On this introductory Episode, we go right into the discussion about Evaluations, Disputes, and the latest news items about the Postal Service and the Rural Craft. Reminder - the views and opinions expressed in this episode is of the presenter and the presenter only and do not reflect the views, opinions or strategies of the United States Postal Service, or the National Rural Letter Carrier's Association.

In this episode, we have a surprise guest join us on the show through our Discord Server. With this Special Guest, we discuss Mapping, Union Participation, as well as a little bit on Formula Offices and of course, the elephant in the room, a little bit of Evaluations... Join our Discord Server: https://discord.gg/jHgjSwVegY

About Rural Route Realities

About Rural Route Realities

About Rural Route Realities