In this episode, Girls star Andrew Rannells reveals all of his obsessions - from the good to the bad to the leather. He spills the true story behind his relationship with Anderson Cooper and how it inspired an iconic Girls storyline. Plus, Andrew reveals one of the meanest things he ever said on set, prompting Zosia to fire back with one of her most outrageous improv burns. He also unveils his bizarre workout playlist and insists he may be the only person on a treadmill listening to it. Then, Zosia drops a shocking confession: she’s never seen The Golden Girls, which gives Andrew the perfect excuse to reveal his inner Blanche.



Ready to reach your goals? Visit http://forhers.com/zosia to get personalized, affordable care that gets you.



OMG Obsessed is a Lemonada Media original.



It's hosted by me, Zosia Mamet.



Our producers are Josh Richmond, Kryssy Pease, Hoja Lopez, and Misty Avinger.



Post production by Oronda Studio.



Executive Producers are Zosia Mamet, Stephanie Wittels Wachs, Kristen Lepore and James Kim.



Our show art was created by Stefanie K. Satterwhite.



Lina Martinez leads our social media, and she'd love it if you follow us on IG @omgobsessedpod



Zosia Mamet (Host): @zosiamamet



Find us on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/@OMGObsessed



And if you're obsessed with what you heard today, hit subscribe, rate us five stars, and leave a review.



See you next week!

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices