Alexa Buckley and Pod People
The magic of a dinner table links us all. Over Dinner Tonight invites listeners to sit down with inspiring guests over dinner to explore topics not typically on... More
Available Episodes

  • Samantha Barry and Jill Kargman at Kimika
    Tonight, we’re sitting down to dinner with Samantha Barry and Jill Kargman for Japanese-Italian food at Kimika in Nolita. We discuss ambition, shaking things up at 40, and what it really means to be fearless. Samantha Barry is the editor-in-chief of Glamour Magazine. Prior to joining Glamour, she served as global head of social media at CNN. She spearheaded the organization’s 2016 election coverage across social platforms, which received the first ever Edward R. Murrow Award for excellence in social media. Samantha previously worked as a reporter and producer for BBC World News in London, Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) in Papua New Guinea, and RTE and Newstalk in Ireland. Jill Kargman is a born and bred New Yorker. Jill is the creator, writer, producer, and star of the scripted comedy Odd Mom Out about the hilarity of raising children on the Upper East Side. She has authored several New York Times best sellers including Momzillas, and hosts the Sirius XM morning show named At Least You Woke Up. Jill is also a performer with the Upright Citizens Brigade improvisational and sketch comedy group. Follow Over Dinner Tonight on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen. New episodes hit your podcast feed every Tuesday at dinnertime. Jill Kargman: @JillKargman Samantha Barry: @SamBarry Over Dinner Tonight: @overdinnertonight
    6/13/2023
    1:02:04
  • Monica Padman & Mattie Kahn at Bar Moruno
    Tonight, we are sitting down to dinner with Monica Padman and Mattie Kahn for family-style Spanish tapas at Los Angeles’s Bar Moruno. We talk about vulnerability, our moms, and Alexa and Mattie’s mutual love for seltzer. Monica shares her journey freezing her eggs before the age of 35, and Mattie tells us the story behind her new book, Young & Restless. Plus, a story about the dangers of sleeping pills on overnight flights. Monica Padman is an actor, writer, and podcast host. She co-hosts and produces Armchair Expert with Dax Shepherd, a podcast that celebrates the messiness of being human. She also hosts the limited series Monica and Jess Love Boys, We Are Supported By with Kristen Bell, Flightless Bird and Race to 35. Mattie Kahn is an award-winning writer and the author of Young and Restless: The Girls Who Sparked America's Revolutions. Her work has been published in The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Atlantic, Harper’s Bazaar, Vogue, Vox, and more. She was the culture director at Glamour, where she covered women’s issues and politics, and a staff editor at Elle. Follow Over Dinner Tonight on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen. Fresh episodes hit your podcast feed every Tuesday. Monica Padman: @mlpadman Mattie Kahn: @MatKahn Bar Moruno: @barmorunola Over Dinner Tonight: @overdinnertonight
    6/6/2023
    1:03:28
  • Tefi & Lindsey Peoples at Rule of Thirds in Williamsburg
    This week we’re sitting down to dinner with Lindsay Peoples and Tefi Pessoa. Both dinner guests are cultural connoisseurs and forces of nature in their own fields. Lindsay is the editor-in-chief of The Cut from New York Magazine, and she is also the co-founder of the Black in Fashion Council. At The Cut, Peoples oversees all editorial content, events, brand extensions, and more, conceiving of the strategic direction for the site’s next chapter. Previously, she was the editor-in-chief of Teen Vogue, and was the youngest ever editor-in-chief of any Condé Nast magazine Tefi is trailblazing a new path in the worlds of media and pop culture, bringing her humor, energy, and vulnerability to every medium she touches. She is one of today’s most sought-after, multi-hyphenate entertainers and is widely recognized for her ability to connect on a deeper level with her audience through engaging storytelling that mixes the perfect recipe of humor, honesty, and a dash of real advice. Alexa, Lindsay, and Tefi sit down for dinner at Rule of Thirds, a Japanese restaurant tucked away in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. They talk about how we exercise the muscle of confidence, untangling identity from your job title, complicated feelings about fashion week, and why the internet feels like a high school cafeteria. Plus, why can’t we resist watching strangers fall in love on reality tv? Follow Over Dinner Tonight on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen. Fresh episodes hit your podcast feed every Tuesday at dinnertime.  Tefi: IG @hellotefi YT @TefiShow TikTok @helloTefi Lindsay Peoples: @lrpeoples @thecut @Blackinfashioncouncil Over Dinner Tonight: @overdinnertonight
    5/30/2023
    48:42
  • Cheryl Strayed at The Angler Los Angeles
    Cheryl Strayed is a writer (Wild: From Lost to Found on the Pacific Crest Trail, Tiny Beautiful Things, Torch) whose best-selling works have been adapted to an Oscar-nominated film and, most recently, as an acclaimed Hulu series. Strayed's other books are the critically acclaimed novel, Torch, and the bestselling collection Brave Enough. Her books have sold more than 5 million copies around the world and have been translated into forty languages. Strayed has also made two hit podcasts, Dear Sugars, which she co-hosted with Steve Almond, and Sugar Calling. She lives in Portland, Oregon. Cheryl and Alexa sat down at The Angler in Los Angeles to dine on spicy tuna, cheesy bread and scallops. Cheryl tells Over Dinner Tonight about how she faced fears while hiking the Pacific Crest Trail and writing, the surreal experience of adapting her life story to the screen, and what she would write Dear Sugar for advice about today. Plus, what it’s like inside the Tiny Beautiful Things writer’s room. Note: This conversation was recorded before the WGA Writers Strike. Follow Over Dinner Tonight on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen. Fresh episodes hit your podcast feed every Tuesday. Cheryl Strayed: @cherylstrayed The Angler Los Angeles: @anglerlosangeles Over Dinner Tonight: @overdinnertonight
    5/23/2023
    47:52
  • Introducing Over Dinner Tonight
    Welcome to Over Dinner Tonight. Join us as we sit down with some of the world's most interesting and inspiring voices to have the kind of conversations that can only happen over the ritual of dinner. Episodes give listeners a front row seat to unscripted, intimate dinner discussions that explore topics not typically on the table. The dinners are easygoing and relatable – there is no prerequisite for listening in. And by the time dessert arrives, we’ll realize that the more we learn about others, the more we also learn about ourselves. The first episode of Over Dinner Tonight drops in this podcast feed on Tuesday, May 23rd. Follow the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen.
    5/16/2023
    1:36

About Over Dinner Tonight

The magic of a dinner table links us all. Over Dinner Tonight invites listeners to sit down with inspiring guests over dinner to explore topics not typically on the table. Each episode gives listeners a front row seat to an unscripted, intimate dinner discussion through genuine conversation and camaraderie over a meal of their choosing. The dinners are easygoing and relatable – there is no prerequisite for listening in. By the time dessert arrives, we’ll realize that the more we learn about others, the more we really learn about ourselves.
