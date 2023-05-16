Tefi & Lindsey Peoples at Rule of Thirds in Williamsburg

This week we’re sitting down to dinner with Lindsay Peoples and Tefi Pessoa. Both dinner guests are cultural connoisseurs and forces of nature in their own fields. Lindsay is the editor-in-chief of The Cut from New York Magazine, and she is also the co-founder of the Black in Fashion Council. At The Cut, Peoples oversees all editorial content, events, brand extensions, and more, conceiving of the strategic direction for the site’s next chapter. Previously, she was the editor-in-chief of Teen Vogue, and was the youngest ever editor-in-chief of any Condé Nast magazine Tefi is trailblazing a new path in the worlds of media and pop culture, bringing her humor, energy, and vulnerability to every medium she touches. She is one of today’s most sought-after, multi-hyphenate entertainers and is widely recognized for her ability to connect on a deeper level with her audience through engaging storytelling that mixes the perfect recipe of humor, honesty, and a dash of real advice. Alexa, Lindsay, and Tefi sit down for dinner at Rule of Thirds, a Japanese restaurant tucked away in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. They talk about how we exercise the muscle of confidence, untangling identity from your job title, complicated feelings about fashion week, and why the internet feels like a high school cafeteria. Plus, why can’t we resist watching strangers fall in love on reality tv? Follow Over Dinner Tonight on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen. Fresh episodes hit your podcast feed every Tuesday at dinnertime. Tefi: IG @hellotefi YT @TefiShow TikTok @helloTefi Lindsay Peoples: @lrpeoples @thecut @Blackinfashioncouncil Over Dinner Tonight: @overdinnertonight