Episode 1: The BBC
Episode 1 ; The BBC.
Jonathan Pie (Tom Walker) is roped in last minute to host BBC Radio's most popular phone-in show. Out of his depth and up to his neck in it, Pie manages to just about hold it together. He muses on the state of the BBC and in one breath is singing its praises and in the next tears into it with his usual gusto. With the help of his team he's a surprising hit with the audience and is offered three more nights on the show. Basically there's no one else available.
Jonathan Pie ..... Tom Walker
Jules ..... Lucy Pearman
Sam ..... Aqib Khan
Roger ..... Nick Revell
Agent ..... Daniel Abelson
Voiceovers ..... Bob Sinfield and Rob Curling
Callers ... .Daniel Abelson, Adam Byron, Bryony Corrigan.
Writer ..... Tom Walker
Script Editor ..... Nick Revell
Producer ..... Alison Vernon-Smith
Production Coordinator ..... Ellie Dobing
Executive Producer ..... Julian Mayers
Sound Designer ..... Julian Mayers
Original music composed by Jason Read
A Yada-Yada Audio Production.
6/9/2023
33:01
Political journalist Jonathan Pie gets a radio phone-in show and as his personal and professional worlds collide we see why he's so incredibly angry.