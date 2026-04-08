In this week’s episode, we dive deep into the recent presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. We break down how the moderator displayed clear bias against Trump, and we expose the lies surrounding the Haitian immigrant crisis in Springfield, Ohio.

Next, we tackle the disturbing rise of Venezuelan gangs taking over hotels and apartment complexes across the U.S., a growing problem that’s being overlooked by many.

Since this episode falls on September 11th, we couldn’t pass up discussing Dick Cheney’s possible involvement in the 9/11 attacks. We unpack some of the most compelling evidence and theories around his role.

Finally, don't miss our HATE List for this week, and find out about my surprising "Love List".



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