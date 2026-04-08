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81 episodes
- Are the drones in New Jersey a possible false flag operation? In this video, we delve into the ongoing mystery of these unexplained drone sightings and their potential ties to Project Bluebeam, foreign adversaries, or even a staged prelude to World War 3. Are these events part of a larger conspiracy, government deception, or something else entirely? Join us as we uncover the truth behind New Jersey's drone phenomenon and what it could mean for the future. #NewJerseyDrones #FalseFlag #DroneSightings #ProjectBluebeam #WW3 #ConspiracyTheories #UnexplainedMysteries
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- We are back! I know its been a while. It was a chaotic month but we are back to break down the election and why the Donald Trump story may be the greatest story ever told. We also broke down how this election may have proven that the 2020 election was, in fact, stolen.
Join the Facebook group here https://www.facebook.com/share/g/8obMGmr1jLJxr9UY/
Help support the show at Patreon.com/conmenpodcast
Follow us on Instagram @con_men_media
Youtube.com/@conmenmedia
Go support the conspiracy food channel YouTube.com/@mk_ultreats
I have some videos perfect for the Thanksgiving season. Go check it out!
You can follow Adam on Instagram @skeleton_factory
Or help support the show Patreon.com/skeletonfactory
- Thank you for supporting the show! This week, we dive into Sean's recent Twitter suspension and explore Elon Musk's Deep State connection. We also discuss the unfair treatment of Alex Jones in his legal battle, as the judge seeks to strip Infowars away from him. Finally, we take a deep dive into the P. Diddy sex trafficking case. It was a jam packed episode, we did a full 3 hours. Enjoy!
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Help support the show at Patreon.com/conmenpodcast
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Kamala Harris and ABC lie about Haitians | September 11 Rememberance | United States Invasion09/17/2024 | 2h 35 mins.In this week’s episode, we dive deep into the recent presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. We break down how the moderator displayed clear bias against Trump, and we expose the lies surrounding the Haitian immigrant crisis in Springfield, Ohio.
Next, we tackle the disturbing rise of Venezuelan gangs taking over hotels and apartment complexes across the U.S., a growing problem that’s being overlooked by many.
Since this episode falls on September 11th, we couldn’t pass up discussing Dick Cheney’s possible involvement in the 9/11 attacks. We unpack some of the most compelling evidence and theories around his role.
Finally, don't miss our HATE List for this week, and find out about my surprising "Love List".
Make sure to check out our videos on YouTube, and don’t forget to like and comment! This is the most important way you can help us boost our videos in the algorithm. Your engagement is key to getting our content recommended to more viewers, and we’ve already seen the algorithm start to take notice in the past few weeks. So please, if you want to support the show, hit that like button and leave a comment—it really helps us grow! Watch and subscribe here: Con Men Media on YouTube.
You can also support the show financially by going to Patreon.com/conmenpodcast
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You can follow Adam on Instagram @Skeleton_factory
Is Tom Segura a Serial Killer? | Mike Lynch's Mysterious Death | Zuckerberg's COVID Censorship |09/03/2024 | 2h 40 mins.Get ready for a jam-packed episode of Con Men! We kick things off by unraveling the suspicious death of Mike Lynch, exploring his potential ties to government intelligence and the possibility of a mob-style hit. Then, we break down Mark Zuckerberg’s bombshell confession—how the Biden administration allegedly pressured him to suppress COVID content on Facebook, and the major implications this has for free speech.
Next up, we dive into a chilling documentary that suggests comedian Tom Segura could be linked to the notorious Austin serial killer. Don’t miss our infamous Hate List, where we expose a local comedian who turned out to be a complete fraud.
And for the grand finale, we take on the Kurt Cobain suicide mystery, unveiling a new suspect that’s never been discussed before—until now.
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As I discussed in the episode, a really good way to help grow the show is to like and comment on all the videos on YouTube. People have been doing it the past week, and the engagement numbers have grown exponentially. Please help us out by doing that, it is greatly appreciated it. You can do it on both channels
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Follow Adam Hester on Instagram @skeleton_factory
You can download all his episodes on all podcast providers, just search Skeleton Factory Podcast
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About Con Men Podcast
The Con Men Podcast is a disputed history podcast. Each week, we have a round table discussion about the 'underbelly' of history that is not often discussed.Podcast website
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