867. Using Tongs
12/24/2025 | 16 mins.
Dr. Don and Professor Ben talk about the risks from using tongs to pick up food. Fedica text: Dr. Don - not risky 👍🏼 Professor Ben - not risky 👍🏼 Post by @bharrap.bsky.social — Bluesky
866. Thawing Chicken With an Aquarium Pump
12/22/2025 | 12 mins.
Dr. Don and Professor Ben talk about the risks of using an aquarium pump to circulate the water to aid in thawing a chicken in a cooler of water. Fedica text: Dr. Don - not risky 👍🏼 Professor Ben - not risky 👍🏼 Alton Brown Aquarium Pump thawing Instagram 86. Thawing Poultry at Room Temperature — Risky or Not? Quick food thawing with running water versus a recirculating faucet: Comparison of time to thaw and use of water and energy - ScienceDirect
865. Cleaning a Food Thermometer With Just Water
12/19/2025 | 13 mins.
Dr. Don and Professor Ben talk about the risks of cleaning a food thermometer with just water. Dr. Don - not risky 👍🏼 Professor Ben - not risky 👍🏼 Cleaning and Other Control and Validation Strategies To Prevent Allergen Cross-Contact in Food-Processing Operations - ScienceDirect Evaluation of the potential for electronic thermometers to contribute to spread of healthcare-associated pathogens - ScienceDirect
864. Tap Water From a Sketchy Bathroom Sink
12/17/2025 | 10 mins.
Dr. Don and Professor Ben talk about the risks from drinking tapwater from a bathroom sink where the bathroom smells like a bathroom. Fedica text: Dr. Don - not risky 👍🏼 Professor Ben - not risky 👍🏼 Arc - Robot or Not? #310 - The Incomparable Water Quality : r/Brooklyn The toilet at NYC club CBGB - by Chris Stein : r/UtterlyUniquePhotos CBGB - Wikipedia Cat's Cradle | Live Music and Concerts | Carrboro, NC
863. Taking a Pill Dropped in the Bathroom Sink
12/15/2025 | 17 mins.
Dr. Don and Professor Ben talk about the risks from taking a pill dropped in the bathroom sink for less than five seconds. Dr. Don - not risky 👍🏼 Professor Ben - not risky 👍🏼 Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) - Mayo Clinic Rutgers Researchers Debunk 'Five-Second Rule': Eating Food off the Floor Isn't Safe | Rutgers University SINKSHROOM Ultra Revolutionary Bathroom Sink Dog, Cat & Small Pet Drain Protector, Stainless Steel - Chewy.com SinkShroom Chrome Stainless Steel Drain Protector Mfr# SSULTR321 - Ace Hardware Some realtors no longer using "master" to describe bedrooms and bathrooms - CBS News Bathroom sink pop-up drain with overflow (Large Top) - Lulani
Risky or Not?