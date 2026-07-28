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Because Language - a podcast about linguistics, the science of language.

Daniel Midgley, Ben Ainslie, and Hedvig Skirgård
EducationLanguage Learning
Because Language - a podcast about linguistics, the science of language.
Latest episode

123 episodes

  • Because Language - a podcast about linguistics, the science of language.

    142: If This Be Magic (with Daniel Hahn)

    07/28/2026 | 2h 2 mins.
    Translating Shakespeare takes a knowledge of language, culture, and poetry — both in English and in the target language. There are tradeoffs and pitfalls, but a skilled translator can bring Shakespeare closer to our age, not just to another language. We're talking with translator Daniel Hahn, author of If This Be Magic: The Unlikely Art of Shakespeare in Translation.
    Also, we're answering listener questions. Send us yours!
    Timestamps
    00:00 Start
    00:21 Intros: Shakespearean insults
    07:33 Pronouncing SUDOKU: Why so variable?
    15:58 Ingressive speech
    20:46 Nonplussed
    26:59 Related or Not: Theme from Hugh
    28:13 Related or Not: pooch, pouch, pocket, and poach
    38:14 Related or Not: caddy and caddie
    42:47 Related or Not: hemi-, demi-, and semi-
    49:30 Chat with Daniel Hahn: Keeping everything but the words
    52:51 Spanish as a language of translation
    58:59 Translation closes the distance: Shakespeare in contemporary English
    01:07:02 Poetic meter and when to break it
    01:11:07 Punctuating the translation
    01:16:08 Archaic words and the feel of Shakespeare
    01:18:23 Hardest language to translate Skakespeare into?
    01:20:43 Staying true to time and culture
    01:26:05 Having fun
    01:31:12 Monosyllables
    01:34:32 The impact of GenAI on translation
    01:37:38 Getting people to care about translation
    01:40:37 Should multi-line highway word markings start near to us or start far?
    01:47:48 Gender and the -ster suffix
    01:56:12 Comment from Allyson: Soo-ee!
    01:58:03 The Reads
    02:02:01 Outtake
  • Because Language - a podcast about linguistics, the science of language.

    141: Why Q Needs U (with Danny Bate and Caitlin M. Green)

    07/17/2026 | 2h 24 mins.
    Each letter in our Latin alphabet tells a story. But what about spaces? Or writing direction? Should we get rid of some letters, or could we even do with more? Here to answer all these questions is Dr Danny Bate, author of Why Q Needs U: A History of Our Letters and How We Use Them.
    Timestamps
    00:00 Start
    00:44 Intros: Special letters
    05:46 News: Spanish okay at World Cup?
    09:30 News: Forgetting is helpful in language acquisition
    21:18 News: Bluey in Yolŋu
    25:41 Related or Not theme by Jo
    27:21 Related or Not: prodigy, prodigal, and prodigious
    34:19 Related or Not: vice, device, divide
    43:09 Related or Not: gauntlet and gaunt
    49:48 Interview with Danny Bate, author of Why Q Needs U
    50:16 About Danny's podcast: A Language I Love Is…
    52:24 The Alphabet: greatest innovation since sexual reproduction
    56:08 The case against boustrophedon
    58:51 Letters flipped over time
    01:02:40 Why are some letters more common than others?
    01:06:14 Why does H get used in so many digraphs?
    01:10:52 Thoughts on spelling reform
    01:18:07 Why are L and R so squirrelly?
    01:28:53 The evolution of spaces in written language
    01:31:46 What letters can we get rid of?
    01:35:15 Actually, no, we need a new letter
    01:36:53 Communicating linguistic ideas to the public
    01:44:02 Word of the Week: monoculture
    01:53:43 Word of the Week: algae-TBQ agenda
    02:00:15 Word of the Week: hobbylos
    02:03:14 Word of the Week: tokenmaxxing
    02:06:27 Word of the Week: Claudeonomics
    02:11:21 The Reads
    02:18:18 Outtakes: Back on our Bluey nonsense + On being a Dan
  • Because Language - a podcast about linguistics, the science of language.

    140: These Strange New Minds (with Christopher Summerfield and Caitlin Green)

    06/30/2026 | 2h 1 mins.
    We created software that could generate human-like text output quickly and easily. Now we're dealing with the societal upheaval it's caused. What are the risks and rewards, and what can we learn about language from these large language models? Daniel — joined by Caitlin Green — has a chat with Dr Christopher Summerfield, author of These Strange New Minds: How AI Learned to Talk and What It Means. 
    Timestamps
    00:00 Start
    00:46 Intros: Generative A.I. concerns
    04:15 Shout out to our patrons!
    05:03 News: AP Style Guide defines COUPLE
    10:35 News: Men do vocal fry more
    14:59 News: Uptalk from 1890
    16:01 News: Is Singlish up?
    22:22 Related or Not: Bonkers Mélange editon, theme from Ste
    23:41 Related or Not: population, discombobulate, bobbin
    29:09 Related or Not: goggle, goo-goo, agog
    36:09 Related or Not: once, ounce, pounce, lynx
    41:55 Interview with Christopher Summerfield: Do you like A.I.?
    44:21 Consequences of AI: Will we know nothing, or know everything?
    47:03 Are LLMs just spicy autocorrect?
    48:44 Are LLMs simply regurgitating their training data?
    49:51 LLMs are getting better fast
    52:33 On consciousness and intentionality
    55:58 Do LLMs (or humans) understand?
    58:58 The Chinese Room
    01:01:00 Should we avoid anthropomorphising language around LLM behaviour?
    01:04:02 Why we dismiss LLMs
    01:07:26 Accelerationists, anti-hypers, and X-risk: Which are you?
    01:09:49 Safety, privacy, and security
    01:14:29 The magic wand of policy
    01:20:18 Fixing the hallucination problem
    01:27:36 Goals of the book
    01:31:18 Word of the Week: liminal
    01:39:59 Word of the Week: pink slime journalism
    01:44:44 Word of the Week: waste colonialism
    01:48:13 Quick words: hot-washing, eppy, shoulder surgfing, news-jacking, bio-break
    01:51:37 Word of the Week: wario
    01:55:02 The Reads
    02:01:06 Outtake: That time when a siren went off in Hedvig's Parisian hotel, mid-recording
    Video for this episode: https://youtu.be/94SbeM0KpWw
  • Because Language - a podcast about linguistics, the science of language.

    139: Magpie Syntax (with Stephanie Mason)

    06/09/2026 | 2h 47 mins.
    Australian magpies are even cleverer birds than we thought. New research from Dr Stephanie Mason shows that they do two language-like things we used to think only humans could do: learn their calls socially, and combine their calls in a way that looks a lot like syntax. So are we calling this language? If so, how are the linguists taking it? Stephanie joins us to talk about magpies, media, and the territoriality of linguists.
    Timestamps
    00:00 Start
    00:54 Intros: Your favourite bird
    07:10 What's coming up: Magpies
    09:34 Join us! Patreon spruikery
    11:32 News: Jamaican MP shut down for speaking Jamaican in Parliament
    19:35 News: Whale phonology
    31:46 News: Unicode to include new genderless pronoun for Mandarin
    36:37 News: China and the Rubio Workaround
    38:16 Related or Not: New theme from Hugh!
    40:05 Related or Not 1: SLAP, SMACK, and SWAT
    45:45 Related or Not 2: SOUND
    56:13 Related or Not 3: SPECK, SPECKLE, SPECTRE, and SPECTRUM
    01:00:36 Talking about magpies with Stephanie Mason
    01:03:38 About Australian magpies
    01:06:17 The problem of anthropomorphism
    01:15:21 What's the semantic content?
    01:22:52 Linguists can be territorial about language
    01:34:48 Social complexity drives new behaviours
    01:45:19 Magpies learn their calls socially
    01:49:42 Magpies combine their calls
    01:58:44 Magpies learn calls across the lifespan
    02:05:36 Finding those birds
    02:08:10 Doing public engagement: Are metaphors actually helping?
    02:17:26 Words of the Week: mog
    02:24:54 Word of the Week: pied-à-terre
    02:27:48 Word of the Week: dummymander
    02:33:03 Word of the Week: Sooooo-ee!
    02:39:22 Etymology of Guacamole
    02:39:35 Comment: guacamole = testicle sauce?
    02:41:28 The reads
    02:46:28 Outtake
  • Because Language - a podcast about linguistics, the science of language.

    138: Pop-Up Gaeltacht (live with Laura Pakenham and friends)

    05/12/2026 | 1h 32 mins.
    Wherever Irish speakers in the world get together, you can have a "pop-up Gaeltacht"! And we're having one on this episode. We've got author and TG4 presenter Laura Pakenham taking us through the history and orthography of this great and resilient language. Laura is the author of Irish: History and Culture Through Language.
    Timestamps
    00:00 Start
    00:24 Introducing Laura Pakenham
    10:12 About Laura: Getting the gig
    15:01 Navigating "correct" usage v. common usage
    21:05 Different Irish voices on TG4
    21:56 Getting feedback from Gaeilge speakers
    24:33 Gaeilge as it is today
    30:15 Irish is fun and cool, not so much a duty anymore
    37:55 On coming to Irish as a learner
    41:30 Related or Not: Theme
    42:49 Related or Not: JIG, GIGUE, and JOG
    49:51 Related or Not: HEATH, HEATHER, and HEATHEN
    56:31 Related or Not: SCRAP and SCRUPLES
    01:01:10 Gaeilge orthography and phonology
    01:08:37 Gaeilge words and idioms
    01:13:36 Why are things often referred to as "she"?
    01:15:43 Favourite Irish words?
    01:17:40 Irish diaspora and its linguistic impact
    01:21:30 Advice for language advocates
    01:23:59 The reads
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About Because Language - a podcast about linguistics, the science of language.
A podcast about linguistics, the science of language.
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