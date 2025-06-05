Episode 31 - Editing Magic: Margie Goodspeed's Vision for the 'Black Dagger Brotherhood'
In this episode of PassionPod, Ali Whitaker (Head of Marketing and Publicity) and Tosca Musk (Founder and CEO of Passionflix) welcome Margie Goodspeed, the Head of Creative Post-Production at Passionflix. Margie joins us to talk all about her editing work on the first season of the 'Black Dagger Brotherhood' (releasing June 5th on PassionFlix).In their intro, Tosca shares details of her recent vacation in France and discusses her ongoing work on the 'Black Dagger Brotherhood' series, including her initial script readings (of season 2!) and additional visual effects on Season 1. Ali then shares her experience attending ApollyCon and getting to share the works of JR Ward with a brand-new audience!Margie then joins to discuss post-production process of the 'Black Dagger Brotherhood', highlighting how she managed the series' extensive scope and her evolving collaboration with Tosca. They delve into the distinctive editing and directing challenges, especially for fight scenes and deep emotional moments, and the role of music in enhancing the narrative. The episode concludes with fond memories and anecdotes from the making of previous Passionflix projects (highlighting 'Hollywood Dirt'), emphasizing their personalized approach and collaboration that drive the company's success.Do you have a question or comment you would like featured on a future episode? Leave us a message today!Call us at (770) 648-3677 or email at [email protected]