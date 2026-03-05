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Olympics.com Podcast

Olympics.com
Health & WellnessNews
Olympics.com Podcast
Latest episode

228 episodes

  • Olympics.com Podcast

    Previewing the Paralympics - and para star Dani Aravich on being "the loudest voice in the room"

    03/05/2026 | 29 mins.
    Milano Cortina 2026 is far from over. The Paralympic Winter Games are underway already, with the Opening Ceremony set for the Arena di Verona on Friday (6 March). Host Nick McCarvel is joined by his Olympics.com colleague Lena Smirnova to preview some of the biggest storylines, including 50 years of the Paralympics, the USA-Canada sled hockey rivalry and a set of high-achieving Austrian siblings in alpine skiing.
    Nick also speaks one-on-one with Dani Aravich, a para cross-country skier and biathlete for Team USA, who has co-founded a sports media collective that focuses in on para athletes and their stories. Aravich believes it's important to platform herself and her peers to increase fan interest and engagement: "I'm willing to be the loudest voice in the room," she says. "It means it gets something done."
    As an episode bonus, Nick speaks with athletics great Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, who - along with her father Willie - is spreading the word about hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), a common, often inherited heart condition that Willie suffers from.
    McLaughlin-Levrone also discusses her plans ahead of LA 2028... which include welcoming her first child later this year. "We're just excited for this new chapter," she says. "And hopefully it'll bring a new type of motivation for the next seasons to come."
  • Olympics.com Podcast

    Jordan Stolz, Eileen Gu, Johannes Klaebo and a great farewell to Milano Cortina 2026

    02/23/2026 | 21 mins.
    The Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 are officially over. It's been a memorable and inspiring 16 days of Olympic greatness, and host Nick McCarvel puts the final weekend into perspective, with standout performances from the U.S. men's hockey team, free ski legend Eileen Gu and Norway's Johannes Klaebo. After six (yes, six!) golds this Games, Klaebo brings his tally to 11 overall, and is well and truly the most decorated Winter Olympian of all time.

    Nick has one more exclusive for listeners on this episode too, American speed skater Jordan Stolz. The 21-year-old from Wisconsin set out for an unfathomable four medals across the 500, 1000, 1500 and mass start, and ended up with three - two golds and a silver. He reflects on his Milan experience and his unique approach to pressure, his one-of-a-kind coach, Bob Corby, his cat, Mitzi, and much more.

    The Olympics.com podcast publishes every other week year-round. Subscribe and like to get regular stories of the Olympians you've followed during Milano Cortina 2026, as we round the bend to the Paralympic Winter Games, which are set to start on 6 March.
  • Olympics.com Podcast

    Reflecting on the meaning of gold with Olympic champions Mikaela Shiffrin and Alysa Liu

    02/21/2026 | 22 mins.
    "The destiny for Cortina for me was to be peaceful, even if I didn't get a medal."
    Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin is opening up after her first Olympic gold in eight years, revealing her mentality in a one-on-one sit-down with Olympics.com's Alessandro Poggi.
    Another American gold medallist is also discussing her unique approach after coming back from retirement, as Alysa Liu won the Olympic figure skating title, making her the first American woman to do so since Sarah Hughes at Salt Lake City 2002.
    "I don't really feel pressure," Liu says in her exclusive with host Nick McCarvel. The 20-year-old talks about how her two years away from the sport reshaped her thinking around external expectations - and how that's helped her flip the skating world on its head.
    Plus, the USA women's hockey team completed a 48-hour gold rush for the Americans with a dramatic come-from-behind overtime win over rival Canada, and we hear from captain Hilary Knight and Megan Keller - who struck the game-winning goal - about their golden triumph.
  • Olympics.com Podcast

    Ilia Malinin exclusive: "Medals don't really define who you are"

    02/19/2026 | 36 mins.
    In the days since his Olympic debut came to a close, Ilia Malinin has been in a reflective mood. On Tuesday, he sat down exclusively with Olympics.com podcast host Nick McCarvel in one of his few post-competition interviews, the famous Milan Duomo in the backdrop. "Medals don't really define who you are," he said in a wide-ranging chat.
    Malinin discusses the pressure that he felt at these Winter Olympics, his thinking around the quadruple Axel, his plans moving forward and the amount of support he's gotten - from Simone Biles to Tom Brady and beyond - after his performance.
    The podcast also features a one-on-one with another high-flying athlete, freestyle skiing mogul legend Mikael Kingsbury, who led a trio of fathers on the dual moguls podium in the discipline's Olympic debut. Olympics.com reporter Andrew Binner chats with Kingsbury. Meanwhile, Nischal Schwager-Patel discusses the gold rush of cross-country skier Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo, the Norwegian who now has 10 Olympic gold medals - the most for any Winter Olympic athlete - ever.
    Plus, a tour of Casa Airbnb at Milano Cortina 2026, the debut of ski mountaineering, Mikaela Shiffrin's emotional gold and great French success in the biathlon.
  • Olympics.com Podcast

    Federica Brignone and Italy’s glittering home Games

    02/17/2026 | 35 mins.
    A month ago, Federica Brignone wasn’t sure she could even compete at Milano Cortina 2026. Now, the 35-year-old skier is a double Olympic champion.
    “I had no pressure because it was already amazing to be here,” Brignone told reporters after her second gold, captured in the giant slalom. “I just tried to enjoy every single moment out of it. I didn't feel the pressure, [which is] crazy because I'm at a home Olympics.”
    Brignone has helped spearhead a thrilling hardware haul for the Italians: a record 23 medals with still five days to go. It's more than their previous best of 20 - at Lillehammer 1994.
    Brignone features on the podcast along with another skiing champion, Brazil’s Lucas Pinheiro Braathen, who claimed not only his country’s first Winter Olympic gold - but first winter medal of any colour for all of South America.
    Olympics.com producer Alessandro Poggi joins host Nick McCarvel to talk all things alpine skiing, before Nick gets the lowdown from another colleague, Grace Goulding, on all things speed skating - both short and long track.
    Plus, Grace sits down exclusively with short track great Apolo Ohno, who discusses Dutch dominance in the two sports - and one of the breakout stars of these Games, 21-year-old American Jordan Stolz.

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About Olympics.com Podcast

At Olympics.com, we tell Olympic stories year-round. Come along with us for in-depth interviews with the inspiring individuals who capture the world's imagination every two years as they go faster, higher, stronger - together. Host Nick McCarvel is joined regularly by one-of-a-kind guests - including athletes themselves, coaches, sporting legends - as well as Olympics.com producers and contributors - and more. Catch new episodes on Wednesdays every other week.
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