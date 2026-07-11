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300 episodes
- Coffee Lodge Instagram
Coffee Lodge - Updated June 2026 - 92 Photos & 83 Reviews - 412 S Main St, Rolesville, North Carolina - +19194136733 - Coffee & Tea - Yelp
The Food Section
Exit strategy - The Food Section
Beloved coffee shop Tim Hortons could open in the Triangle | Raleigh News & Observer
Tim Hortons - Wikipedia
kann nicht sein 💔 #weltmeisterschaft #dfb #deutschland #paraguay #fyp | germany vs paraguay | TikTok
Hootie & The Blowfish - Only Wanna Be with You (Official Music Video) [HD] - YouTube
You see an escalator, Norway fans see a rowing opportunity 😂 (via @jersiegel/TT) - YouTube
Fact-Checking Holly Schepisi (2) | Policy of Truth
What’s really happening at sc | American Friends Service Committee
Laura Green Brown | LinkedIn
Quantitative Data Analysis To Determine Best Food Cooling Practices in U.S. Restaurants - ScienceDirect
Using Data to Improve Practice: Looking Back on 20 Years of Restaurant Food Safety Research
New Jersey health inspectors find Delaney Hall food premises ‘satisfactory’ - POLITICO
Seven Oaks Swim and Racquet Club
Seven Oaks Swim and Racquet Club
Frisco, Texas - Wikipedia
glizzy - Wiktionary, the free dictionary
Best Rap Albums of All Time: 100 Greatest in Hip Hop
Foodborne Botulism Outbreak Associated With Commercial Nacho Cheese Sauce From a Gas Station Market - PubMed
Outbreak Investigation of Listeria: Ice Cream (August 2023) | FDA
Sarah Bourassa’s Profile | Freelance Journalist | Muck Rack
2023 Outbreak of Foodborne Listeriosis Associated with Consumption of Restaurant Milkshakes | Washington State Department of Health
Quantitative model predicts implementing school cafeteria share tables will not compromise milk safety - ScienceDirect
Milk spoilage model predicts that share tables would not meaningfully increase spoilage, and improved storage systems can reduce spoilage - ScienceDirect
Quantitative modeling of school cafeteria share tables predicts reduced food waste and manageable norovirus-related food safety risk - ScienceDirect
Time and temperature abuse of milk in conditions representing a school cafeteria share table does not meaningfully reduce microbial quality - ScienceDirect
Using Qualitative Interviews to Better Understand Differences in How Local Health Departments Inspect School Share Tables - ScienceDirect
TextExpander Learning Center
Share Table Toolkit for Schools
HACCP/Food Safety | NC DPI
Pasteurized Milk Ordinance Centennial | FDA
FDA Advises Restaurants and Retailers Not to Serve or Sell and Consumers Not to Eat Certain Oysters from British Columbia, Canada Potentially Contaminated with Campylobacter jejuni | FDA
Bob Rheault | LinkedIn
The response of Campylobacter jejuni and Campylobacter coli in the Sydney rock oyster (Crassostrea commercialis), during depuration and storage - PubMed
Food Safety Talk 332: My Hairdresser Was Asking (Live from Intermountain IFT meeting)04/08/2026 | 1h 14 mins.About Us — Food Safety Talk
About — Risky or Not?
pizza - Risky or Not?
Food Safety Talk 85: I’m the jerky police — Food Safety Talk
Outbreak Investigation of Infant Botulism: Infant Formula (November 2025) | FDA
Pruno - Wikipedia
Archive: National Advisory Committee on Microbiological Criteria for Foods (NACMCF) | Food Safety and Inspection Service
Presence of soil-dwelling clostridia in commercial powdered infant formulas - PubMed
Outbreak Investigation of Listeria monocytogenes: Prepared Pasta Meals (June 2025) | FDA
Investigation Update: Listeria Outbreak, Supplement Shakes, February 2025 | Listeria Infection | CDC
Moonlight Companies Voluntarily Recalls California-Grown Conventional Yellow and White Peaches Because of Possible Health Risk- Revised to Clarify Upc Codes; This Recall Has Not Been Expanded | FDA
Foreign Food Safety Inspections Hit Historic Low After Trump Cuts — ProPublica
CFIA monitoring U.S. move away from science-based decision making, documents show - The Globe and Mail
Review of the Boar’s Head Listeria monocytogenes Outbreak - January 2025 | Food Safety and Inspection Service
Cooling Uncovered Foods at a Depth of ∼5.1 cm (2 in.) or Less Poses Little Risk of Pathogen Growth - PubMed
rice - Risky or Not?
Handwashing: Cool Water as Effective as Hot for Removing Germs | Rutgers University
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- Gotta Catch 'Em All - Wikipedia
Who Moved My Cheese?: An A-Mazing Way to Deal with Change in Your Work and in Your Life: Johnson, Spencer, Blanchard, Kenneth: 9780399144462: Amazon.com: Books
Pronunciation of Montreal? : r/PWHL
Montreal Cognitive Assessment: What to know | CNN
Between Two Ferns with Zach Galifianakis - Wikipedia
Decoding the Gurus
John J. Guzewich | Food Safety News
When People Got Sick: Prepared Meals Outbreak, September 2025 | Listeria Infection | CDC
Outbreak Investigation of Listeria monocytogenes: Prepared Pasta Meals (June 2025) | FDA
Kroger Voluntarily Recalls Two Varieties of Deli Pasta Salads Because of Possible Health Risk | FDA
Press | natesfoodservice
Lyons Magnus | A Leader in the Food Service Industry
Lyons Magnus Recalls Lyons ReadyCare and Sysco Imperial Frozen Supplemental Shakes Manufactured by Third Party Because of Possible Health Risk | FDA
827. Bloated Meat Packages — Risky or Not?
Mark Knopfler – Boom, Like That Lyrics | Genius Lyrics
Multistate Outbreak of Listeriosis Linked to Blue Bell Creameries Products| Listeria | CDC
Listeria spp. transfers further from boots and wheels across flooring surfaces, compared with Salmonella, in the dairy context - ScienceDirect
Lynyrd Skynyrd - Free Bird (Official Audio) - YouTube
Preventing Foodborne Illness Bacillus cereus
Kheer Recipe - Swasthi’s Recipes
Home Page - Chow Raleigh
Count On Me NC
Do By Friday
Poisoning Outbreak: Aconite Poisoning at Markham, Ontario Restaurant - The Poison Lab
Letterkenny - Bullshit by Jim Dickens - YouTube
Home Page - Bazooka Candy Brands
Candy Hom’s article
Calgon - “Ancient Chinese Secret, Huh?” (Commercial, 1982) - YouTube
Intermountain IFT - Meeting/Event Information
- Blowout Plug - Four Wheel Campers
Sega Genesis - Wikipedia
Blowing Into Cartridges | Gaming Urban Legends Wiki | Fandom
Longer Contact Times Increase Cross-Contamination of Enterobacter aerogenes from Surfaces to Food - PubMed
COFFEE LODGE - Updated August 2025 - 92 Photos & 80 Reviews - 412 S Main St, Rolesville, North Carolina - Coffee & Tea - Phone Number - Yelp
Milton Berle - Wikipedia
Water excretion timeline
Murder Is Easy comparison
Travelling salesman problem - Wikipedia
The CDC quietly scaled back a surveillance program for foodborne illnesses
About FoodNet | FoodNet | CDC
This Week in Virology
Budget cuts knock down a ‘pillar of public health,’ ending nutrition education | STAT
What is GreenLink®? The Future of Data-Driven Food Safety - Western Growers Association Western Growers Association
Otrafy - Smart Supplier Management
Dubai Leadership: The Digitization of Food Safety Management - Global Food Safety Resource
Dubai Foodwatch FAQs.pdf
New NC law makes students turn off phones, but school boards must decide how to enforce it | WUNC
Selling Sunset - Wikipedia
Merlin Mann - Wikipedia
Federal probe into deadly listeria outbreak finds major flaws with algorithm guiding inspections - The Globe and Mail
Public Health Notice: Outbreak of Listeria infections linked to recalled plant-based refrigerated beverages - Canada.ca
Walmart’s ‘radioactive shrimp’ recall isn’t a reason to fear irradiated food | Popular Science
Southwind Foods, LLC Recalls Frozen Shrimp Because of Possible Health Risk | FDA
High Lead Levels in Cinnamon Powders and Spice Mixtures - Consumer Reports
815. Radioactive Shrimp — Risky or Not?
Facebook Shrimp Video
Video Killed the Radio Star - Wikipedia
You Can Call Me Al - The Paul Simon Official Site
Graceland - The Paul Simon Official Site
- The Cat in the Hat.pdf
Food Safety Talk 273: 50 or 70 School Buses — Food Safety Talk
Daring Fireball: Obsession Times Voice
43f Podcast: John Gruber & Merlin Mann’s Blogging Panel at SxSW | 43 Folders
You Aren’t Watching ‘Patriot,’ but You Should Be - The Ringer
Hacks (TV series) - Wikipedia
The Food Professor Podcast - Agri‑Food Analytics Lab - Dalhousie University
Etna Food Safety Podcast Episodes
Dr. Peter Taormina - Etna Laboratories & Consulting Group
Food Safety Matters, Ep 196. Dr Lane Highbarger How the FDA Workforce Cuts May Impact Food Safety
Episode List - My Food Job Rocks!
‘Life-Threatening Sepsis’ Linked to Recalled Hand Soap
Legionellosis Surveillance and Trends | Legionella | CDC
Flesh-eating bacteria cases increasing in NC< lands fisherman in the ICU
CDC shooting in Atlanta leaves workers angry at RFK Jr. and vaccines backlash - The Washington Post
Raw Milk | Food Safety | CDC
Florida Farm Identified as Source of Raw Milk That Sickened 21 People
Food Safety Talk 53: Raw Milk Hamsterdam — Food Safety Talk
Foodborne illness outbreaks linked to unpasteurised milk and relationship to changes in state laws – United States, 1998–2018 - PMC
Health Alert Network (HAN) - 00497 | Severe Vibrio vulnificus Infections in the United States Associated with Warming Coastal Waters
Pasteurization - IDFA
Beastie Boys - Intergalactic - YouTube
Eats, Shoots & Leaves - Wikipedia
The FDA Just Upgraded the Egg Recall to the Most Serious Health Risk Level — What That Means for Shoppers
TikTok - Make Your Day
Wild pigs with ‘neon blue’ flesh: California officials sound the alarm - Los Angeles Times
The effect of cooking on diphacinone residues related to human consumption of feral pig tissues - PubMed
NO SUCH THING | Substack
New York State Association for Food Protection | Connect. Learn. Advance.
Risk Busters, LLC
Dylan Bickers
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About Food Safety Talk
Don and Ben talk to each other and the occasional guest about food safety in the news. They also respond to listener feedback.Podcast website
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