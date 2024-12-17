(Don't Fear) The Reaper

Episode One: (Don't Fear) The Reaper April 1994: After an incident during the main event of Reno Championship Wrestling's Friday Night Hour of Power, the company is shaken to it's very core. Adult Situations - Listener Discretion Advised New episodes available on the 1st & 15th of every month during Season One, everywhere you find your podcasts! Starring the voice talents of: Trent Shumway as Ace Anderson, "Tiny" Owens & many others Amberly Nichols as Samantha Irons Matthew Walter as Rattlesnake Blake Kyle Brown as Del Gordon ... as well as the rest of the RCW lockerroom Reno Championship Wrestling is produced by Brian Bradley, BMB Productions & Podcast's Trent Shumway. Original Music by Ian Maudlin Original art by Joe Hunter Thank you so much for listening to Reno Championship Wrestling an I Know A Place Production. IG: @renochampionshipwrestling