Hosted by rapper and creative entrepreneur, Zuby, 'Real Talk' features honest conversations with a diverse range of fascinating guests - discussing life... More
Available Episodes
5 of 262
#262 An0maly - Shifting Minds, Culture & Politics
An0maly is a hip-hop artist and socio-political commentator with hundreds of millions of views and streams online. He has made a worldwide impact independently and organically. An0maly focuses on real lyrics, honest content, and raw talent to bring the world good energy and continue to be a trail-blazer in hip-hop, culture, and humanity.Follow Zuby - https://twitter.com/zubymusicFollow An0maly- https://twitter.com/LegendaryEnergySubscribe to the 'Real Talk With Zuby' podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify & more - https://fanlink.to/zubypodcast Support Zuby on Locals - https://teamzuby.locals.com Support Zuby on Patreon - https://patreon.com/zubymusic Special thanks to GOLD TIER Patreon members: Edwin Chiang, Han, Matt Gallagher, OnlineBookClub.org, Todd Weyl Get Zuby's children's book 'The Candy Calamity' - http://candycalamity.com Get Zuby's fitness book 'Strong Advice: Zuby's Guide to Fitness For Everybody' - https://teamzuby.com/products/strong-advice-zubys-guide-to-fitness-for-everybody Website - https://zubymusic.com Online Store - https://teamzuby.comAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
6/16/2023
1:01:44
#261 Kirk Cameron - Living by Faith
Kirk is best known as the lovable teen heartthrob Mike Seaver, of the award winning series Growing Pains. He entertained audiences worldwide as the charming troublemaker. He is also known to many Christians as "Buck Williams" from the Left Behind films -- based on the NY Times runaway best selling novels by Tim LaHaye and Jerry Jenkins. Kirk's most recent role was playing the part of "Capt. Caleb Holt" from the 2008 blockbuster movie success, Fireproof.But much more noteworthy than his acting career was his conversion to Christianity. Kirk was not raised in a church-going home and describes himself as a devout atheist from a very young age. By the age of 14 he was so convinced there was no God that he laughed at those who thought there was. But that all changed one afternoon as he sat in his sports car pondering the first Gospel message he had ever heard.Kirk continues to be actively involved in quality family entertainment and travels throughout the country, making the most of every opportunity to further the Gospel. He speaks in schools, churches and at community events. He is also a producer and host of The Way of the Master television series.Follow Zuby - https://twitter.com/zubymusicFollow Kirk- https://twitter.com/KirkCameronSubscribe to the 'Real Talk With Zuby' podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify & more - https://fanlink.to/zubypodcast Support Zuby on Locals - https://teamzuby.locals.com Support Zuby on Patreon - https://patreon.com/zubymusic Special thanks to GOLD TIER Patreon members: Edwin Chiang, Han, Matt Gallagher, OnlineBookClub.org, Todd Weyl Get Zuby's children's book 'The Candy Calamity' - http://candycalamity.com Get Zuby's fitness book 'Strong Advice: Zuby's Guide to Fitness For Everybody' - https://teamzuby.com/products/strong-advice-zubys-guide-to-fitness-for-everybody Website - https://zubymusic.com Online Store - https://teamzuby.comAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
6/9/2023
51:25
#260 Alex Hormozi - Secrets To Success in Business & Marriage
Alex Hormozi is an American entrepreneur, investor, and author. He started his first gym at age 23 after leaving a career in management consultin, eventually scaling up to 6 locations. After several years of ups and downs, he and his wife Leila started Acquisition.com as a holding company for their private investments. As of 2023, their portfolio of 16 companies generates $200 million per year and growing. The couple now has shifted their mission to making real business education available to everyone.Follow Zuby:https://twitter.com/zubymusichttps://instagram.com/zubymusichttps://facebook.com/zubymusicFollow Alex:https://twitter.com/alexhormozihttps://instagram.com/hormozihttps://youtube.com/@UCUyDOdBWhC1MCxEjC46d-zwSubscribe to the 'Real Talk With Zuby' podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify & more - https://fanlink.to/zubypodcastMerch, Music & Books - https://teamzuby.comSupport Zuby on Patreon - https://patreon.com/zubymusicSupport Zuby on Locals - https://teamzuby.locals.com'Strong Advice: Zuby's Guide to Fitness For Everybody' eBook - https://gumroad.com/l/zubyfitnessAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
6/2/2023
1:52:17
#259 Miss Teen Crypto - Understanding The World of Crypto
Randi Hipper also known as Miss Teen Crypto is a 20 year old girl from NYC that loves crypto! She has been in the space since she was 17 years old in 2020. Her main goal is to spread Crypto and NFT adoption to Gen Z and educate the masses Follow Zuby - https://twitter.com/zubymusicFollow Randi - https://twitter.com/missteencryptoSubscribe to the 'Real Talk With Zuby' podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify & more - https://fanlink.to/zubypodcast Support Zuby on Locals - https://teamzuby.locals.com Support Zuby on Patreon - https://patreon.com/zubymusic Special thanks to GOLD TIER Patreon members: Edwin Chiang, Han, Matt Gallagher, OnlineBookClub.org, Todd Weyl Get Zuby's children's book 'The Candy Calamity' - http://candycalamity.com Get Zuby's fitness book 'Strong Advice: Zuby's Guide to Fitness For Everybody' - https://teamzuby.com/products/strong-advice-zubys-guide-to-fitness-for-everybody Website - https://zubymusic.com Online Store - https://teamzuby.comAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
5/26/2023
57:03
#258 Brian Orr - The Entrepreneurial Journey
Brian Orr “The Strategy Guy” - Helping Entrepreneurs solve problems so they can launch, grow, or exit.Follow Zuby - https://twitter.com/zubymusicFollow Brian- https://twitter.com/thebrianorrSubscribe to the 'Real Talk With Zuby' podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify & more - https://fanlink.to/zubypodcast Support Zuby on Locals - https://teamzuby.locals.com Support Zuby on Patreon - https://patreon.com/zubymusic Special thanks to GOLD TIER Patreon members: Edwin Chiang, Han, Matt Gallagher, OnlineBookClub.org, Todd Weyl Get Zuby's children's book 'The Candy Calamity' - http://candycalamity.com Get Zuby's fitness book 'Strong Advice: Zuby's Guide to Fitness For Everybody' - https://teamzuby.com/products/strong-advice-zubys-guide-to-fitness-for-everybody Website - https://zubymusic.com Online Store - https://teamzuby.comAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
Hosted by rapper and creative entrepreneur, Zuby, 'Real Talk' features honest conversations with a diverse range of fascinating guests - discussing life, society, culture, politics, entrepreneurship, self-improvement and more. Don't expect political correctness, but every episode will inspire you and make you a little bit smarter.