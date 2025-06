Predator-Proofing Your Chicken Coop with the Chicken Coop Company | Backyard Flock Safety Tips

In this episode of the Poultry Nerds Podcast, we're joined by Danny from the Chicken Coop Company to talk all things predator prevention for backyard chickens. Whether you're battling raccoons, foxes, coyotes, or the real danger—your neighbor's dog—this episode breaks down practical, real-world solutions to protect your flock.We discuss coop design features that work, the best materials to use (like hardware cloth vs. chicken wire), how predators behave (from raccoons to hawks), and why infrastructure matters more than people realize. You'll also hear some wild stories—from dogs trained not to chase chickens, to building coops strong enough to deter even the craftiest critters.🔨 Coop building tips 🛡️ Anti-dig barriers and predator aprons 🦊 How foxes, raccoons, and hawks break in 📦 Shipping coops that assemble like IKEA 🐔 What not to do if you want to keep chickens safeDon't miss this funny, info-packed episode that's perfect for both beginners and seasoned poultry pros.chicken coop predator proofing, backyard chicken safety tips, raccoon proof chicken coop, chicken wire vs hardware cloth, how to keep chickens safe, predator apron for chicken coop, best chicken coop for backyard, chicken coop design tips, chicken predator prevention, Chicken Coop Company podcast, poultry nerds podcast