The Project for the New American Century: the architects of September 11

The Project for the New American Century was a NeoConservative think-tank in Washington D.C. Some of the members include, Dick Cheney, Paul Wolfowitz, Richard Perle, and Donald Rumsfeld. These people are said to be the ones responsible for planning the attacks on September 11th. Dick Cheney, in particular, had major financial incentives to benefit from a war in Afghanistan because of his association with Halliburton. Also discussed in this episode was the story of Osama Bin Laden and the real reason why the United States invaded Afghanistan.