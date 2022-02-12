Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Sean Dietrich
Columnist and novelist Sean Dietrich delivers homespun stories that might make you smile or cry. Tales of common people, rural places, small towns, and life in ... More
Available Episodes

  • Bring On the New Year | Sean of the South
    The last show of the season is here. Out with 2022, in with 2023. Sean delivers a seasonal concert, playing old songs and favorites with friends and musicians. We hope you have a happy New Year. 
    12/21/2022
    55:43
  • Charleston, South Carolina | Sean of the South
    Coming to you from Charleston, South Carolina, with special musical guest Chosen Road bluegrass band. Sean tells a story about a famous hymn, and then recounts the harrowing experience of singing in the Christmas choir of his youth. 
    12/16/2022
    1:00:03
  • The Great State of Florida | Sean of the South
    The show comes to you from Florida, with special musical guest the Petersen family bluegrass band, and the Sainsbury Salvation Army Band. Sean recites a Yuletide poem entitled "'Twas the Night Before Waffle House," and tells a story about a Christmas tradition from long ago. 
    12/9/2022
    1:00:57
  • Welcome to North Carolina | Sean of the South
    Live from the Carolinas, with special musical guest Becky Buller. Sean recites a story about Christmas trees, and then tells a story about a fortuitous December snowstorm in North Carolina.  
    12/2/2022
    1:01:07
  • Giving Thanks | Sean of the South
    Coming to you live from Birmingham, Alabama, with special musical guest Chosen Road bluegrass band, and John Reischman. Sean reads letters that were written on Thanksgiving from the Civil War, and other wars past, and tells a story about a family Thanksgiving long ago. 
    11/25/2022
    53:19

More Arts podcasts

About Sean of the South

Columnist and novelist Sean Dietrich delivers homespun stories that might make you smile or cry. Tales of common people, rural places, small towns, and life in the American South. Based on the popular "Sean of the South" blog.
Podcast website

