Signal Fire Strategies: Dos and Don'ts for Survival
In this episode of Out Alive Survival Shorts, we discuss the crucial role of signal fires in emergency situations, using a real case story to highlight important dos and don'ts. Former Air Force SERE instructor Jessie Krebs offers expert analysis and practical tips on site selection, fuel choice, smoke color, and other factors critical for survival
4/26/2023
14:27
Battling the Brain: A Neurological Illness Backcountry Skiing
We've written about the Spearhead Traverse before as The Best Worst Ski Trip Ever. But in this story, we explore the challenges of neurological illness in the backcountry. Backpacker Magazine’s former Editor-in-Chief Dennis Lewon, shares his personal journey battling a rare brain disease while backcountry skiing on a glacier in British Columbia. From navigating double vision on a treacherous ski trail to overcoming a neurological condition in the wilderness, this episode is a testament to the power of determination and "there's nothing going slow can't fix".
4/12/2023
26:33
Survival Short: Unleashing the Secrets of Search and Rescue (SAR) Dog Training
In addition to our regular episodes, we're thrilled to introduce a brand new monthly series called Survival Shorts. These episodes take a deeper dive into the world of survival, with expert advice, fascinating inquiries, and conversations with rescue professionals. These Survival Shorts episodes promise to be informative, thought-provoking, and engaging, offering listeners a deeper understanding of the challenges and complexities of survival in the backcountry.
In this episode, we're sitting down with Jeff, a Search and Rescue dog trainer and handler to chat about the world of canine search and rescue. He'll share his personal experiences working alongside his dog, Kismet, and give us a glimpse into the unique bond that develops between a handler and their furry companion.
We'll be diving into the nitty-gritty of the rigorous training process for SAR dogs and learning all about the specialized skills and abilities that make them such an important part of search and rescue operations. We'll be talking about everything from tracking scents to navigating tricky terrain – it's all in a day's work for these highly trained pups!
It's going to be an exciting and informative episode, so come join us as we uncover the incredible world of SAR dogs and the inspiring humans who work alongside them to save lives.
3/29/2023
15:07
A Bystander Saves a BASE Jumper's Life
A climber in the right place at the right time leads a daring rescue of a BASE jumper stranded high on a cliff.
3/15/2023
35:30
The Bike Crash That Helped Her Find Her Way
After Karissa Akin’s brother died tragically, she turned to the outdoors for healing. But as she explains in this episode of Outside’s new podcast, The Daily Rally, it took a near-fatal mountain biking accident for her to finally move forward again.
Raging rivers, hungry bears, huge avalanches—no matter how prepared you are, a walk in the woods can go from innocent to disastrous in the blink of an eye. Out Alive is a podcast series about real people who survived the unsurvivable. Each survivor takes you through what happened, from the packing mistakes to the missed signals to the plain bad luck, while experts and witnesses weigh in on how things went wrong.