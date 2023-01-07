Quoth the Raven #317 - Debt Downgrade, Burry’s Bet Against Markets & Ivermectin (QTR & Palisades Gold Radio)

On this syndicated version of QTR and Palisades Gold Radio, I have an hour long discussion with host Tom Bodrovics, where we cover tons of topics including: Fitch's downgrade of U.S. debt, and how pathetic it is that nobody in the industry is paying attention to it The reasons for the downgrade: that both monetary and fiscal policy in the U.S. are spinning out of control How the American public was lied to about ivermectin, among other things Covid-related The role of the mainstream media in perpetuating false narratives China, IP theft and a potential invasion of Taiwan Michael Burry's recent purchase of put options on the market Why the game theory of market psychology won't matter when the fundamentals eventually take hold, which shouldn't be long Why we can't believe everything we are told by media and must think for ourselves The coming demise of the U.S. dollar empire