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4 episodes
- A hung jury. Courtroom drama. Wild online conspiracy theories. We NEED to talk about the Lindsay Clancy case. Should she be tried again for murder, and could she even get a fair retrial when the whole country has an opinion? With a long-shot double jeopardy motion on the table, the legal questions are getting buried under the online chatter. Public defender turned legal commentator Eliza Orlins and criminal law professor Thea Johnson break down what’s happening with the holdout juror, whether Kevin Reddington can really talk to Judge Sullivan like that, and why they don’t buy the online theories about Patrick Clancy. Plus: what they’d do in Reddington’s shoes and their legal predictions for what comes next.
Content warning: this episode discusses the deaths of young children.
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- Power trips. Riot drills. Cast members quitting midway through. It’s all happening on Netflix’s hit reality show, The New Stanford Prison Experiment, based on Philip Zimbardo’s notorious 1971 study. Eliza Orlins (15 years as a Manhattan public defender) and Thea Johnson (criminal law professor) watched so you don’t have to, and they’re asking: is it really an experiment? What does the power dynamic between guards and incarcerated people look like in a real prison? And what are the ethics of reality TV, from Love is Blind to the Bachelor?
Spoiler Warning: This episode contains spoilers for The New Stanford Prison Experiment.
Got a legal question? Submit it at speakpipe.com/criminallyonline
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- Why did Elizabeth Holmes invite a documentary crew in 34 days before going to federal prison? In the first episode of Criminally Online, Eliza Orlins (15 years as a Manhattan public defender) and Thea Johnson (criminal law professor) break down You Can See Everything, the Nathan Fielder documentary everyone’s talking about, and answer the internet’s biggest questions with actual legal expertise. Is Holmes a calculating fraudster or victim of an abusive relationship? Did she have kids to win sympathy? And how much of a conviction can hang on a single word: can?
This episode contains spoilers for You Can See Everything
Got a legal question? Submit it at speakpipe.com/criminallyonline
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- Love a true crime rabbit hole? Ever find yourself deep in a celebrity lawsuit at 1 am? The internet has wild theories. But what does the law actually say? Every week, Criminally Online brings you the legal truth behind the headlines. Eliza Orlins (public defender, Survivor star) and Thea Johnson (law professor) are best friends and true crime obsessives breaking down viral cases, courtroom drama, and the surprising legal twists hiding inside pop culture. From Lemonada Media, coming October 22.
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About Criminally Online
Eliza Orlins (public defender, Survivor star) and Thea Johnson (law professor) dissect the true crime cases the internet can't shut up about and get to the legal reality underneath the headlines. The show demystifies the law through real cases, wild courtroom stories, and shocking pop-culture moments. Eliza & Thea cut to the truth by putting evidence above speculation.Podcast website
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