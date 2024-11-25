EP18: Black Women OPT-OUT! We're Not Saving Anyone Else
Join me as I discuss the emotional and psychological toll on Black women following the recent election results and how we need to Opt-Out of saving everyone else and heal from savior syndrome. We need to work hard at unraveling the encoding in our DNA that has made us the nurturers of others, learn to prioritize self-care, our mental well-being, and healing over the societal expectation to be saviors. The conversation explores the historical context of Black women's roles as caregivers and nurturers, the burden of resilience, and the importance of setting boundaries to protect mental health. Chapters 00:00 Opting Out of the Savior Role 10:06 The Burden of Strength and Resilience 19:45 Setting Boundaries and Prioritizing Self-Care Takeaways We are opting out of being the savior. Black women are often expected to be strong and resilient, which dismisses their struggles. The recent election results have led to feelings of hopelessness among Black women. Self-care is not just about pampering; it's about true emotional and mental well-being. Black women are dying at alarming rates due to stress and neglect of self-care. Setting boundaries is essential for mental health and well-being. The historical context of Black women's roles impacts their current mental health. It's important to recognize who supports us in our lives. We need to stop making excuses for those who don't show up for us. Prioritizing ourselves is not selfish; it's necessary.
--------
23:13
EP17: My Child HATES Me!! Unpacking Parental Alienation
Summary In this conversation, I discuss the painful and often overlooked issue of parental alienation, which occurs when one parent manipulates their child against the other parent after a breakup or divorce. I share examples of what parental alienation looks like and share some of my personal experiences with this dynamic, highlighting the emotional toll it takes on both the alienated parent and the child. The conversation emphasizes the importance of healing, accountability, and the need for children to have a safe space to process their emotions without being influenced by either parent. Ultimately, it calls for parents to prioritize their children's wellbeing over their own grievances. Chapters 00:00 Understanding Parental Alienation 04:24 The Impact of Alienation on Children 08:29 The Role of Both Parents in Alienation 12:20 Healing and Moving Forward 15:10 Finding Support and Community
--------
16:48
EP16: Single Moms By FORCE Not By CHOICE
Summary Join me in this conversation as I discuss the complexities and challenges of single motherhood, emphasizing that many women find themselves in this role unexpectedly and without choice. Listen to me discuss the emotional toll, societal judgment, and the resilience required to navigate this journey as a single mom. This a conversation that aims to foster empathy and understanding for single mothers, encouraging support from those who may not fully grasp the struggles involved. Chapters 00:00 The Unexpected Journey to Single Motherhood 03:21 The Emotional Toll of Single Motherhood 07:59 Resilience and Strength in Adversity 12:43 Judgment and Misunderstanding of Single Mothers 15:34 Empathy and Support for Single Moms
--------
16:10
EP15: Who TF Did I Raise?!! Parent Abuse Awareness
Summary October is Domestic Violence Awareness month and In this episode I discuss the often-overlooked topic of parental abuse with my guest Alice Slaughter-Flowers who lost her sister Rosemary Pate to violence at the hands of her own son. Join me as we explore the realities of parents living in fear of their own children, living under constant mental distress because of their children, being abused verbally and physcially and even killed by their own children. We will discuss the cultural stigma surrounding this issue, the blame and judgement that mothers often face when trying to share their experiences, and the diverse factors that contribute to such dynamics. The conversation highlights the need for awareness, support, and resources for parents facing abuse, emphasizing that this is a serious issue that transcends socioeconomic status and family structure. If you are in need of help please contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1*800*799*SAFE Chapters 00:00 Introduction to Parental Abuse 01:50 The Reality of Parental Abuse 06:10 Cultural Perspectives on Abuse 12:10 The Role of Mental Health 18:16 The Stigma of Seeking Help 24:53 Understanding Parental Abuse Dynamics 30:42 Personal Stories of Abuse 36:32 The Need for Support and Resources
--------
42:26
EP14: He's NOT Your Man Sis! When Sons Become Husbands
Don't be mad sis. Hear me out in this candid episode, as I dive into the complex dynamics that arise when mothers treat their sons like emotional partners or even stand-in husbands. With heartfelt insight and a dash of real talk, I touch on how these blurred lines can hinder a son's emotional growth and create unhealthy co-dependency. Tune in as I discuss the importance of self-awareness for moms, the need for clear boundaries, and how both mothers and sons can work towards fostering independence and building healthier relationships for the future and for their mental well-being. KEEP UP WITH MUM'S TRUE TEA: WEBSITE: MumsTrueTea.com INSTAGRAM: @MumsTrueTea FACEBOOK: @MumsTrueTea TikTok: @MumsTrueTeaPodcast Thank you for tuning in!