luther was fit and competitive, training alongside his teenage son, when his heart suddenly stopped. No pulse. No breath. Two shocks from an AED brought him back — but life as he knew it was over.

    In this raw and deeply human episode, Jeff joins G-Rex and Dirty Skittles to talk about surviving sudden cardiac arrest, living with trauma, and the mental health fallout no one prepares you for. From the fear of his own body betraying him again, to the shame of pretending to be strong instead of being honest, Jeff opens up about what it really means to rebuild a life after death.

    This conversation goes beyond survival. Jeff shares what it felt like to truly believe he was dying, why gratitude felt impossible at first, and how resilience didn’t come from pushing harder — but from choosing again and again to stay. Sometimes for a year. Sometimes for a day. Sometimes for just 30 seconds.

    They also explore how trauma reshapes identity, how children carry invisible fear, and why connection — not toughness — is the real currency of healing. Jeff’s story is a reminder that mental health struggles don’t always come from weakness. Sometimes they come from surviving something that should have ended you.

    If you’ve ever faced a life-altering event, lived with anxiety after trauma, or wondered how to keep going when fear takes over, this episode will meet you exactly where you are.

    SEO Keywords: Jeff Luther, sudden cardiac arrest survivor, near-death experience, trauma recovery, mental health podcast, resilience, anxiety after trauma, cardiac arrest recovery, mindset healing, overcoming fear, post-traumatic growth, emotional resilience

    Meet Our Guest — Jeff Luther

    Jeff Luther is a speaker, mindset coach, and sudden cardiac arrest survivor who helps people question the stories they tell themselves and rebuild their lives after trauma. After collapsing in front of his teenage son and being clinically dead for eight minutes, Jeff began a journey of resilience, belief work, and intentional living — 30 seconds at a time.

    Connect with Jeff:
    Website: https://www.jeffluther.com
    Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-inspector-alliance/id1658627241
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jdluther2.0/
    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jdluther2.0
    LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jeff-luther/

    Key Takeaways

    Surviving trauma doesn’t automatically bring gratitude — it brings reality.

    Fear often shows up after the crisis, not during it.

    You don’t have to rebuild your life all at once; sometimes 30 seconds is enough.

    Strength without connection can turn into silent suffering.

    Children notice more than we think, even when we try to protect them.

    Healing begins when we question the stories we tell ourselves.

     

    Actionable Items

    When overwhelmed, ask: “What can I handle for the next 30 seconds?”

    Challenge catastrophic thoughts by asking: “Is that actually true?”

    Check in with loved ones using open-ended questions and listen without fixing.

     

    References Mentioned

    988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline — https://988lifeline.org
    Global Crisis Resources — https://findahelpline.com

    Important Chapters

    00:03:00 – Jeff’s daily rituals and the guilt of slowing down

    00:10:30 – Collapsing at the gym and surviving sudden cardiac arrest

    00:18:45 – Fear, bitterness, and losing trust in his own body

    00:29:00 – Emotional rock bottom and wanting to quit

    00:32:30 – The 30-second decision that changed everything

    00:38:00 – Trauma, parenting, and the cost of pretending you’re okay

    00:47:00 – Being shocked back to life and facing fear again

    00:53:00 – Advice to his younger self and the danger of comparison

    Closing CTA

    Subscribe, Rate, and Review.
    Remember to subscribe for more inspiring stories. Rate and review us on your favorite podcast platform, or visit our website:
    https://goesoninourheads.net/add-your-podcast-reviews

    #MentalHealthPodcast #MentalHealthAwareness #Grex #DirtySkittles #Podmatch
    #SuddenCardiacArrest #TraumaRecovery #NearDeathExperience #ResilienceJourney
    #AnxietyAfterTrauma #PostTraumaticGrowth #MindsetHealing #SurvivorStories
    #EmotionalWellness #988Lifeline #YouAreNotAlone

    If You Need Support, Reach Out
    If you or someone you know is facing mental health challenges, please don’t hesitate to reach out to a crisis hotline in your area. Remember, it’s OK not to be OK—talking to someone can make all the difference.
    United States: Call or Text 988 — 988lifeline.org
    Canada: Call or Text 988 — 988.ca
    Worldwide: Find a Helpline
    Mental Health Resources and Tools: The Help Hub
    Stay Connected with G-Rex and Dirty Skittles
    Official Website: goesoninourheads.net
    Facebook: @shltthatgoesoninourheads
    Instagram: @grex_and_dirtyskittles
    LinkedIn: G-Rex and Dirty Skittles
    Join Our Newsletter: Sign Up Here
    Merch Store: goesoninourheads.shop
    Audio Editing by NJz Audio

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.

About Sh!t That Goes On In Our Heads

”Sh!t That Goes On In Our Heads” is a podcast that emerged from G-Rex’s personal mental health journey, starting with a breakdown in 2022. Supported by her wife, 988, and a higher power, G-Rex found healing and vowed to destigmatize mental health struggles. With best friend Dirty Skittles, the podcast tackles life’s challenges with humor and honesty, emphasizing the importance of open dialogue. Listeners join their engaging discussions on relationships, parenting, pop culture, and mental health, gaining practical tips and a sense of community. Through laughter and camaraderie, the podcast offers empowerment and solidarity, reminding everyone that it’s okay not to be okay and encouraging reaching out for support. Ultimately, ”Sh!t That Goes On In Our Heads” is a beacon of hope, humor, and companionship, advocating for mental health awareness and inclusivity.
Health & WellnessAlternative HealthMental Health

