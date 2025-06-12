Powered by RND
  • Molting Matters: How to Support Your Flock Through the Molt with Nutrition & Care
    Wondering why your chickens look half-naked and stopped laying? In this Poultry Nerds Q&A episode, we answer the top 20 questions about molting in poultry—what it is, when it happens, how to support birds with proper nutrition, and the best housing tips to reduce stress. Whether you're raising layers, show birds, or backyard chickens, you'll learn how to help your flock thrive during this natural but stressful season. We'll talk molting rations, protein needs, lighting, housing, and common molt mistakes—so your birds bounce back with healthy new feathers and strong immune systems.
    31:52
  • Next Level Nerds: From Backyard Birds to Full-Blown Farm Biz
    What starts with a few backyard chickens can spiral into a full-scale farming operation before you even know what hit you. In this kickoff episode of Next Level Nerds: From Hobby to Hustle, hosts Jennifer and Carey get real about how they each went from "just a few birds" to running multi-layered ag businesses — from breeding, shipping, and selling hatching eggs to creating feed brands, running delivery routes, and launching podcasts.If you've ever wondered how to offset your feed bill (or justify those extra goats), this episode is for you. Whether you're looking to start selling eggs, launch a side hustle, or go full-time farmpreneur, this series is your crash course in turning passion into profit—without losing the joy in the process.hobby farming, poultry business, homestead income, farm side hustle, backyard chickens, hatching eggs, selling chicks, farm entrepreneurship, gamefowl business, quail farming, small farm startup, farm podcast, farm business ideas, NPIP, breeding poultry, livestock business, homestead to business
    36:55
  • Predator-Proofing Your Chicken Coop with the Chicken Coop Company | Backyard Flock Safety Tips
    In this episode of the Poultry Nerds Podcast, we're joined by Danny from the Chicken Coop Company to talk all things predator prevention for backyard chickens. Whether you're battling raccoons, foxes, coyotes, or the real danger—your neighbor's dog—this episode breaks down practical, real-world solutions to protect your flock.We discuss coop design features that work, the best materials to use (like hardware cloth vs. chicken wire), how predators behave (from raccoons to hawks), and why infrastructure matters more than people realize. You'll also hear some wild stories—from dogs trained not to chase chickens, to building coops strong enough to deter even the craftiest critters.🔨 Coop building tips 🛡️ Anti-dig barriers and predator aprons 🦊 How foxes, raccoons, and hawks break in 📦 Shipping coops that assemble like IKEA 🐔 What not to do if you want to keep chickens safeDon't miss this funny, info-packed episode that's perfect for both beginners and seasoned poultry pros.chicken coop predator proofing, backyard chicken safety tips, raccoon proof chicken coop, chicken wire vs hardware cloth, how to keep chickens safe, predator apron for chicken coop, best chicken coop for backyard, chicken coop design tips, chicken predator prevention, Chicken Coop Company podcast, poultry nerds podcast
    41:26
  • Chicken Math & Show Secrets with The Gypsy Hen – Behind the Scenes of Poultry Exhibition
    In this episode of the Poultry Nerds Podcast, we're joined by Jessica from The Gypsy Hen, a passionate poultry breeder with over 300 birds, including Americanas, Silkies, Morans, Cochins, and more! We dive into what it's like managing over 30 breeding pens, navigating poultry shows, using incubators like the GQF Sportsman 1502, and preparing for exhibition season. Jessica shares real talk about chicken math, double mating for patterned varieties like Silver Duckwing Americanas, and tips for first-time poultry exhibitors. Whether you're showing backyard birds or raising serious breeders, this episode is packed with practical insights and laughs.poultry show tips, chicken breeding podcast, how to show chickens, gypsy hen farm, bantam breeding, Americana chickens, game bird exhibition, poultry show checklist, poultry incubator tips, GQF Sportsman 1502, chicken math podcast, double mating chickens, showing patterned poultry, NPIP certified breeders, hatching eggs for sale USA
    27:52
  • Summertime Hatching Hacks: Mastering Humidity & Avoiding Incubator Fails
    Join Carey and Jennifer in this lively episode of the Poultry Nerds Podcast as they crack open the secrets to successful summertime hatching! Discover essential tips on humidity control, preventing common incubator mistakes, and the hilarious realities of poultry parenting. From handling incubator maintenance (without breaking the bank) to navigating humidity spikes, this episode equips you with practical solutions to improve your hatch rates. Plus, enjoy some entertaining "egg-ventures" and cautionary tales from the world of poultry social media. Tune in for laughs, learning, and lots of poultry wisdom!Keywords:Summertime hatching, incubator humidity, poultry incubation tips, incubator cleaning, chick hatching humidity, poultry podcast, humidity control incubators, troubleshooting incubators, dry hatching, egg candling tips, hatch rates improvement, backyard poultry, incubator airflow, poultry care, beginner incubation tips
    41:10

About Poultry Nerds Podcast

Jennifer Bryant of Bryant's Roost and Carey Blackmon of Double R Farms are thrilled to be your guides into the fascinating world of small flock poultry keeping. What's "Poultry Nerds" all about? Well, if you've ever found yourself gazing into the coop, wondering how to raise the healthiest, happiest, and highest-quality birds possible, this podcast is your golden egg. Whether you're a seasoned chicken keeper or just dipping your toes into the world of small flocks, Poultry Nerds is here for you. Join us as we delve into the covey of quail, flock of turkeys, the show cage or discussing self sufficiency, we have all the feathers covered for you. Ranked 5th of all chicken podcasts in our first year!
