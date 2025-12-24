Open app
Risky or Not?
Don Schaffner and Ben Chapman
  867. Using Tongs

    867. Using Tongs

    12/24/2025 | 16 mins.

    Dr. Don and Professor Ben talk about the risks from using tongs to pick up food. Fedica text: Dr. Don - not risky 👍🏼  Professor Ben - not risky 👍🏼 Post by @bharrap.bsky.social — Bluesky

  • Risky or Not?

    866. Thawing Chicken With an Aquarium Pump

    12/22/2025 | 12 mins.

    Dr. Don and Professor Ben talk about the risks of using an aquarium pump to circulate the water to aid in thawing a chicken in a cooler of water. Fedica text: Dr. Don - not risky 👍🏼  Professor Ben - not risky 👍🏼 Alton Brown Aquarium Pump thawing Instagram 86. Thawing Poultry at Room Temperature — Risky or Not? Quick food thawing with running water versus a recirculating faucet: Comparison of time to thaw and use of water and energy - ScienceDirect

  • Risky or Not?

    865. Cleaning a Food Thermometer With Just Water

    12/19/2025 | 13 mins.

    Dr. Don and Professor Ben talk about the risks of cleaning a food thermometer with just water. Dr. Don - not risky 👍🏼 Professor Ben - not risky 👍🏼 Cleaning and Other Control and Validation Strategies To Prevent Allergen Cross-Contact in Food-Processing Operations - ScienceDirect Evaluation of the potential for electronic thermometers to contribute to spread of healthcare-associated pathogens - ScienceDirect

  • Risky or Not?

    864. Tap Water From a Sketchy Bathroom Sink

    12/17/2025 | 10 mins.

    Dr. Don and Professor Ben talk about the risks from drinking tapwater from a bathroom sink where the bathroom smells like a bathroom. Fedica text: Dr. Don - not risky 👍🏼 Professor Ben - not risky 👍🏼 Arc - Robot or Not? #310 - The Incomparable Water Quality : r/Brooklyn The toilet at NYC club CBGB - by Chris Stein : r/UtterlyUniquePhotos CBGB - Wikipedia Cat's Cradle | Live Music and Concerts | Carrboro, NC

  • Risky or Not?

    863. Taking a Pill Dropped in the Bathroom Sink

    12/15/2025 | 17 mins.

    Dr. Don and Professor Ben talk about the risks from taking a pill dropped in the bathroom sink for less than five seconds. Dr. Don - not risky 👍🏼 Professor Ben - not risky 👍🏼 Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) - Mayo Clinic Rutgers Researchers Debunk 'Five-Second Rule': Eating Food off the Floor Isn't Safe | Rutgers University SINKSHROOM Ultra Revolutionary Bathroom Sink Dog, Cat & Small Pet Drain Protector, Stainless Steel - Chewy.com SinkShroom Chrome Stainless Steel Drain Protector Mfr# SSULTR321 - Ace Hardware Some realtors no longer using "master" to describe bedrooms and bathrooms - CBS News Bathroom sink pop-up drain with overflow (Large Top) - Lulani

About Risky or Not?

Risky or Not is a short podcast from Professor Ben Chapman from North Carolina State University, and Dr. Don Schaffner from Rutgers University. Dr. Don and Professor Chapman promise to do their best not to waffle, dither, dissemble or equivocate, and to give straight up answers about whether something is risky or not.
