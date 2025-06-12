About Poultry Nerds Podcast

Jennifer Bryant of Bryant's Roost and Carey Blackmon of Double R Farms are thrilled to be your guides into the fascinating world of small flock poultry keeping. What's "Poultry Nerds" all about? Well, if you've ever found yourself gazing into the coop, wondering how to raise the healthiest, happiest, and highest-quality birds possible, this podcast is your golden egg. Whether you're a seasoned chicken keeper or just dipping your toes into the world of small flocks, Poultry Nerds is here for you. Join us as we delve into the covey of quail, flock of turkeys, the show cage or discussing self sufficiency, we have all the feathers covered for you. Ranked 5th of all chicken podcasts in our first year!