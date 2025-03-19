Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom The Podcast

Hope for the Wild: Stories From the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) Community, Part 2

Ever wondered why some people and animals form such strong bonds? Or why these connections are so vital to our well-being? In this episode, we continue with more stories from the AZA conference, speaking with Dr. Kathayoon Khalil, a conservation psychologist with the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, about the powerful role of empathy in human-animal connections. We also dive into the world of tarantulas with Wildlife & Environmental Educator Sarah Bowser to explore fascinating facts about these misunderstood creatures and the threats they face in the wild. Thom Demas from the Tennessee Aquarium wraps up the episode with a deep dive into the underwater world of a little-known fish that shows how stream health impacts us all – wildlife and humans.