Join us for a captivating conversation with two talented authors who are inspiring young readers through their unique stories! First up, we welcome back Antony Kolenc., the brilliant mind behind the beloved Harwood Mysteries series. Tony shares the exciting details of the latest installment, "The Devil's Ransom," which takes readers on a thrilling journey from 12th century England all the way to Portugal during the Third Crusade. As Tony explains, each book in the Harwood Mysteries series blends historical fiction, suspense, and moral themes, making them a hit with teens and families alike. We dive into the fascinating cultural dynamics explored in "The Devil's Ransom," as Tony's characters navigate the complex relationship between Christians and Muslims during this pivotal moment in history. But the literary fun doesn't stop there! We also welcome the delightful Scarlet Montana, author of the charming children's book "Lunch with Blue Kitty." Scarlet shares the heartwarming story behind her feline-inspired tale, and her passion for rescuing and caring for cats shines through. Scarlet's insights on the importance of responsible pet ownership and her work with feral cat colonies are sure to inspire listeners to get involved in their own communities. Plus, she offers fantastic tips for having meaningful conversations with kids about the joys and responsibilities of pet ownership. Whether you're a fan of medieval adventures or cuddly kitty tales, this episode has something for everyone. Tune in to discover how these authors are using their craft to engage young minds, foster compassion, and bring history to life in captivating ways. It's a literary adventure you won't want to miss! Click here to visit our website – www.ReadingWithYourKids.com Follow Us On Social Media Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/readingwithyourkids Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/readingwithyourkids/ X - https://x.com/jedliemagic LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/reading-with-your-kids-podcast/ Please consider leaving a review of this episode and the podcast on whatever app you are listening on, it really helps!
--------
55:50
Killer Bread, Belly Butterflies and the Power of Kidlit!
On the latest episode of the Reading with Your Kids podcast, host Jed Doherty had the pleasure of chatting with two inspiring children's book authors - Jill Lynette Piazza and Trish Bruno. These talented writers are using their platforms to tackle important issues in a thoughtful, age-appropriate way. First up, Jill shared the story behind her book "Belly Rise," which aims to increase awareness around childhood anxiety. As Jill explained, the title refers to how anxiety can start in the gut and rise up, causing physical and emotional distress. With the pandemic exacerbating mental health challenges for many young people, Jill's book provides a relatable mirror for kids experiencing these feelings, while also offering coping strategies like deep breathing and changing your environment. Jed and Jill had an insightful discussion about the rise in childhood anxiety, exploring factors like social media, academic pressure, and the need for early intervention and education. Jill bravely opened up about her own personal journey with anxiety, sharing how she found support through therapy and medication. Her goal is to destigmatize these conversations and empower kids to advocate for their mental wellbeing. Next, Trish Bruno joined the show to shine a light on her book "Killer Bread." While the title may sound ominous, the story is actually an important educational tool about the dangers of feeding bread to birds. As an experienced wildlife rescuer, Trish has seen firsthand how seemingly harmless bread can actually become toxic and deadly for our feathered friends. Trish shared fascinating insights into the anatomy of birds like pelicans, and offered practical advice for families who want to safely interact with and support local wildlife. Instead of bread, she recommends offering bird seed, fruits, and veggies - a much healthier treat that won't put our avian neighbors at risk. Whether tackling anxiety or animal welfare, these children's book authors are using their platforms to make a real difference. Their heartfelt stories and passion for educating young readers are truly inspiring. Click here to visit our website – www.ReadingWithYourKids.com Follow Us On Social Media Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/readingwithyourkids Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/readingwithyourkids/ X - https://x.com/jedliemagic LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/reading-with-your-kids-podcast/ Please consider leaving a review of this episode and the podcast on whatever app you are listening on, it really helps!
--------
55:15
Tackling Childhood Poverty with Books and Advocacy
In this insightful episode of "Reading with Your Kids," host Jed Doherty sits down with Dr. Dipesh Navsaria from the renowned Reach Out and Read program to explore the critical connection between poverty and early relational health. As Dr. Navsaria explains, Reach Out and Read works with pediatric clinicians to incorporate book-sharing into routine check-ups, empowering parents to engage in this vital activity. But the challenges faced by low-income families go beyond just accessing books. "Poverty interferes with the ability of parents to do the job of high-quality parenting that they'd like to do," he shares, highlighting the impact on the loving, caring relationships that are so crucial in a child's early years. Jed and Dr. Navsaria delve into practical solutions, from modeling effective book-sharing techniques to addressing the root causes of poverty through policy changes. "We have answers. We have solutions," Dr. Navsaria asserts, pointing to successful initiatives like the UK's "war on child poverty" that lifted millions of children out of hardship. The conversation also features a chat with children's book author Kara Eng, whose delightful story "Sweet and Sour" celebrates resilience, diversity, and the power of representation. Kara shares her passion for empowering young readers to take pride in their cultural backgrounds and use their creativity to overcome challenges. Whether you're a parent, educator, or simply someone who cares about the well-being of children, this episode of "Reading with Your Kids" is a must-listen. Discover how organizations like Reach Out and Read and authors like Kara Eng are making a real difference, and find inspiration to get involved in supporting early childhood development in your own community. Click here to visit our website – www.ReadingWithYourKids.com Follow Us On Social Media Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/readingwithyourkids Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/readingwithyourkids/ X - https://x.com/jedliemagic LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/reading-with-your-kids-podcast/ Please consider leaving a review of this episode and the podcast on whatever app you are listening on, it really helps!
--------
55:21
My Grandfather's Garage Of Wonder
If you're looking for some delightful new children's books to share with the young readers in your life, this episode of the Reading with Your Kids podcast has you covered! Host Jed Doherty sits down with a talented trio of children's book authors to dive into their captivating stories. First up, Veera Hiranandani discusses her heartwarming picture book "The Greatest," which was inspired by her beloved grandfather. Veera paints a vivid picture of her grandfather as a larger-than-life, creative soul who made ordinary moments feel magical for his grandkids. She explains how the book aims to capture that special intergenerational bond and the way kids can see the extraordinary in the everyday. Next, mystery writer F.P. LaRue shares the scoop on her Scary Shivers series, which follows a group of middle-grade sleuths as they solve spooky adventures. F.P. reveals the appeal of these page-turning tales, noting that kids love being scared in a safe, imaginative way. She also shares tips for parents on how to engage kids in reading these stories together. Rounding out the episode is Lakshmi Thamizhmani, who introduces her vibrant children's book. "Ganesha Goes Green" that tackles the environmental impact of traditional festival celebrations. Whether your young readers are drawn to magical grandfathers, spooky mysteries, or multicultural celebrations, this episode of Reading with Your Kids has something to delight every literary taste. Tune in to discover your family's next favorite children's book authors and stories! Click here to visit our website – www.ReadingWithYourKids.com Follow Us On Social Media Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/readingwithyourkids Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/readingwithyourkids/ X - https://x.com/jedliemagic LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/reading-with-your-kids-podcast/ Please consider leaving a review of this episode and the podcast on whatever app you are listening on, it really helps!
--------
54:48
Unlocking The Mysteries Of Autism
In this captivating episode of "Reading with Your Kids," host Jed Doherty delves into two fascinating topics - the latest insights on autism and the inspiring Harmony Meets the World book series. First, Jed sits down with Taiba Bajar, the driving force behind Autism Brain Empowerment and the author of "Unlock Autism." Taiba shares her personal journey, from her unexpected career change after being diagnosed with autism and dyspraxia, to her determination to find holistic solutions for her own son's autism journey. Taiba explains the alarming rise in autism diagnoses, attributing it to both increased awareness and a true increase in prevalence. She passionately discusses her "Seven-Step Autism Action Plan," which covers everything from optimizing oxytocin to detoxifying the body and strengthening the cerebellum. Listeners will be inspired by Taiba's dedication and the remarkable progress her son has made through her innovative, personalized approach. The conversation then shifts to the delightful Harmony Meets the World book series, created by twin sisters Erin and Jamie Schonauer. Harmony, the series' young protagonist, uses magical binoculars to travel the globe and explore diverse cultural festivals, from Peru's Inti Raymi to India's Diwali. Erin and Jamie share their love for research and their mission to open children's hearts and minds to new cultures. Listeners will be captivated by the sisters' enthusiasm and the educational yet entertaining nature of their books. Whether you're a parent, educator, or simply someone who cares about the well-being of children, this episode of "Reading with Your Kids" offers a unique blend of insights, inspiration, and cultural exploration. Tune in to discover new perspectives on autism and the power of literature to celebrate our shared humanity. Click here to visit our website – www.ReadingWithYourKids.com Follow Us On Social Media Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/readingwithyourkids Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/readingwithyourkids/ X - https://x.com/jedliemagic LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/reading-with-your-kids-podcast/ Please consider leaving a review of this episode and the podcast on whatever app you are listening on, it really helps!
Reading With Your Kids is all about encouraging parents to read with their kids, and cook with their kids, and do activities with their kids, and experience tv, movies and music together. In other words, our podcast is all about helping parents build stronger relationships with their kids.