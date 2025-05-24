Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsEducationSCOTUS Opinion Summaries
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
SCOTUS Opinion Summaries
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

SCOTUS Opinion Summaries

SCOTUS Oral Arguments
EducationGovernment
SCOTUS Opinion Summaries
Latest episode

5 episodes

  • SCOTUS Opinion Summaries

    Velazquez v. Bondi, Att'y Gen. | Case No. 23-929 | Opinion Date: 4/22/25

    4/22/2025 | 14 mins.

    The question presented is: When a noncitizen's voluntary-departure period ends on a weekend or public holiday, is a motion to reopen filed the next business day sufficient to avoid the penalties for failure to depart?The Supreme Court held: Under §1229c(b)(2), a voluntary-departure deadline that falls on a weekend or legal holiday extends to the next business day.Please note that the opinion date is April 22, 2025.

  • SCOTUS Opinion Summaries

    Cunningham v. Cornell University | Opinion Date: 4/17/25 | Case No. 23-1007

    4/17/2025 | 11 mins.

    The question presented is: Whether a plaintiff can state a claim by alleging that a plan fiduciary engaged in a transaction constituting a furnishing of goods, services, or facilities between the plan and a party in interest, as proscribed by 29 U.S.C. § 1106(a)(1)(C), or whether a plaintiff must plead and prove additional elements and facts not contained in the provision's text.The Supreme Court held: To state a claim under §1106(a)(1)(C), a plaintiff need only plausi­bly allege the elements contained in that provision itself, without ad­dressing potential §1108 exemptions.

  • SCOTUS Opinion Summaries

    Medical Marijuana, Inc. v. Horn | Date Decided: 4/2/25 | Case No. 23-365

    4/02/2025 | 13 mins.

    The question presented in this case is: Whether economic harms resulting from personal injuries are injuries to “business or property by reason of” the defendant's acts for purposes of civil RICO.The Supreme Court held: Under civil RICO, §1964(c), a plaintiff may seek treble damages for business or property loss even if the loss resulted from a personal injury.

  • SCOTUS Opinion Summaries

    FDA v. Wages and White Lion Investments, LLC | Date Decided: 4/2/25 | Case No. 23-1038

    4/02/2025 | 18 mins.

    The question presented in this case is: Whether the court of appeals erred in setting aside FDA's denial orders as arbitrary and capricious.The Supreme Court held: The Fifth Circuit’s conclusion that the FDA acted arbitrarily and capriciously in its adjudication of manufacturers’ premarket tobacco product applications is vacated because the FDA’s denial orders were sufficiently consistent with its predecisional guidance—as to scientific evidence, comparative efficacy, and device type—and thus did not run afoul of the change-in-position doctrine.

  • SCOTUS Opinion Summaries

    United States v. Miller | Date Decided: 3/26/25 | Case No. 23-824

    3/26/2025 | 16 mins.

    The question presented in this case is: Whether a bankruptcy trustee may avoid a debtor's tax payment to the United States under Section 544(b) when no actual creditor could have obtained relief under the applicable state fraudulent-transfer law outside of bankruptcy.The Supreme Court held: Section 106(a)’s sovereign-immunity waiver applies only to a §544(b) claim itself and not to state-law claims nested within that fed­eral claim.

More Education podcasts

Trending Education podcasts

About SCOTUS Opinion Summaries

Listen to summaries of Supreme Court written opinions. Read by an automated voice. For any questions, comments, feedback, or ideas, please contact me at [email protected]
Podcast website
EducationGovernmentHistory

Listen to SCOTUS Opinion Summaries, The Jamie Kern Lima Show and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

SCOTUS Opinion Summaries: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.2.2 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 1/13/2026 - 8:56:51 AM