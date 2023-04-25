About Resurrection

In a moment of fate in 2017, Dane is gifted a bundle of old love letters and theatrical scripts. They were written by a man named Daryl Allen in the years before AIDS took his life in 1991. Daryl was a bisexual man and amateur playwright who lived in San Francisco through the 70s and 80s. Along with the letters, Dane is given a task: tell Daryl's story and give his theatrical work the audience it lost when his life was cut short by HIV.

Over the next five years, Dane settles into the role of detective, using Daryl's letters to track down his exes, his old friends, and his relatives. Dane is taken from Montreal to San Francisco, from small-town Kansas to the Vietnam War. As his investigation unfolds, Dane discovers striking similarities between himself and Daryl, raising questions about how the AIDS crisis shaped today's queer communities and launching a dialogue between generations.

Part investigation, part historical documentary, and part love story, Resurrection asks us what we leave behind when we go. While HIV/AIDS is a major theme, Daryl's story proves that for every person lost to AIDS, there's a life story that started long before a diagnosis and is just waiting to be resurrected.

The creation of this podcast was made possible thanks to the financial support of the Conseil des arts de Montréal, le Conseil des arts et des lettres du Québec, and the Canada Council for the Arts.

