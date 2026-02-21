Trigger Notice + Crisis Support



What happens to your mind when your heart stops and you come back? In this powerful conversation, G-Rex and Dirty Skittles sit down with Jeff Luther, a father and athlete who survived sudden cardiac arrest, to talk about fear, trauma, resilience, and how rebuilding life sometimes starts in 30-second increments.



Sh!t That Goes On In Our Heads — a 2024 People’s Choice Podcast Award Winner (Best Health) and 2024 Women in Podcasting Award Winner (Best Mental Health Podcast) with over 2 million downloads and counting — continues its mission to normalize unfiltered conversations about mental health, trauma, and emotional survival.



Mental Health Quote



“You still choose. Even when everything is taken away, you still get to choose.” — Jeff Luther



Episode Description



Jeff Luther was fit and competitive, training alongside his teenage son, when his heart suddenly stopped. No pulse. No breath. Two shocks from an AED brought him back — but life as he knew it was over.



In this raw and deeply human episode, Jeff joins G-Rex and Dirty Skittles to talk about surviving sudden cardiac arrest, living with trauma, and the mental health fallout no one prepares you for. From the fear of his own body betraying him again, to the shame of pretending to be strong instead of being honest, Jeff opens up about what it really means to rebuild a life after death.



This conversation goes beyond survival. Jeff shares what it felt like to truly believe he was dying, why gratitude felt impossible at first, and how resilience didn’t come from pushing harder — but from choosing again and again to stay. Sometimes for a year. Sometimes for a day. Sometimes for just 30 seconds.



They also explore how trauma reshapes identity, how children carry invisible fear, and why connection — not toughness — is the real currency of healing. Jeff’s story is a reminder that mental health struggles don’t always come from weakness. Sometimes they come from surviving something that should have ended you.



If you’ve ever faced a life-altering event, lived with anxiety after trauma, or wondered how to keep going when fear takes over, this episode will meet you exactly where you are.



Meet Our Guest — Jeff Luther



Jeff Luther is a speaker, mindset coach, and sudden cardiac arrest survivor who helps people question the stories they tell themselves and rebuild their lives after trauma. After collapsing in front of his teenage son and being clinically dead for eight minutes, Jeff began a journey of resilience, belief work, and intentional living — 30 seconds at a time.



Key Takeaways



Surviving trauma doesn’t automatically bring gratitude — it brings reality.



Fear often shows up after the crisis, not during it.



You don’t have to rebuild your life all at once; sometimes 30 seconds is enough.



Strength without connection can turn into silent suffering.



Children notice more than we think, even when we try to protect them.



Healing begins when we question the stories we tell ourselves.







Actionable Items



When overwhelmed, ask: “What can I handle for the next 30 seconds?”



Challenge catastrophic thoughts by asking: “Is that actually true?”



Check in with loved ones using open-ended questions and listen without fixing.







Important Chapters



00:03:00 – Jeff’s daily rituals and the guilt of slowing down



00:10:30 – Collapsing at the gym and surviving sudden cardiac arrest



00:18:45 – Fear, bitterness, and losing trust in his own body



00:29:00 – Emotional rock bottom and wanting to quit



00:32:30 – The 30-second decision that changed everything



00:38:00 – Trauma, parenting, and the cost of pretending you’re okay



00:47:00 – Being shocked back to life and facing fear again



00:53:00 – Advice to his younger self and the danger of comparison



