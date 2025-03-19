Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom The Podcast

Hope for the Wild: Stories From the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) Community, Part 2
Ever wondered why some people and animals form such strong bonds? Or why these connections are so vital to our well-being? In this episode, we continue with more stories from the AZA conference, speaking with Dr. Kathayoon Khalil, a conservation psychologist with the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, about the powerful role of empathy in human-animal connections. We also dive into the world of tarantulas with Wildlife & Environmental Educator Sarah Bowser to explore fascinating facts about these misunderstood creatures and the threats they face in the wild. Thom Demas from the Tennessee Aquarium wraps up the episode with a deep dive into the underwater world of a little-known fish that shows how stream health impacts us all – wildlife and humans.
26:02
Hope for the Wild: Stories From the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) Community, Part 1
Every year, the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) hosts its annual conference, bringing together zoo and aquarium professionals dedicated to wildlife conservation. In this episode, we hear stories from the conference. First, Ben Jones, vice president of conservation and education at the Houston Zoo, shares his mission to protect endangered mountain gorillas. Then, Dr. Chase LaDue, National Geographic Explorer, conservation scientist at the Oklahoma City Zoo and executive director of the Sri Lanka Elephant Project, discusses fostering coexistence between humans and elephants. Their stories reveal the critical importance of protecting the wild—and why it matters for all of us who share this planet.
22:32
Uncovering the Elusive Ocelot
Fewer than 100 ocelots remain in the United States, making these rare wild cats incredibly difficult to study and protect. Filmmaker and Wildlife Biologist Ben Masters discusses the importance of documenting endangered species, and how his work has led him to capture rare footage of these elusive cats. He uncovers the many challenges ocelots face, from habitat loss to the struggle for visibility in conservation efforts, and why it's crucial to continue fighting for their survival. Bonus Track: Kristin Ulvestad from the Reid Park Zoo explains the important ecological role of songbirds and how the unique call of the Lucy’s warblers is a sure sign of spring.
26:20
How Tech Can Save Right Whales
With fewer than 360 North Atlantic right whales remaining in the wild, these incredible marine giants are critically endangered. In this episode, Orla O'Brien, a marine biologist with the Anderson Cabot Center for Ocean Life at the New England Aquarium, discusses this urgent wildlife crisis and the challenges facing this species. O’Brien explains why right whales are often overlooked — an "out of sight, out of mind" issue — and how innovative technology plays a crucial role in protecting them, offering hope for their future. Bonus Track: Jeff Baughman of the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo talks about a much smaller animal, but still one of North America’s most endangered amphibians – the Wyoming toad.
29:41
A Manatee's Journey From Rescue to Release
Every year, boat strikes injure and kill tens of thousands of manatees. In this episode, Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant and Peter Gros explore the challenges these gentle mammals face in the wild and the ongoing efforts to protect them. Guest expert Dr. Claire Erlacher-Reid, senior staff veterinarian at SeaWorld Rescue, who specializes in marine mammal rehabilitation and rescue, discusses the threats manatees face, the critical work being done to help them; and the wonderful experience of rehabilitating and releasing these magnificent animals back into the wild. Bonus Track: Learn how a group of real-life mermaids are helping educate the public about the benefits of shark and ray conservation.
Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom The Podcast celebrates the incredible planet we live on, the remarkable creatures that inhabit it, and the dedicated people working tirelessly to protect them. Join Wild Kingdom’s Protecting The Wild TV series Co-Hosts Peter Gros and Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant as they engage conservation experts in meaningful conversations that will inspire you to reflect on your relationship with nature and the animals in our midst.