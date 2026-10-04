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Rural Route Realities

James Brennan for USPS Rural Carriers
BusinessCareers
Rural Route Realities
Latest episode

2 episodes

  • Rural Route Realities

    Episode 2, A Surprise Guest, Mapping, and Union Participation

    10/04/2026 | 1h 5 mins.
    In this episode, we have a surprise guest join us on the show through our Discord Server.

    With this Special Guest, we discuss Mapping, Union Participation, as well as a little bit on Formula Offices and of course, the elephant in the room, a little bit of Evaluations...

    Join our Discord Server: https://discord.gg/jHgjSwVegY
  • Rural Route Realities

    Episode 1 - Evaluations and News on the very first Episode

    09/26/2026 | 27h 51 mins.
    On this introductory Episode, we go right into the discussion about Evaluations, Disputes, and the latest news items about the Postal Service and the Rural Craft.

    Reminder - the views and opinions expressed in this episode is of the presenter and the presenter only and do not reflect the views, opinions or strategies of the United States Postal Service, or the National Rural Letter Carrier's Association.
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About Rural Route Realities
Informational, educational, entertaining, and real, the Rural Route Realities podcast is the place for carriers to discuss the real conditions of the Rural Route in a concerted way, uniting as one front. We aim to inform, educate, and entertain the Rural Craft, bringing each and every Rural Carrier the information and insight they need, because at the end of the day, we're all in this together.
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