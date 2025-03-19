Eldritch horror and weird western themes collide in the dying years of a re-imagined American Wild West. A time when everything was stolen, blood was let, and society grappled with modernity. We follow Conrad as he explores the shadowy corners of the world in an attempt to outrun his family legacy. In Part 5, Conrad converses about the life and trials of Father Gregory as they tend to his wounds. Though there is more to the coal than we imagined.Trigger warnings:Medical procedure through-out, mention of child death, and religious fervor.Credits:Devin Steffens as Conrad, Louis, and other voices (https://x.com/merlin_thebard)Zachary Scott as Father Gregory https://m.imdb.com/name/nm16544300/?ref_=m_ttfcd_cl19Intro and Outro music by @Sage_GCSupport us on Patreon or Ko-fi for exclusive content, merch, and much more!Join the Community on Discord to talk about the show and join other Travelers as we navigate the DEAD WEST! Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
33:36
Part 4 "Nothing beside remains"
In Part 4, the forces of Blackwater make themselves known and begin moving in town. Conrad recalls memories of his past.Trigger warnings:Maiming, threats to children, harm to child, maggots and flies, insects, burning skin, vomit, retching, gagging, religious fervor and manipulation, mutilation, blood and gore, fire and pyrotechnics, swearing.Credits:Devin Steffens as Conrad, Louis, and other voices (https://x.com/merlin_thebard)Brianna Steffens as Auggie (https://www.tiktok.com/@bsteffensbooks)Zachary Scott as Father Gregory https://m.imdb.com/name/nm16544300/?ref_=m_ttfcd_cl19Intro and Outro music by @Sage_GC
31:30
Tales from the Dead West: La Loup Garou
Join us on our inaugural foray into a new podcast segment we are calling, "Tales from the Dead West", these are stand alone anthology stories from around the world of the Dead West. Our first one here is about our favorite paternal ghost and his going's ons before his death. Please note this episode depicts intense scenes of torture and harm to animals, no actual animals were harmed in the production of this episode.Trigger warnings w/ approximate time stamps:Dated Language / Slurs: "Godless Savages" 2:56Violence, torture: 4:29Bound and gagged, restrained 4:29 - endViolence, torture, mutilation: 8:33Violence, torture: 12:13Mention of dental procedures: 13:57Violence, torture: 15:22Torture, burning flesh: 17:50Torture, burning flesh: 18:33Animal in pain: 19:09Violence, Harm to animals, mutilation, torture, grieving and pain: 20:54Credits:Devin Steffens as Conrad, Louis, and other voices (https://x.com/merlin_thebard)Intro and Outro music by @Sage_GCAll sound fx for this episode are courtesy of Soundly Pro or designed in house.
24:13
Part 3 "Mrs Davis"
In Part 3, Auggie confronts Conrad about his secrets and lies and Conrad finally makes his way out of town to visit Mrs Davis.Trigger warnings w/ approximate time stamps:Shaving: 9:34Chewing: 13:15Gunshot with Victim: 27:58Credits:Devin Steffens as Conrad, Louis, and other voices (https://x.com/merlin_thebard)Brianna Steffens as Auggie (https://www.tiktok.com/@bsteffensbooks)Dexter Manning as Mr DavisIntro and Outro music by @Sage_GC
33:10
Part 2 "Simple Things"
Dead West is a horror fiction podcast that blends folk horror and weird western themes told in a re-imagined American Gilded age. A time when everything was stolen, blood was let, and society grappled with modernity.In our second episode tensions grow between Conrad and Louis as the world around them takes shape.Trigger warnings w/ approximate time stamps:3:45: Slurs and dated language3:55 harm to childrenCredits:Devin Steffens as Conrad, Louis, and other voices (https://x.com/merlin_thebard)Brianna Steffens as Auggie (https://www.tiktok.com/@bsteffensbooks)Intro and Outro music by @Sage_GCBadb: Oathed Devotee Prayer by wolvesandravensohmy as posted by https://madamehearthwitch.tumblr.com/post/172184136481/badb-oathed-devotee-prayer
Eldritch horror and weird western themes collide in the dying years of a re-imagined American Wild West. A time when everything was stolen, blood was let, and society grappled with modernity. We follow Conrad as he explores the shadowy corners of the world in an attempt to outrun his family legacy. So, come along on our ride through the Dead West, bring your best iron and your favorite cross. Not that it'll do much good. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.