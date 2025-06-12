Chicken Math & Show Secrets with The Gypsy Hen – Behind the Scenes of Poultry Exhibition
In this episode of the Poultry Nerds Podcast, we're joined by Jessica from The Gypsy Hen, a passionate poultry breeder with over 300 birds, including Americanas, Silkies, Morans, Cochins, and more! We dive into what it's like managing over 30 breeding pens, navigating poultry shows, using incubators like the GQF Sportsman 1502, and preparing for exhibition season. Jessica shares real talk about chicken math, double mating for patterned varieties like Silver Duckwing Americanas, and tips for first-time poultry exhibitors. Whether you're showing backyard birds or raising serious breeders, this episode is packed with practical insights and laughs.poultry show tips, chicken breeding podcast, how to show chickens, gypsy hen farm, bantam breeding, Americana chickens, game bird exhibition, poultry show checklist, poultry incubator tips, GQF Sportsman 1502, chicken math podcast, double mating chickens, showing patterned poultry, NPIP certified breeders, hatching eggs for sale USA
