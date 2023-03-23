The Con Men Podcast is a disputed history podcast. Each week, we have a round table discussion about the 'underbelly' of history that is not often discussed. More
SSRI's are creating school shooters with Eli Halpern- Con Men Podcast #67
Stand-up comedian Eli Halpern makes his return to the Con Men Podcast!On this week's episode we discuss the over prescribing of SSRI's and how they are contributing to mental illness in the United States and how it may be one of the root causes of a mass shooter. You can find Eli Halpern at: Instagram- @cricketlordmma YouTube- @eli.halpern Spotify- Brody Lowballer
4/27/2023
1:34:18
Is there a serial killer in Austin? with Gary Faust #66
Gary Faust from Come and Talk it Radio came on to discuss what is going on at Lady Bird Lake in Austin, TX. There has been an unusually high number of dead bodies being found in the Lake. The going theory is, the men that are found in the lake were drugged at some of the bars in an entertainment district in Austin called Rainey Street. Gary has been on the ground covering this story, including doing interviews with people in the area and families that were effected by this alleged serial killer.Follow Gary Faust [email protected] @garyrfaustYoutube.com/@garyfaust Youtube.com/comeandtalkit
4/20/2023
1:13:31
Who killed Andrew Breitbart? #65
Andrew Breitbart was an icon in the new right wing media. He helped elevate people like Ben Shapiro and James O'Keefe. His style of journalism was self-proclaimed as "righteous indignation". He was a constant thorn in the Obama administrations side. Eventually he flew too close to the sun and was allegedly killed. The official story is Andrew Breitbart had a heart attack, but some of the evidence proves otherwise.
4/6/2023
1:17:48
The Project for the New American Century: the architects of September 11
The Project for the New American Century was a NeoConservative think-tank in Washington D.C. Some of the members include, Dick Cheney, Paul Wolfowitz, Richard Perle, and Donald Rumsfeld. These people are said to be the ones responsible for planning the attacks on September 11th. Dick Cheney, in particular, had major financial incentives to benefit from a war in Afghanistan because of his association with Halliburton. Also discussed in this episode was the story of Osama Bin Laden and the real reason why the United States invaded Afghanistan.
3/30/2023
1:27:28
Is the Moon Landing Fake? #63
We are excited about this episode, because first off we were able to do a live stream episode for the first time, and also its time to talk about if we went on the Moon or not. Whether you believe we landed on the Moon or not, you have to admit there are some problems with the story. The story has some questionable circumstances. How did NASA lose the orignal tape to the Moon landing? How did the astronauts get through the Van Allen Belt,? Why did NASA destroy the technology to get back to the Moon? We discuss all this on the show this week. Enjoy!