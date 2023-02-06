Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Call Jonathan Pie

Podcast Call Jonathan Pie
BBC Radio 4
Political journalist Jonathan Pie gets a radio phone-in show and as his personal and professional worlds collide we see why he's so incredibly angry about absolutely everything.
Comedy
Available Episodes

2 of 2
  • Episode 1: The BBC
    Episode 1 ; The BBC. Jonathan Pie (Tom Walker) is roped in last minute to host BBC Radio's most popular phone-in show. Out of his depth and up to his neck in it, Pie manages to just about hold it together. He muses on the state of the BBC and in one breath is singing its praises and in the next tears into it with his usual gusto. With the help of his team he's a surprising hit with the audience and is offered three more nights on the show. Basically there's no one else available. Jonathan Pie ..... Tom Walker Jules ..... Lucy Pearman Sam ..... Aqib Khan Roger ..... Nick Revell Agent ..... Daniel Abelson Voiceovers ..... Bob Sinfield and Rob Curling Callers ... .Daniel Abelson, Adam Byron, Bryony Corrigan. Writer ..... Tom Walker Script Editor ..... Nick Revell Producer ..... Alison Vernon-Smith Production Coordinator ..... Ellie Dobing Executive Producer ..... Julian Mayers Sound Designer ..... Julian Mayers Original music composed by Jason Read A Yada-Yada Audio Production.
    6/9/2023
    33:01
  • Introducing Call Jonathan Pie
    Political journalist Jonathan Pie gets a radio phone-in show and as his personal and professional worlds collide we see why he's so incredibly angry.
    6/2/2023
    1:47

About Call Jonathan Pie

Political journalist Jonathan Pie gets a radio phone-in show and as his personal and professional worlds collide we see why he's so incredibly angry about absolutely everything.
Podcast website

