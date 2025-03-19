Tales from the Dead West: La Loup Garou

Eldritch horror and weird western themes collide in the dying years of a re-imagined American Wild West. A time when everything was stolen, blood was let, and society grappled with modernity. We follow Conrad as he explores the shadowy corners of the world in an attempt to outrun his family legacy.Join us on our inaugural foray into a new podcast segment we are calling, "Tales from the Dead West", these are stand alone anthology stories from around the world of the Dead West. Our first one here is about our favorite paternal ghost and his going's ons before his death. Please note this episode depicts intense scenes of torture and harm to animals, no actual animals were harmed in the production of this episode.Trigger warnings w/ approximate time stamps:Dated Language / Slurs: "Godless Savages" 2:56Violence, torture: 4:29Bound and gagged, restrained 4:29 - endViolence, torture, mutilation: 8:33Violence, torture: 12:13Mention of dental procedures: 13:57Violence, torture: 15:22Torture, burning flesh: 17:50Torture, burning flesh: 18:33Animal in pain: 19:09Violence, Harm to animals, mutilation, torture, grieving and pain: 20:54Credits:Devin Steffens as Conrad, Louis, and other voices (https://x.com/merlin_thebard)Intro and Outro music by @Sage_GCAll sound fx for this episode are courtesy of Soundly Pro or designed in house.Support us on Patreon or Ko-fi for exclusive content, merch, and much more!Join the Community on Discord to talk about the show and join other Travelers as we navigate the DEAD WEST!