Survival Short: Unleashing the Secrets of Search and Rescue (SAR) Dog Training

In addition to our regular episodes, we're thrilled to introduce a brand new monthly series called Survival Shorts. These episodes take a deeper dive into the world of survival, with expert advice, fascinating inquiries, and conversations with rescue professionals. These Survival Shorts episodes promise to be informative, thought-provoking, and engaging, offering listeners a deeper understanding of the challenges and complexities of survival in the backcountry. In this episode, we're sitting down with Jeff, a Search and Rescue dog trainer and handler to chat about the world of canine search and rescue. He'll share his personal experiences working alongside his dog, Kismet, and give us a glimpse into the unique bond that develops between a handler and their furry companion. We'll be diving into the nitty-gritty of the rigorous training process for SAR dogs and learning all about the specialized skills and abilities that make them such an important part of search and rescue operations. We'll be talking about everything from tracking scents to navigating tricky terrain – it's all in a day's work for these highly trained pups! It's going to be an exciting and informative episode, so come join us as we uncover the incredible world of SAR dogs and the inspiring humans who work alongside them to save lives.