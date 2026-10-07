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6 episodes
'Save the Last Dance' star Julia Stiles Is finally dancing for REAL | OMG Obsessed10/07/2026 | 32 mins.Julia Stiles is officially on Dancing with the Stars, and she came to OMG Obsessed fresh off the ballroom floor. We know Julia from “Save the Last Dance,” “10 Things I Hate About You” and “Bourne.” And now she joins Zosia Mamet to talk about her decade-long Dancing with the Stars obsession, dancing with pro partner Ezra Sosa, the Juilliard drama, Dolly Parton, her dance to 9 to 5, and so much more.
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OMG Obsessed is a Lemonada Media original.
It's hosted by me, Zosia Mamet.
Our producers are Josh Richmond, Michelle Lanz, Hoja Lopez, and Misty Avinger.
Post production by Oronda Studio.
Executive Producers are Zosia Mamet, Stephanie Wittels Wachs, Kristen Lepore and James Kim.
Our show art was created by Stefanie K. Satterwhite.
Lina Martinez leads our social media, and she'd love it if you follow us on IG @omgobsessedpod
Zosia Mamet (Host): @zosiamamet
Find us on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/@OMGObsessed
And if you're obsessed with what you heard today, hit subscribe, rate us five stars, and leave a review.
See you next week!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
‘Girls’ Star Andrew Rannells Confesses the Meanest Thing Ever Said on Set | OMG Obsessed09/30/2026 | 37 mins.In this episode, Girls star Andrew Rannells reveals all of his obsessions - from the good to the bad to the leather. He spills the true story behind his relationship with Anderson Cooper and how it inspired an iconic Girls storyline. Plus, Andrew reveals one of the meanest things he ever said on set, prompting Zosia to fire back with one of her most outrageous improv burns. He also unveils his bizarre workout playlist and insists he may be the only person on a treadmill listening to it. Then, Zosia drops a shocking confession: she’s never seen The Golden Girls, which gives Andrew the perfect excuse to reveal his inner Blanche.
Ready to reach your goals? Visit http://forhers.com/zosia to get personalized, affordable care that gets you.
OMG Obsessed is a Lemonada Media original.
It's hosted by me, Zosia Mamet.
Our producers are Josh Richmond, Kryssy Pease, Hoja Lopez, and Misty Avinger.
Post production by Oronda Studio.
Executive Producers are Zosia Mamet, Stephanie Wittels Wachs, Kristen Lepore and James Kim.
Our show art was created by Stefanie K. Satterwhite.
Lina Martinez leads our social media, and she'd love it if you follow us on IG @omgobsessedpod
Zosia Mamet (Host): @zosiamamet
Find us on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/@OMGObsessed
And if you're obsessed with what you heard today, hit subscribe, rate us five stars, and leave a review.
See you next week!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Can it get any better than board games with your friends and a freezer full of ice cream? JonnyCakes thinks not and honestly we agree! YouTuber Jon “JonnyCakes” Manganello joins Zosia on OMG Obsessed to discuss game nights, Martha Stewart and the true value in sourcing vintage furniture.
OMG Obsessed is a Lemonada Media original.
It's hosted by me, Zosia Mamet.
Our producers are Josh Richmond, Kryssy Pease, Michelle Lanz, Hoja Lopez, and Misty Avinger.
Post production by Oronda Studio.Executive Producers are Zosia Mamet, Stephanie Wittels Wachs, Kristen Lepore and James Kim.
Our show art was created by Stefanie K. Satterwhite.
Lina Martinez leads our social media, and she'd love it if you follow us on IG @omgobsessedpod
Zosia Mamet (Host): @zosiamamet
Find us on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/@OMGObsessed
And if you're obsessed with what you heard today, hit subscribe, rate us five stars, and leave a review.
See you next week!
Ready to reach your goals? Visit forhers.com/zosia to get personalized, affordable care that gets you.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Actor Karan Soni (Deadpool, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse) was so obsessed with The O.C. that he made his mother call him Seth and moved across the world to California. Plus, he talks to Zosia about his tarot practice, which had more rules than most religions. And why he doesn’t f*ck with mat pilates.
OMG Obsessed is a Lemonada Media original.
It's hosted by me, Zosia Mamet.
Our producers are Josh Richmond, Kryssy Pease, Hoja Lopez, and Misty Avinger.
Post production by Oronda Studio.
Executive Producers are Zosia Mamet, Stephanie Wittels Wachs, Kristen Lepore and James Kim.
Our show art was created by SK Satterwhite.
Lina Martinez leads our social media, and she'd love it if you follow us on IG @omgobsessedpod
Zosia Mamet (Host): @zosiamamet
And if you're obsessed with what you heard today, hit subscribe, rate us five stars, and leave a review.
See you next week!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
- Welcome to OMG Obsessed with Zosia Mamet, the place where hyperfixations run the show. On our series premiere, Jake Shane, comedian and host of Therapuss, joined Zosia to obsess over a Grammys 2003 tee, a party bus to The Strokes and the summer camp rash guard that remains his first, and arguably greatest, piece of merch. Plus, why he sleeps under a poster of GIRLS!
OMG Obsessed is a Lemonada Media original.
It's hosted by me, Zosia Mamet.
Our producers are Josh Richmond, Kryssy Pease, Hoja Lopez, and Misty Avinger.
Post production by Oronda Studio.
Executive Producers are Zosia Mamet, Stephanie Wittels Wachs, Kristen Lepore and James Kim.
Our show art was created by SK Satterwhite.
Lina Martinez leads our social media, and she'd love it if you follow us on IG @omgobsessedpod
Zosia Mamet (Host): @zosiamamet
And if you're obsessed with what you heard today, leave a comment, like or subscribe.
See you next week!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About OMG Obsessed with Zosia Mamet
Hey obsessives! Welcome to the show that celebrates all of the things we can’t shut up about. Zosia Mamet (GIRLS) sits down with cool people to talk about the obsessions and hyperfixations that have become their whole personality. Like the TV show they've watched forty-three times, the very specific skincare routine they can't stop doing, or the random Wikipedia rabbit hole they fell into at 2am and never really climbed out of. (And for Zosia… well, she’s a big ole horse girl!). No obsession is a dumb obsession. And yes, this show comes loaded with recommendations. What to watch. What to read. What to buy, immediately! Expect new people with new obsessions every Wednesday.Podcast website
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