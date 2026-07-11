Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsScienceFood Safety Talk
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Food Safety Talk
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Food Safety Talk

Don Schaffner and Ben Chapman
Science
Food Safety Talk
Latest episode

300 episodes

  • Food Safety Talk

    Food Safety Talk 333: Gas Station Glizzies

    07/11/2026 | 1h 46 mins.
    Coffee Lodge Instagram
    Coffee Lodge - Updated June 2026 - 92 Photos & 83 Reviews - 412 S Main St, Rolesville, North Carolina - +19194136733 - Coffee & Tea - Yelp
    The Food Section
    Exit strategy - The Food Section
    Beloved coffee shop Tim Hortons could open in the Triangle | Raleigh News & Observer
    Tim Hortons - Wikipedia
    kann nicht sein 💔 #weltmeisterschaft #dfb #deutschland #paraguay #fyp | germany vs paraguay | TikTok
    Hootie & The Blowfish - Only Wanna Be with You (Official Music Video) [HD] - YouTube
    You see an escalator, Norway fans see a rowing opportunity 😂 (via @jersiegel/TT) - YouTube
    Fact-Checking Holly Schepisi (2) | Policy of Truth
    What’s really happening at sc | American Friends Service Committee
    Laura Green Brown | LinkedIn
    Quantitative Data Analysis To Determine Best Food Cooling Practices in U.S. Restaurants - ScienceDirect
    Using Data to Improve Practice: Looking Back on 20 Years of Restaurant Food Safety Research
    New Jersey health inspectors find Delaney Hall food premises ‘satisfactory’ - POLITICO
    Seven Oaks Swim and Racquet Club
    Seven Oaks Swim and Racquet Club
    Frisco, Texas - Wikipedia
    glizzy - Wiktionary, the free dictionary
    Best Rap Albums of All Time: 100 Greatest in Hip Hop
    Foodborne Botulism Outbreak Associated With Commercial Nacho Cheese Sauce From a Gas Station Market - PubMed
    Outbreak Investigation of Listeria: Ice Cream (August 2023) | FDA
    Sarah Bourassa’s Profile | Freelance Journalist | Muck Rack
    2023 Outbreak of Foodborne Listeriosis Associated with Consumption of Restaurant Milkshakes | Washington State Department of Health
    Quantitative model predicts implementing school cafeteria share tables will not compromise milk safety - ScienceDirect
    Milk spoilage model predicts that share tables would not meaningfully increase spoilage, and improved storage systems can reduce spoilage - ScienceDirect
    Quantitative modeling of school cafeteria share tables predicts reduced food waste and manageable norovirus-related food safety risk - ScienceDirect
    Time and temperature abuse of milk in conditions representing a school cafeteria share table does not meaningfully reduce microbial quality - ScienceDirect
    Using Qualitative Interviews to Better Understand Differences in How Local Health Departments Inspect School Share Tables - ScienceDirect
    TextExpander Learning Center
    Share Table Toolkit for Schools
    HACCP/Food Safety | NC DPI
    Pasteurized Milk Ordinance Centennial | FDA
    FDA Advises Restaurants and Retailers Not to Serve or Sell and Consumers Not to Eat Certain Oysters from British Columbia, Canada Potentially Contaminated with Campylobacter jejuni | FDA
    Bob Rheault | LinkedIn
    The response of Campylobacter jejuni and Campylobacter coli in the Sydney rock oyster (Crassostrea commercialis), during depuration and storage - PubMed
  • Food Safety Talk

    Food Safety Talk 332: My Hairdresser Was Asking (Live from Intermountain IFT meeting)

    04/08/2026 | 1h 14 mins.
    About Us — Food Safety Talk
    About — Risky or Not?
    pizza - Risky or Not?
    Food Safety Talk 85: I’m the jerky police — Food Safety Talk
    Outbreak Investigation of Infant Botulism: Infant Formula (November 2025) | FDA
    Pruno - Wikipedia
    Archive: National Advisory Committee on Microbiological Criteria for Foods (NACMCF) | Food Safety and Inspection Service
    Presence of soil-dwelling clostridia in commercial powdered infant formulas - PubMed
    Outbreak Investigation of Listeria monocytogenes: Prepared Pasta Meals (June 2025) | FDA
    Investigation Update: Listeria Outbreak, Supplement Shakes, February 2025 | Listeria Infection | CDC
    Moonlight Companies Voluntarily Recalls California-Grown Conventional Yellow and White Peaches Because of Possible Health Risk- Revised to Clarify Upc Codes; This Recall Has Not Been Expanded | FDA
    Foreign Food Safety Inspections Hit Historic Low After Trump Cuts — ProPublica
    CFIA monitoring U.S. move away from science-based decision making, documents show - The Globe and Mail
    Review of the Boar’s Head Listeria monocytogenes Outbreak - January 2025 | Food Safety and Inspection Service
    Cooling Uncovered Foods at a Depth of ∼5.1 cm (2 in.) or Less Poses Little Risk of Pathogen Growth - PubMed
    rice - Risky or Not?
    Handwashing: Cool Water as Effective as Hot for Removing Germs | Rutgers University
    AD
    Squarespace — Squarespace makes marketing, customer management, and checkout effortless.
  • Food Safety Talk

    Food Safety Talk 331: Hold Back My Hair

    03/04/2026 | 1h 52 mins.
    Gotta Catch 'Em All - Wikipedia
    Who Moved My Cheese?: An A-Mazing Way to Deal with Change in Your Work and in Your Life: Johnson, Spencer, Blanchard, Kenneth: 9780399144462: Amazon.com: Books
    Pronunciation of Montreal? : r/PWHL
    Montreal Cognitive Assessment: What to know | CNN
    Between Two Ferns with Zach Galifianakis - Wikipedia
    Decoding the Gurus
    John J. Guzewich | Food Safety News
    When People Got Sick: Prepared Meals Outbreak, September 2025 | Listeria Infection | CDC
    Outbreak Investigation of Listeria monocytogenes: Prepared Pasta Meals (June 2025) | FDA
    Kroger Voluntarily Recalls Two Varieties of Deli Pasta Salads Because of Possible Health Risk | FDA
    Press | natesfoodservice
    Lyons Magnus | A Leader in the Food Service Industry
    Lyons Magnus Recalls Lyons ReadyCare and Sysco Imperial Frozen Supplemental Shakes Manufactured by Third Party Because of Possible Health Risk | FDA
    827. Bloated Meat Packages — Risky or Not?
    Mark Knopfler – Boom, Like That Lyrics | Genius Lyrics
    Multistate Outbreak of Listeriosis Linked to Blue Bell Creameries Products| Listeria | CDC
    Listeria spp. transfers further from boots and wheels across flooring surfaces, compared with Salmonella, in the dairy context - ScienceDirect
    Lynyrd Skynyrd - Free Bird (Official Audio) - YouTube
    Preventing Foodborne Illness Bacillus cereus
    Kheer Recipe - Swasthi’s Recipes
    Home Page - Chow Raleigh
    Count On Me NC
    Do By Friday
    Poisoning Outbreak: Aconite Poisoning at Markham, Ontario Restaurant - The Poison Lab
    Letterkenny - Bullshit by Jim Dickens - YouTube
    Home Page - Bazooka Candy Brands
    Candy Hom’s article
    Calgon - “Ancient Chinese Secret, Huh?” (Commercial, 1982) - YouTube
    Intermountain IFT - Meeting/Event Information
  • Food Safety Talk

    Food Safety Talk 330: Some People Call Me Dr. Sweaty

    11/11/2025 | 1h 45 mins.
    Blowout Plug - Four Wheel Campers
    Sega Genesis - Wikipedia
    Blowing Into Cartridges | Gaming Urban Legends Wiki | Fandom
    Longer Contact Times Increase Cross-Contamination of Enterobacter aerogenes from Surfaces to Food - PubMed
    COFFEE LODGE - Updated August 2025 - 92 Photos & 80 Reviews - 412 S Main St, Rolesville, North Carolina - Coffee & Tea - Phone Number - Yelp
    Milton Berle - Wikipedia
    Water excretion timeline
    Murder Is Easy comparison
    Travelling salesman problem - Wikipedia
    The CDC quietly scaled back a surveillance program for foodborne illnesses
    About FoodNet | FoodNet | CDC
    This Week in Virology
    Budget cuts knock down a ‘pillar of public health,’ ending nutrition education | STAT
    What is GreenLink®? The Future of Data-Driven Food Safety - Western Growers Association Western Growers Association
    Otrafy - Smart Supplier Management
    Dubai Leadership: The Digitization of Food Safety Management - Global Food Safety Resource
    Dubai Foodwatch FAQs.pdf
    New NC law makes students turn off phones, but school boards must decide how to enforce it | WUNC
    Selling Sunset - Wikipedia
    Merlin Mann - Wikipedia
    Federal probe into deadly listeria outbreak finds major flaws with algorithm guiding inspections - The Globe and Mail
    Public Health Notice: Outbreak of Listeria infections linked to recalled plant-based refrigerated beverages - Canada.ca
    Walmart’s ‘radioactive shrimp’ recall isn’t a reason to fear irradiated food | Popular Science
    Southwind Foods, LLC Recalls Frozen Shrimp Because of Possible Health Risk | FDA
    High Lead Levels in Cinnamon Powders and Spice Mixtures - Consumer Reports
    815. Radioactive Shrimp — Risky or Not?
    Facebook Shrimp Video
    Video Killed the Radio Star - Wikipedia
    You Can Call Me Al - The Paul Simon Official Site
    Graceland - The Paul Simon Official Site
  • Food Safety Talk

    Food Safety 329: Thing 1 And Thing 2

    10/16/2025 | 1h 34 mins.
    The Cat in the Hat.pdf
    Food Safety Talk 273: 50 or 70 School Buses — Food Safety Talk
    Daring Fireball: Obsession Times Voice
    43f Podcast: John Gruber & Merlin Mann’s Blogging Panel at SxSW | 43 Folders
    You Aren’t Watching ‘Patriot,’ but You Should Be - The Ringer
    Hacks (TV series) - Wikipedia
    The Food Professor Podcast - Agri‑Food Analytics Lab - Dalhousie University
    Etna Food Safety Podcast Episodes
    Dr. Peter Taormina - Etna Laboratories & Consulting Group
    Food Safety Matters, Ep 196. Dr Lane Highbarger How the FDA Workforce Cuts May Impact Food Safety
    Episode List - My Food Job Rocks!
    ‘Life-Threatening Sepsis’ Linked to Recalled Hand Soap
    Legionellosis Surveillance and Trends | Legionella | CDC
    Flesh-eating bacteria cases increasing in NC< lands fisherman in the ICU
    CDC shooting in Atlanta leaves workers angry at RFK Jr. and vaccines backlash - The Washington Post
    Raw Milk | Food Safety | CDC
    Florida Farm Identified as Source of Raw Milk That Sickened 21 People
    Food Safety Talk 53: Raw Milk Hamsterdam — Food Safety Talk
    Foodborne illness outbreaks linked to unpasteurised milk and relationship to changes in state laws – United States, 1998–2018 - PMC
    Health Alert Network (HAN) - 00497 | Severe Vibrio vulnificus Infections in the United States Associated with Warming Coastal Waters
    Pasteurization - IDFA
    Beastie Boys - Intergalactic - YouTube
    Eats, Shoots & Leaves - Wikipedia
    The FDA Just Upgraded the Egg Recall to the Most Serious Health Risk Level — What That Means for Shoppers
    TikTok - Make Your Day
    Wild pigs with ‘neon blue’ flesh: California officials sound the alarm - Los Angeles Times
    The effect of cooking on diphacinone residues related to human consumption of feral pig tissues - PubMed
    NO SUCH THING | Substack
    New York State Association for Food Protection | Connect. Learn. Advance.
    Risk Busters, LLC
    Dylan Bickers
More Science podcasts
Trending Science podcasts
About Food Safety Talk
Don and Ben talk to each other and the occasional guest about food safety in the news. They also respond to listener feedback.
Podcast website
Science

Listen to Food Safety Talk, StarTalk Radio and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Food Safety Talk: Podcasts in Family
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.14.2 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 8/17/2026 - 10:59:56 AM
A company fromMADSACK