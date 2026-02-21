On the Record with Emily McAllister

Welcome to our 2026 Passion Project. I’m Emily McAllister, local real estate agent here in Greenville, NC, and once a month this year I’m sitting down with local leaders to talk about what’s happening in Greenville — the real behind-the-scenes stuff: growth, infrastructure, development, long-range planning, and how decisions get made.



For our first episode, I’m joined by Phil Dixon, attorney for Greenville Utilities Commission (GUC). We talk about why GUC is structured differently than most utilities in North Carolina, how that impacts growth, why infrastructure planning is so expensive (and so critical), and what big opportunities could be coming next for Pitt County. If you’ve ever looked at your utility bill and thought, “What am I even paying for?”… this one’s for you.



👇 Drop your questions for future guests in the comments. Chapters / Timestamps



0:00 – Intro: Emily’s 2026 Greenville “Passion Project”



1:05 – Meet Phil Dixon + his role at Greenville Utilities Commission (GUC)



3:00 – Why Greenville created a utilities commission in the first place (taking politics out of utilities)



6:10 – What it means that GUC is separately chartered (and why only Fayetteville is similar)



8:25 – Why utilities can’t be run like “extra money” for city budgets



10:30 – Reserves, borrowing, and why infrastructure planning has to be long-range



12:10 – How GUC supports the city financially (return on investment + utility discounts)



13:40 – Natural gas + “buy low, store it” strategy (yes… freezing natural gas)



15:55 – Water: aquifers vs. river water + why eastern NC is changing how it sources water



18:10 – “Greenville gets water twice” (river dynamics near the coast)



20:00 – Why water/sewer is often the real limiter for development (not electricity)



21:30 – County water corporations (Bell Arthur, Eastern Pines, etc.) and how territories work



24:10 – Ironwood case study: capacity, fire flow, and why it went to court



26:20 – Regional utilities: why small towns struggle and why consolidation keeps coming up



28:40 – Taking over Bethel’s system: refinancing debt, lowering rates, upgrading reliability



31:30 – Aging infrastructure statewide (replacement costs + what’s coming next)



33:05 – “Monopoly” concerns: why competition doesn’t work the same with utilities



35:00 – The most misunderstood things about GUC (and what’s actually on the homeowner’s side)



37:00 – Budget billing explained (and why it helps stabilize monthly costs)



38:20 – Beat the Peak: peak demand, load management, and saving serious money



40:30 – Planning for growth: capacity, megasite potential, and what major industry would need



42:45 – Why Greenville is positioned for growth (hospital, ECU, location, quality of life)



45:10 – Final thoughts + GUC’s new operations center and strategic positioning







Helpful Links / Notes Learn more about Greenville Utilities Commission (GUC): https://www.guc.com/about-us







Want more Greenville + relocation content? Follow me here: https://www.instagram.com/realtoremil... https://www.facebook.com/emcallister1...