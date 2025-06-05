Powered by RND
PassionPod
PassionPod

Tosca Musk, Ali Whitaker and Lauren Olsen
PassionPod
  • Brotherhood Breakdown: Episode 1 (with J.R. Ward)
    ⚠️ Spoiler Alert!This PassionPod episode dives deep into Episode One of The Black Dagger Brotherhood with Tosca Musk and very special guest,  J.R. Ward. If you haven’t watched the episode yet, we highly recommend doing so before listening! We’ll be discussing major plot points, character moments, and behind-the-scenes insights that could spoil the experience. Go watch first, then come back for all the juicy details!In this episode, Tosca Musk (Founder and CEO of Passionflix) and acclaimed author JR Ward discuss the creation and adaptation of The Black Dagger Brotherhood series for Passionflix. They delve into the challenging (yet exhilarating) process of bringing J.R.'s beloved book scenes to life, the intricacies of casting, and the impressive dedication of the actors. From hair-raising transformations and meticulously created sets to the importance of capturing character chemistry and managing detailed consent issues within love scenes, this episode offers a comprehensive behind-the-scenes look at the first episode of The Black Dagger Brotherhood (premiering June 5th). Tune in for fascinating insights and some humorous anecdotes as Tosca and J.R. reflect on their passionate collaboration.
    --------  
    33:13
  • Episode 33 - Kellen Boyle as Havers in The Black Dagger Brotherhood
    In this engaging episode of PassionPod, Lauren (Director of Development) and Tosca (Founder and CEO of Passionflix) interview Kellen Boyle, who plays Havers in the upcoming 'Black Dagger Brotherhood' series, releasing on June 5th exclusively on Passionflix. The trio discuss the funny mispronunciation of Havers' name, Kellen's unique experience with audiobook narration, and his journey into acting. They delve into the deep lore of the 'Black Dagger Brotherhood' world, touching on Kellen's character, Havers, and his dynamic with his sister Marissa, played by Victory Van Tuyl. Kellen and Tosca also share insights into the collaborative process of filmmaking and the importance of understanding different roles and departments on set. The episode takes a delightful turn when Kellen’s wife, Jessica Craig, joins the conversation. Jessica, who starred in another Passionflix project, 'The Air He Breathes', shares memories of their wedding dance and how they met. This episode is a perfect blend of laughter, behind-the-scenes insights, and excitement, all building hype for the 'Black Dagger Brotherhood' series premiere.
    --------  
    57:51
  • Episode 32 - Darrell Snedeger on Becoming Mr. X
    In this episode of PassionPod, producer Carlos Velasco and Passionflix CEO and Founder, Tosca Musk, interview Darrell Snedeger, who plays Mr. X in 'The Black Dagger Brotherhood' series. They discuss Darrell's transformation into his villainous character, his experiences on set and his interactions with co-stars. They also touch on the unique challenges and joys of working on such an intense project, the fan community's excitement and the process of filming complex fight scenes. To see Darrell in action, be sure to tune on for The Black Dagger Brotherhood's release on June 5th, exclusively on Passionflix!Do you have a question or comment you would like featured on a future episode? Leave us a message today!Call us at (770) 648-3677 or email at [email protected]
    --------  
    35:02
  • Unraveling Tangled: A Virtual Q&A with Cast & Creatives
    In this never-before-released Q&A session recorded in December 2022, the cast and crew of Passionflix's film adaptation of 'Tangled' come together for a virtual premiere discussion. The participants include Lauren (Director of Development), Ali (Director of Marketing and PR), Tosca (Founder and CEO of Passionflix), Emma Chase, the author of 'Tangled,' Traci Hays (Director), and cast members Josh Plasse, Katherine Hughes, Cameron Jebo, Katherine Barber and Ruben Caballero. Emma shares the inspiration behind her book and the transition from writing to the male perspective, while Traci and the cast discuss the challenges and highlights of bringing the story to screen. The cast members reflect on their favorite scenes, the challenges of intimate scenes, and the camaraderie on set. The episode wraps up with fan questions and the announcement of the film's release.
    --------  
    44:45
  • Episode 31 - Editing Magic: Margie Goodspeed's Vision for the 'Black Dagger Brotherhood'
    In this episode of PassionPod, Ali Whitaker (Head of Marketing and Publicity) and Tosca Musk (Founder and CEO of Passionflix) welcome Margie Goodspeed, the Head of Creative Post-Production at Passionflix. Margie joins us to talk all about her editing work on the first season of the 'Black Dagger Brotherhood' (releasing June 5th on PassionFlix).In their intro, Tosca shares details of her recent vacation in France and discusses her ongoing work on the 'Black Dagger Brotherhood' series, including her initial script readings (of season 2!) and additional visual effects on Season 1. Ali then shares her experience attending ApollyCon and getting to share the works of JR Ward with a brand-new audience!Margie then joins to discuss post-production process of the 'Black Dagger Brotherhood', highlighting how she managed the series' extensive scope and her evolving collaboration with Tosca. They delve into the distinctive editing and directing challenges, especially for fight scenes and deep emotional moments, and the role of music in enhancing the narrative. The episode concludes with fond memories and anecdotes from the making of previous Passionflix projects (highlighting 'Hollywood Dirt'), emphasizing their personalized approach and collaboration that drive the company's success.Do you have a question or comment you would like featured on a future episode? Leave us a message today!Call us at (770) 648-3677 or email at [email protected]
    --------  
    48:53

About PassionPod

PassionPod is a Passionflix podcast hosted by Tosca Musk, Ali Whitaker and Lauren Olsen. Each week, they discuss Passionflix projects with special guests including authors and actors who have appeared in Passionflix films.
