Killer Bread, Belly Butterflies and the Power of Kidlit!

On the latest episode of the Reading with Your Kids podcast, host Jed Doherty had the pleasure of chatting with two inspiring children's book authors - Jill Lynette Piazza and Trish Bruno. These talented writers are using their platforms to tackle important issues in a thoughtful, age-appropriate way. First up, Jill shared the story behind her book "Belly Rise," which aims to increase awareness around childhood anxiety. As Jill explained, the title refers to how anxiety can start in the gut and rise up, causing physical and emotional distress. With the pandemic exacerbating mental health challenges for many young people, Jill's book provides a relatable mirror for kids experiencing these feelings, while also offering coping strategies like deep breathing and changing your environment. Jed and Jill had an insightful discussion about the rise in childhood anxiety, exploring factors like social media, academic pressure, and the need for early intervention and education. Jill bravely opened up about her own personal journey with anxiety, sharing how she found support through therapy and medication. Her goal is to destigmatize these conversations and empower kids to advocate for their mental wellbeing. Next, Trish Bruno joined the show to shine a light on her book "Killer Bread." While the title may sound ominous, the story is actually an important educational tool about the dangers of feeding bread to birds. As an experienced wildlife rescuer, Trish has seen firsthand how seemingly harmless bread can actually become toxic and deadly for our feathered friends. Trish shared fascinating insights into the anatomy of birds like pelicans, and offered practical advice for families who want to safely interact with and support local wildlife. Instead of bread, she recommends offering bird seed, fruits, and veggies - a much healthier treat that won't put our avian neighbors at risk. Whether tackling anxiety or animal welfare, these children's book authors are using their platforms to make a real difference. Their heartfelt stories and passion for educating young readers are truly inspiring.