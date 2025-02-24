Salon Confidential with Andreas Wild

Sitting in Andreas's chair today is Irish actress Denise Gough! Denise is known for her powerful performances in things like “People, Places and Things” and the Star Wars series “Andor”. In this fun and poignant chat, she tells Andreas all about her incredible journey from homeless teenage runaway to award-winning actress and the dramatic part her hair has played through it all. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

Sitting in Andreas's chair today is national treasure Alan Carr! Alan is a presenter and writer with his own sitcom "Changing Ends" and his comedy career spans 25 years. Andreas has known Alan since the early days, so get ready for this no holds barred chat.

Sitting in Andreas's chair today is much loved TV and Radio presenter, Angellica Bell! She's been on our screens since the early 2000s starting on CBBC and hosts many shows like The One Show, she even won Celebrity MasterChef. Angellica shares her hair-story in this inspirational chat with so many laughs along the way. Follow https://www.instagram.com/wildandreas/ for more Salon Confidential content.

Salon Confidential Ep 4 Marc Jacques Burton Sitting in Andreas's chair today is British fashion designer and entrepreneur, Marc Jacques Burton. Marc is best known for his luxury streetwear brand, MJB. His edgy designs have been worn by global celebrities, like Rhianna, Mick Jagger and Lewis Hamilton. He's made edgy career and hair choices too, so get ready for another inspiring chat. Follow https://www.instagram.com/wildandreas/ for more Salon Confidential content.

Sitting in Andreas's chair today is iconic food writer, television cook, and journalist, Nigella Lawson. Nigella shares her hair-story, we find out how Nigella and Andreas met and became firm friends, and we discover what Nigella likes to cook when she's relaxing. It's a wonderful, warm chat with unique insights and wisdom. Follow https://www.instagram.com/wildandreas/ for more Salon Confidential content.

About Salon Confidential with Andreas Wild

Welcome to Salon Confidential with Andreas Wild! With 27 years as a global celebrity stylist, Andreas Wild knows Hair. He also knows how to chat! In this, his first ever podcast, he invites some of his top celebrity clients and friends to sit in his chair for conversations you won’t hear anywhere else. Singer Sophie Ellis Bextor, Comedian Alan Carr, Culinary Goddess Nigella Lawson, Beauty Editor in Chef Rosie Green, Restauranteur Thomas Straker, Designer Marc Jaques Burton, Presenter Angellica Bell, and, kicking things off in episode one, Actress Denise Gough all feel so comfortable in Andreas’ safe hands they talk openly about everything from addiction to inspiration, break ups to glow ups and how overcoming challenges and serendipity have played a part in all their lives. In their most real conversations yet, Salon Confidential with Andreas Wild is the podcast you don’t want to miss! LAUNCH DATE: Monday 3rd March Salon Confidential is sponsored by John Frieda