Quoth the Raven

Quoth the Raven

Podcast Quoth the Raven
Podcast Quoth the Raven

Quoth the Raven

Quoth the Raven Research, LLC
Financial pundit Quoth the Raven (Christopher Irons) of QTR Research talks finance and social commentary without the bullshit or long bias spin of the cable new...
BusinessInvestingComedy
Available Episodes

5 of 100
  Quoth the Raven #318 - Andy Schectman: BRICS Expansion, Dollar's Demise & 2024 Election
    Andy is the President & Owner of Miles Franklin Precious Metal Investments. Prior to starting Miles Franklin, Ltd. in 1989, Andrew became a Licensed Financial Planner, specializing in Swiss Franc Investments and alternative investments. At Miles Franklin Ltd., a company that has eclipsed $5 billion in sales, Andrew has developed an operation that maintains trust, collaboration, and ethical behavior, superior customer service and customer satisfaction to better serve their clients. He is responsible for overseeing the firm's operations and business functions; including strategy and planning, account management, finance, and new business.
    8/27/2023
    1:18:46
  Quoth the Raven #317 - Debt Downgrade, Burry's Bet Against Markets & Ivermectin (QTR & Palisades Gold Radio)
    On this syndicated version of QTR and Palisades Gold Radio, I have an hour long discussion with host Tom Bodrovics, where we cover tons of topics including: Fitch's downgrade of U.S. debt, and how pathetic it is that nobody in the industry is paying attention to it The reasons for the downgrade: that both monetary and fiscal policy in the U.S. are spinning out of control How the American public was lied to about ivermectin, among other things Covid-related The role of the mainstream media in perpetuating false narratives China, IP theft and a potential invasion of Taiwan Michael Burry's recent purchase of put options on the market Why the game theory of market psychology won't matter when the fundamentals eventually take hold, which shouldn't be long Why we can't believe everything we are told by media and must think for ourselves The coming demise of the U.S. dollar empire  
    8/26/2023
    1:05:23
  Quoth the Raven #316 - Our Bullshit Everything: Fitch Ratings & Ivermectin Edition
    On this episode I rant about Fitch's downgrade of U.S. debt being laughed at by everyone in the U.S. and the FDA admitting that ivermectin is okay for doctors to prescribe to patients for Covid after a yearslong campaign against the drug.
    8/16/2023
    1:04:42
  Quoth the Raven #315 - Phil Bak
    Phil has previously been the Founder/CEO of Exponential ETFs, an ETF issuer and sub-advisor (acquired by Toroso Asset Management), Managing Director at New York Stock Exchange, and Chief Investment Officer at Signal Advisors. Phil is an active voice advocating on behalf of entrepreneurs and innovators in the media and on his Substack: https://philbak.substack.com/ - he is @philbak1 on Twitter.
    7/29/2023
    1:12:58
  Quoth the Raven #314 - Our Bullshit Economy: Part 31 of 515
    On this episode I rant about street signs, bus lanes, car alarms and Apple.
    7/1/2023
    58:32

About Quoth the Raven

Financial pundit Quoth the Raven (Christopher Irons) of QTR Research talks finance and social commentary without the bullshit or long bias spin of the cable news networks. Operated by Quoth the Raven Research, LLC.
Quoth the Raven

Quoth the Raven

