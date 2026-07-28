Because Language - a podcast about linguistics, the science of language.

Each letter in our Latin alphabet tells a story. But what about spaces? Or writing direction? Should we get rid of some letters, or could we even do with more? Here to answer all these questions is Dr Danny Bate, author of Why Q Needs U: A History of Our Letters and How We Use Them.

Timestamps

00:00 Start

00:44 Intros: Special letters

05:46 News: Spanish okay at World Cup?

09:30 News: Forgetting is helpful in language acquisition

21:18 News: Bluey in Yolŋu

25:41 Related or Not theme by Jo

27:21 Related or Not: prodigy, prodigal, and prodigious

34:19 Related or Not: vice, device, divide

43:09 Related or Not: gauntlet and gaunt

49:48 Interview with Danny Bate, author of Why Q Needs U

50:16 About Danny's podcast: A Language I Love Is…

52:24 The Alphabet: greatest innovation since sexual reproduction

56:08 The case against boustrophedon

58:51 Letters flipped over time

01:02:40 Why are some letters more common than others?

01:06:14 Why does H get used in so many digraphs?

01:10:52 Thoughts on spelling reform

01:18:07 Why are L and R so squirrelly?

01:28:53 The evolution of spaces in written language

01:31:46 What letters can we get rid of?

01:35:15 Actually, no, we need a new letter

01:36:53 Communicating linguistic ideas to the public

01:44:02 Word of the Week: monoculture

01:53:43 Word of the Week: algae-TBQ agenda

02:00:15 Word of the Week: hobbylos

02:03:14 Word of the Week: tokenmaxxing

02:06:27 Word of the Week: Claudeonomics

02:11:21 The Reads

02:18:18 Outtakes: Back on our Bluey nonsense + On being a Dan