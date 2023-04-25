Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Resurrection

Podcast Resurrection
Dane Stewart
In a moment of fate in 2017, Dane is gifted a bundle of old love letters and theatrical scripts. They were written by a man named Daryl Allen in the years befor... More
Available Episodes

4 of 4
  • Episode 3: Kansas, part one
    In this episode, we go to Kansas.Become a monthly supporter on Patreon: https://bit.ly/45QIDYKMake a one-time donation to Resurrection on Ko-fi: https://bit.ly/3C5OXhg Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    6/12/2023
    36:06
  • Episode 2: Four Christmases
    Daryl and Dan were in love, until something happened that changed everything. This is the story of the evolution of Daryl and Dan's relationship; a queer love story set against the backdrop of the AIDS crisis.Become a monthly supporter on Patreon: https://bit.ly/45QIDYKMake a one-time donation to Resurrection on Ko-fi: https://bit.ly/3C5OXhg Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    6/5/2023
    40:30
  • Episode 1: San Francisco, 1979
    Daryl Allen always wanted to be a playwright, but before his art found success, his life was cut short by HIV. Before he dies, he leaves one of his scripts with an ex-boyfriend, asking his ex to do something with the play. 25 years later, the script is given to Dane Stewart, a playwright living in Montreal, and he falls down the rabbit hole. Become a monthly supporter on Patreon: https://bit.ly/45QIDYKMake a one-time donation to Resurrection on Ko-fi: https://bit.ly/3C5OXhg Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    6/5/2023
    35:31
  • Trailer - Resurrection
    8 episodes. 5 years of research. 1 man's life. A new podcast, coming in June 2023.In a moment of fate in 2017, Dane Stewart is gifted a bundle of love letters and theatrical scripts, written by a queer man named Daryl Allen before AIDS took his life in 1991. Along with the letters, Dane is given a task: tell Daryl's story and give his art the audience it lost when his life was cut short.Part investigation, part documentary, and part love story, Resurrection asks us what we leave behind when we go. Daryl proves that for every person lost to AIDS, there's a life story just waiting to be resurrected.The creation of this podcast was made possible thanks to the financial support of the Conseil des arts de Montréal, le Conseil des arts et des lettres du Québec, and the Canada Council for the Arts. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/25/2023
    3:12

About Resurrection

In a moment of fate in 2017, Dane is gifted a bundle of old love letters and theatrical scripts. They were written by a man named Daryl Allen in the years before AIDS took his life in 1991. Daryl was a bisexual man and amateur playwright who lived in San Francisco through the 70s and 80s. Along with the letters, Dane is given a task: tell Daryl's story and give his theatrical work the audience it lost when his life was cut short by HIV.


Over the next five years, Dane settles into the role of detective, using Daryl's letters to track down his exes, his old friends, and his relatives. Dane is taken from Montreal to San Francisco, from small-town Kansas to the Vietnam War. As his investigation unfolds, Dane discovers striking similarities between himself and Daryl, raising questions about how the AIDS crisis shaped today's queer communities and launching a dialogue between generations.


Part investigation, part historical documentary, and part love story, Resurrection asks us what we leave behind when we go. While HIV/AIDS is a major theme, Daryl's story proves that for every person lost to AIDS, there's a life story that started long before a diagnosis and is just waiting to be resurrected.


The creation of this podcast was made possible thanks to the financial support of the Conseil des arts de Montréal, le Conseil des arts et des lettres du Québec, and the Canada Council for the Arts.


Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

