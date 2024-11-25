EP18: Black Women OPT-OUT! We're Not Saving Anyone Else

Join me as I discuss the emotional and psychological toll on Black women following the recent election results and how we need to Opt-Out of saving everyone else and heal from savior syndrome. We need to work hard at unraveling the encoding in our DNA that has made us the nurturers of others, learn to prioritize self-care, our mental well-being, and healing over the societal expectation to be saviors. The conversation explores the historical context of Black women's roles as caregivers and nurturers, the burden of resilience, and the importance of setting boundaries to protect mental health. Chapters 00:00 Opting Out of the Savior Role 10:06 The Burden of Strength and Resilience 19:45 Setting Boundaries and Prioritizing Self-Care Takeaways We are opting out of being the savior. Black women are often expected to be strong and resilient, which dismisses their struggles. The recent election results have led to feelings of hopelessness among Black women. Self-care is not just about pampering; it's about true emotional and mental well-being. Black women are dying at alarming rates due to stress and neglect of self-care. Setting boundaries is essential for mental health and well-being. The historical context of Black women's roles impacts their current mental health. It's important to recognize who supports us in our lives. We need to stop making excuses for those who don't show up for us. Prioritizing ourselves is not selfish; it's necessary.