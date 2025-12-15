Renovation Red Flags: Construction Fraud, Job Abandonment, and Unlicensed Contractors
12/15/2025 | 36 mins.
This episode discusses construction fraud, job abandonment, unlicensed contractors, and the importance of verifying professional licenses. It also discusses common contractor scams, red flags, and how to protect yourself from them. Learn about the importance of hiring licensed contractors, the role of the Utah Division of Professional Licensing, and how to report issues. Please note that the Department of Commerce, along with its divisions and offices, refrains from commenting on ongoing and current investigations. Statements are issued only after action is taken against a business or individual. Links Mentioned in the Episode: Utah Department of Commerce: commerce.utah.gov Division of Professional Licensing (DOPL): dopl.utah.gov 7 Steps to Hiring a Contractor Pamphlet: https://dopl.utah.gov/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/steps-to-hiring-a-contractor.pdf Construction Business Registry: https://dopl.utah.gov/construction-business-registry/ Standard Residential Construction Contract: https://dopl.utah.gov/contracting/construction-contract/ Residence Lien Recovery Fund: https://dopl.utah.gov/residence-lien-recovery-fund/ Verify a License: https://secure.utah.gov/llv/search/index.html Scams.utah.gov: scams.utah.gov Division of Consumer Protection: consumerprotection.utah.gov
Fear, Excitement, and Love: How Scammers Use Emotions to Betray Seniors' Trust
12/08/2025 | 39 mins.
Join us for a discussion about senior scams, a serious issue where individuals 80 and older lose more money than any other age group. This episode dives into common scam tactics, including fear-based, excitement-based, and romance-based impostor scams. Learn to recognize red flags and get tips on protecting yourself and your loved ones. Please note that the Department of Commerce, along with its divisions and offices, refrains from commenting on ongoing and current investigations. Statements are issued only after action is taken against a business or individual. This podcast is hosted by Patrick Fitzgibbon and produced by Katie Scheuch. Links Mentioned in the Episode: Action plumbing press release: https://blog.commerce.utah.gov/2025/01/16/utah-department-of-commerce-brings-legal-proceedings-against-action-plumbing-heating-air-and-electric-alleging-gross-misconduct-and-exploitation-of-seniors/ Verify a license: https://secure.utah.gov/llv/search/index.html DOPL: disciplinary newsletter: https://dopl.utah.gov/disciplinary-newsletters/ DCP file a complaint: https://db.dcp.utah.gov/complaints.html
Too Good to Be True: High Returns, High Risk, and the Collapse of the Rust Rare Coin Ponzi Scheme
12/01/2025 | 39 mins.
This episode of Scamalot Fraudcast discusses the case of Gaylen Rust and Rust Rare Coin, one of the largest Ponzi schemes in Utah history. We delve into the investigation of Rust's scheme, Rust's background, and the nature of the precious metals scheme. We also explain how Ponzi schemes work and how to spot red flags in potential investment opportunities. Since recording this episode, nearly $30 million in restitution has been distributed to the victims, with additional distributions expected as remaining disputed claims are resolved. Please note that the Department of Commerce, along with its divisions and offices, refrains from commenting on ongoing and current investigations. Statements are issued only after action is taken against a business or individual. Our guest this week is Elizabeth Blaylock, Chief Enforcement Manager at the Utah Division of Securities. This podcast is hosted by Patrick Fitzgibbon and produced by Katie Scheuch. Links mentioned in this episode: Verify a license: securities.utah.gov/licenses/verify-a-license/ Scam education: scams.utah.gov Utah Division of Securities: securities.utah.gov Utah Department of Commerce: commerce.utah.gov
'Tis the Season of Scamming: Protecting Yourself from Phishing, Fake Charities, and Gift Card Fraud
11/26/2025 | 31 mins.
This episode discusses holiday scams with Katie Hass, Director of the Division of Consumer Protection. We break down the most common holiday scams to watch out for, including phishing scams disguised as shipping notifications, online shopping scams featuring fake stores and counterfeit goods, and charity and crowdfunding scams that capitalize on the season of giving. Please note that the Department of Commerce, along with its divisions and offices, refrains from commenting on ongoing and current investigations. Statements are issued only after action is taken against a business or individual. This podcast is hosted by Patrick Fitzgibbon and produced by Katie Scheuch. Links Mentioned in the Episode: Charity Navigator: https://www.charitynavigator.org Give.org: https://give.org/ Legal actions search: https://db.dcp.utah.gov/actions/index.html Utah Division of Consumer Protection: dcp.utah.gov Utah Department of Commerce: commerce.utah.gov, scams.utah.gov
The Rise of Artificial Intelligence: Scams, Voice Bots, and Protecting Your Data
11/17/2025 | 32 mins.
This episode explores the evolving world of artificial intelligence and how malicious actors exploit it to deceive. It discusses the unsettling reality of AI scams, including deepfake videos, voice impersonations, and AI-generated phishing emails. Learn to identify red flags and protect yourself from these increasingly sophisticated threats. Please note that the Department of Commerce, along with its divisions and offices, refrains from commenting on ongoing and current investigations. Statements are issued only after action is taken against a business or individual. This podcast is hosted by Patrick Fitzgibbon and produced by Katie Scheuch. Links Mentioned in the Episode: Utah Department of Commerce: commerce.utah.gov Scams.utah.gov: scams.utah.gov Utah Division of Consumer Protection (DCP): dcp.utah.gov Utah Consumer Privacy Act: https://dcp.utah.gov/ucpa/
