Download for free in the Play Store

Download for free in the App Store

Listen to Phil In The Blank in the App

Spirits are high, while audio quality is low, as life, and the unique challenges faces us, are delved into... in the most roundabout way possible.

In this special interview, Phil discusses life with guest "MJ". Audio quality is low, but spirits are high as Phil and MJ kick off their first podcast episode.

The Carpool with Kelly and Lizz

I Learned About Flying From That

It's Not the Car

About Phil In The Blank

Spirits are high, while audio quality is low, as life, and the unique challenges faces us, are delved into... in the most roundabout way possible.