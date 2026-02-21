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On the Record with Emily McAllister

Emily McAllister
Government
On the Record with Emily McAllister
Latest episode

3 episodes

  • On the Record with Emily McAllister

    On the Record with Emily McAllister: County Commissioners Rochelle Brown & Chris Nunnally

    02/21/2026 | 1h
    In this episode of my 2026 passion project, I’m sitting down with local leaders to unpack what growth in Greenville and Pitt County really looks like—not just “more houses,” but the behind-the-scenes decisions that shape our quality of life for the next 10–20+ years.

    Today’s guests are Pitt County Commissioners Chris Nunnally (District 3) and Rochelle Brown (Super District B). We talk about what county commissioners actually do, what they don’t control (yes, including a lot of roads), and where the real influence lives—budget priorities, long-term planning, education funding, and advocating for the projects the community needs.

    We cover:

    1. How Pitt County and Greenville can collaborate better as one growing region

    2. What “quality of life” means beyond just shopping and restaurants

    3. The strategic planning process and why it matters right now

    4. Roads and the STIP process (MPO/RPO, project prioritization, and why things move slowly)

    5. School growth and capacity, capital funding, and how long-term planning affects taxes and costs

    6. Economic development and what it actually takes to attract major employers and retail If you’ve ever wondered who to contact when you want change, why certain projects take forever, or what the county’s role is in growth, this conversation will help connect a lot of dots.

    Drop your questions in the comments—and if there’s a local leader you want me to interview next, tell me who!

     

    00:00 Intro: Emily explains the 2026 local-leaders passion project in Pitt County

    00:35 Meet today’s guests: Chris Nunley and Rochelle Brown

    01:10 Chris: district overview + how long he’s served

    02:05 Chris “day jobs”: attorney (dental transitions) + teaching + cello studio

    03:10 Rochelle: super district explanation (B / 3 & 6) + general boundaries

    04:15 Rochelle “day job”: hospitality company background + recent transition

    05:30 Why they ran for office: collaboration, growth, and community priorities

    06:15 Chris: city/county collaboration + economic development focus

    07:40 Rochelle: mom perspective + schools/public safety/quality of life + fiscal responsibility 09:40 What county commissioners control vs. what they don’t

    10:20 Quality of life: cost of living + strategic planning + investing for long-term impact

    12:10 Strategic plan: “front porch” readiness + benchmarking for Eastern NC

    13:45 Roads & infrastructure: who handles what (county vs. state vs. MPO/RPO)

    14:40 What is the MPO and RPO?

    16:20 How projects get prioritized and submitted (STIP process)

    17:50 Why state road projects move slowly + examples of major corridors/projects

    20:10 “Lobbying” / advocacy: what’s realistic and who to contact at the state level

    22:05 Bike lanes / municipal roads example in Winterville and how to push projects forward

    24:10 Schools & growth: capacity pressures and what’s next

    25:10 DH Conley High School capacity + potential future campus discussion

    26:40 What the county funds: capital (buildings) vs operational support (supplements, staffing) 28:10 Big-picture needs: long-term capital planning (multi-year funding scale)

    30:10 Accountability + how funding flows between commissioners and the Board of Education 32:10 Revenue conversation: taxes vs. fees vs. “value for increases” (parks/rec example)

    34:30 Unfunded mandates + class size standards impact at the county level

    36:15 Economic development & “big names”: what commissioners can influence (and what they can’t)

    37:10 Attracting major retail (Costco / Trader Joe’s) + what metrics matter

    38:40 Regional branding + key community players like MrBeast and economic impact

    41:10 Quick explanation: what a county commissioner does + why local government matters 43:00 Closing thoughts + appreciation + wrap-up

    Follow me on other platforms or contact me:   / realtoremilymcallister   [email protected]

    https://www.rochellebrown.net/

    https://chrisnunnally.com/
  • On the Record with Emily McAllister

    On the Record with Emily McAllister: Phil Dixon and Greenville Utilities Commission

    01/27/2026 | 48 mins.
    Welcome to our 2026 Passion Project. I’m Emily McAllister, local real estate agent here in Greenville, NC, and once a month this year I’m sitting down with local leaders to talk about what’s happening in Greenville — the real behind-the-scenes stuff: growth, infrastructure, development, long-range planning, and how decisions get made.

    For our first episode, I’m joined by Phil Dixon, attorney for Greenville Utilities Commission (GUC). We talk about why GUC is structured differently than most utilities in North Carolina, how that impacts growth, why infrastructure planning is so expensive (and so critical), and what big opportunities could be coming next for Pitt County. If you’ve ever looked at your utility bill and thought, “What am I even paying for?”… this one’s for you.

    👇 Drop your questions for future guests in the comments. Chapters / Timestamps

    0:00 – Intro: Emily’s 2026 Greenville “Passion Project”

    1:05 – Meet Phil Dixon + his role at Greenville Utilities Commission (GUC)

    3:00 – Why Greenville created a utilities commission in the first place (taking politics out of utilities)

    6:10 – What it means that GUC is separately chartered (and why only Fayetteville is similar)

    8:25 – Why utilities can’t be run like “extra money” for city budgets

    10:30 – Reserves, borrowing, and why infrastructure planning has to be long-range

    12:10 – How GUC supports the city financially (return on investment + utility discounts)

    13:40 – Natural gas + “buy low, store it” strategy (yes… freezing natural gas)

    15:55 – Water: aquifers vs. river water + why eastern NC is changing how it sources water

    18:10 – “Greenville gets water twice” (river dynamics near the coast)

    20:00 – Why water/sewer is often the real limiter for development (not electricity)

    21:30 – County water corporations (Bell Arthur, Eastern Pines, etc.) and how territories work

    24:10 – Ironwood case study: capacity, fire flow, and why it went to court

    26:20 – Regional utilities: why small towns struggle and why consolidation keeps coming up

    28:40 – Taking over Bethel’s system: refinancing debt, lowering rates, upgrading reliability

    31:30 – Aging infrastructure statewide (replacement costs + what’s coming next)

    33:05 – “Monopoly” concerns: why competition doesn’t work the same with utilities

    35:00 – The most misunderstood things about GUC (and what’s actually on the homeowner’s side)

    37:00 – Budget billing explained (and why it helps stabilize monthly costs)

    38:20 – Beat the Peak: peak demand, load management, and saving serious money

    40:30 – Planning for growth: capacity, megasite potential, and what major industry would need

    42:45 – Why Greenville is positioned for growth (hospital, ECU, location, quality of life)

    45:10 – Final thoughts + GUC’s new operations center and strategic positioning

     

    Helpful Links / Notes Learn more about Greenville Utilities Commission (GUC): https://www.guc.com/about-us

     

    Want more Greenville + relocation content? Follow me here: https://www.instagram.com/realtoremil... https://www.facebook.com/emcallister1...
  • On the Record with Emily McAllister

    On the Record: Plain English

    01/14/2026 | 0 mins.
    Local decisions shape our lives every day — from growth and housing to schools, infrastructure, and public resources.

    But most of the time, it’s hard to know who makes those decisions, how they’re made, or why they matter.

    On the Record is a monthly conversation with the people shaping our communities, focused on clarity, context, and real answers — without the jargon.

    On the Record with Emily McAllister, releasing January 27th, 2026.

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About On the Record with Emily McAllister

On the Record with Emily McAllister is a monthly conversation with local and regional leaders about the decisions that shape our communities — from growth and infrastructure to schools, housing, and public resources.Each episode breaks down complex civic topics in plain English, without jargon or spin, so residents can better understand how things work and why they matter. Public issues, plain English. Emily McAllister is a real estate professional, community advocate, and lifelong Eastern North Carolina resident based in Greenville, NC. As a Realtor with Real Brokerage, Emily helps individuals and families navigate buying and selling homes across Pitt County and the surrounding region, with an emphasis on education, transparency, and long-term community health. In addition to her real estate work, Emily is actively involved in promoting local businesses, community events, and regional resources that contribute to the character and growth of Eastern North Carolina. Through her platforms, she regularly highlights locally owned shops, restaurants, events, and organizations, helping residents connect with the people and places that make their community thrive. Through her interview series On the Record with Emily McAllister, Emily sits down with local and regional leaders to foster thoughtful dialogue and encourage civic engagement, particularly among younger residents who want to be involved but don’t always know where to start. Emily believes strong communities are built through clarity, accountability, and connection — supporting local businesses, encouraging informed participation, and advocating for thoughtful, sustainable growth. Contact Emily Website: www.emilymcallister.com Instagram: @realtoremilymcallister Email: [email protected]
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