Join us as Pastor Ben Stuart walks us through the details of the fulfilled prophesies of Daniel 11 and teaches what the Bible says is still yet to come in our future.Key Verses // Daniel 11
43:38
Further In: Daniel 10
The Book of Daniel gives us a clear example of how to navigate the culture as believers in Jesus. In this episode of Further In, Pastor Ben Stuart, Jon Harkey, Thomas Barr, and Elizabeth Staggers sit down to take a deeper look at Daniel 10 and consider how we can apply the truths of Scripture to our lives today.
48:00
Angels & Demons
Pastor Ben Stuart is back to walk us through Daniel 10 to discuss the powers that exist in the supernatural realm and how they affect us here on Earth.Key Verses // Daniel 10
51:02
Living as an Exile / Jacob Harkey
Join us this week as Jacob Harkey walks us through 1 Peter 1, teaching us God's desire for us as we live in a world that is not our home. He helps us see who we are as believers, how we are meant to operate, and why it's worth it. Key Verses // 1 Peter 1:1-2, 13-21
49:55
Further In: Daniel 9
The Book of Daniel gives us a clear example of how to navigate the culture as believers in Jesus. In this episode of Further In, Pastor Ben Stuart, Jon Harkey, Thomas Barr, and Elizabeth Staggers sit down to take a deeper look at Daniel 9 and consider how we can apply the truths of Scripture to our lives today.