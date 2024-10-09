John attempts to get a hold of his ex-wife as the clock winds down.Show created by Sisan Fregene; visit sisanf.com/podcast for the secret episode and more!What's your favourite moment from Finding Naborhi?

The community weighs in on what they think happened to Naborhi Adams.Show created by Sisan Fregene; visit sisanf.com/podcast for the secret episode and more!What's your favourite moment from Finding Naborhi?

John picks up his daughter from school but she's not there. Something is wrong.Show created by Sisan Fregene; visit sisanf.com/podcast for the secret episode and more!What's your favourite moment from Finding Naborhi?

Be the first to read Finding Naborhi Season Three: "The Missing Island". John's solo cruise doesn't arrive in Puerto Rico. It lands on an unknown tropical island with no internet. No cell service. No escape. Now Amanda and Borhi are forced to embark on a high-stakes, globetrotting adventure with a simple two-part mission: find John and bring him home.Read the first five chapters now: http://sisanf.com/missingWhat's your favourite moment from Finding Naborhi?

About Finding Naborhi

Three days. Two siblings. One missing child.Finding Naborhi sounds like a movie. A fictional mystery/thriller story created by Sisan. No one has answers for John when his nine-year-old daughter Naborhi disappears, so it’s up to him (and his sister Jess) to find out what happens to his daughter before it’s too late. Start at "1. 72 Hours" in Season One.Show by Sisan Fregene; visit sisanf.com/podcast for the soundtrack, info on the third season and more!