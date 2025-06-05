Brotherhood Breakdown: Episode 1 (with J.R. Ward)

⚠️ Spoiler Alert!This PassionPod episode dives deep into Episode One of The Black Dagger Brotherhood with Tosca Musk and very special guest, J.R. Ward. If you haven’t watched the episode yet, we highly recommend doing so before listening! We’ll be discussing major plot points, character moments, and behind-the-scenes insights that could spoil the experience. Go watch first, then come back for all the juicy details!In this episode, Tosca Musk (Founder and CEO of Passionflix) and acclaimed author JR Ward discuss the creation and adaptation of The Black Dagger Brotherhood series for Passionflix. They delve into the challenging (yet exhilarating) process of bringing J.R.'s beloved book scenes to life, the intricacies of casting, and the impressive dedication of the actors. From hair-raising transformations and meticulously created sets to the importance of capturing character chemistry and managing detailed consent issues within love scenes, this episode offers a comprehensive behind-the-scenes look at the first episode of The Black Dagger Brotherhood (premiering June 5th). Tune in for fascinating insights and some humorous anecdotes as Tosca and J.R. reflect on their passionate collaboration.