Velazquez v. Bondi, Att'y Gen. | Case No. 23-929 | Opinion Date: 4/22/25
4/22/2025 | 14 mins.
The question presented is: When a noncitizen's voluntary-departure period ends on a weekend or public holiday, is a motion to reopen filed the next business day sufficient to avoid the penalties for failure to depart?The Supreme Court held: Under §1229c(b)(2), a voluntary-departure deadline that falls on a weekend or legal holiday extends to the next business day.Please note that the opinion date is April 22, 2025.
Cunningham v. Cornell University | Opinion Date: 4/17/25 | Case No. 23-1007
4/17/2025 | 11 mins.
The question presented is: Whether a plaintiff can state a claim by alleging that a plan fiduciary engaged in a transaction constituting a furnishing of goods, services, or facilities between the plan and a party in interest, as proscribed by 29 U.S.C. § 1106(a)(1)(C), or whether a plaintiff must plead and prove additional elements and facts not contained in the provision's text.The Supreme Court held: To state a claim under §1106(a)(1)(C), a plaintiff need only plausibly allege the elements contained in that provision itself, without addressing potential §1108 exemptions.
Medical Marijuana, Inc. v. Horn | Date Decided: 4/2/25 | Case No. 23-365
4/02/2025 | 13 mins.
The question presented in this case is: Whether economic harms resulting from personal injuries are injuries to “business or property by reason of” the defendant's acts for purposes of civil RICO.The Supreme Court held: Under civil RICO, §1964(c), a plaintiff may seek treble damages for business or property loss even if the loss resulted from a personal injury.
FDA v. Wages and White Lion Investments, LLC | Date Decided: 4/2/25 | Case No. 23-1038
4/02/2025 | 18 mins.
The question presented in this case is: Whether the court of appeals erred in setting aside FDA's denial orders as arbitrary and capricious.The Supreme Court held: The Fifth Circuit’s conclusion that the FDA acted arbitrarily and capriciously in its adjudication of manufacturers’ premarket tobacco product applications is vacated because the FDA’s denial orders were sufficiently consistent with its predecisional guidance—as to scientific evidence, comparative efficacy, and device type—and thus did not run afoul of the change-in-position doctrine.
United States v. Miller | Date Decided: 3/26/25 | Case No. 23-824
3/26/2025 | 16 mins.
The question presented in this case is: Whether a bankruptcy trustee may avoid a debtor's tax payment to the United States under Section 544(b) when no actual creditor could have obtained relief under the applicable state fraudulent-transfer law outside of bankruptcy.The Supreme Court held: Section 106(a)’s sovereign-immunity waiver applies only to a §544(b) claim itself and not to state-law claims nested within that federal claim.
SCOTUS Opinion Summaries