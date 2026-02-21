On the Record with Emily McAllister

In this episode of my 2026 passion project, I’m sitting down with local leaders to unpack what growth in Greenville and Pitt County really looks like—not just “more houses,” but the behind-the-scenes decisions that shape our quality of life for the next 10–20+ years.
Today’s guests are Pitt County Commissioners Chris Nunnally (District 3) and Rochelle Brown (Super District B). We talk about what county commissioners actually do, what they don’t control (yes, including a lot of roads), and where the real influence lives—budget priorities, long-term planning, education funding, and advocating for the projects the community needs.
We cover:
1. How Pitt County and Greenville can collaborate better as one growing region
2. What “quality of life” means beyond just shopping and restaurants
3. The strategic planning process and why it matters right now
4. Roads and the STIP process (MPO/RPO, project prioritization, and why things move slowly)
5. School growth and capacity, capital funding, and how long-term planning affects taxes and costs
6. Economic development and what it actually takes to attract major employers and retail If you’ve ever wondered who to contact when you want change, why certain projects take forever, or what the county’s role is in growth, this conversation will help connect a lot of dots.
Drop your questions in the comments—and if there’s a local leader you want me to interview next, tell me who!
00:00 Intro: Emily explains the 2026 local-leaders passion project in Pitt County
00:35 Meet today’s guests: Chris Nunley and Rochelle Brown
01:10 Chris: district overview + how long he’s served
02:05 Chris “day jobs”: attorney (dental transitions) + teaching + cello studio
03:10 Rochelle: super district explanation (B / 3 & 6) + general boundaries
04:15 Rochelle “day job”: hospitality company background + recent transition
05:30 Why they ran for office: collaboration, growth, and community priorities
06:15 Chris: city/county collaboration + economic development focus
07:40 Rochelle: mom perspective + schools/public safety/quality of life + fiscal responsibility 09:40 What county commissioners control vs. what they don’t
10:20 Quality of life: cost of living + strategic planning + investing for long-term impact
12:10 Strategic plan: “front porch” readiness + benchmarking for Eastern NC
13:45 Roads & infrastructure: who handles what (county vs. state vs. MPO/RPO)
14:40 What is the MPO and RPO?
16:20 How projects get prioritized and submitted (STIP process)
17:50 Why state road projects move slowly + examples of major corridors/projects
20:10 “Lobbying” / advocacy: what’s realistic and who to contact at the state level
22:05 Bike lanes / municipal roads example in Winterville and how to push projects forward
24:10 Schools & growth: capacity pressures and what’s next
25:10 DH Conley High School capacity + potential future campus discussion
26:40 What the county funds: capital (buildings) vs operational support (supplements, staffing) 28:10 Big-picture needs: long-term capital planning (multi-year funding scale)
30:10 Accountability + how funding flows between commissioners and the Board of Education 32:10 Revenue conversation: taxes vs. fees vs. “value for increases” (parks/rec example)
34:30 Unfunded mandates + class size standards impact at the county level
36:15 Economic development & “big names”: what commissioners can influence (and what they can’t)
37:10 Attracting major retail (Costco / Trader Joe’s) + what metrics matter
38:40 Regional branding + key community players like MrBeast and economic impact
41:10 Quick explanation: what a county commissioner does + why local government matters 43:00 Closing thoughts + appreciation + wrap-up
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https://www.rochellebrown.net/
https://chrisnunnally.com/