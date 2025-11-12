Monica sits down with Jim Farley, CEO of Ford, for an unfiltered conversation about leading one of America’s most iconic companies. They discuss what it takes to run a $200 billion company with 180,000 people, why racing cars is still his “yoga” despite running a Fortune 20 company, and how his focus has transformed from loving cars to developing people. Jim opens up about his famous cousin, Chris Farley, and the addiction recovery center he built in his memory, the forever inspiration of his grandfather who worked in a Ford factory, and why Ford’s growing Dearborn campus remains ground zero for America’s car company after 120 years.
1:02:55
Episode 2: Caryn Seidman Becker
Monica sits down with Caryn Seidman Becker, CEO of CLEAR, for an unfiltered conversation about building a trusted platform for identity verification with cutting edge technology in travel, workforce, and healthcare. They discuss the moments that matter—taking calculated risks, recovering from setbacks, and why the best leaders never stop learning.
50:55
Episode 1: Jamie Dimon
Monica sits down for a rare 1:1 with Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, for an unfiltered conversation. As the leader of the world’s largest bank, Jamie opens up about managing in the midst of geopolitical and economic challenges, getting fired at Citigroup and being jobless for a year, and facing death two times. This is Office Hours at its finest: personal, revealing, and packed with insights you won’t find in any corporate report or business textbook.
59:22
Office Hours: Business Edition Teaser
Office Hours are in session with former Wall Street Journal reporter and corporate executive Monica Langley. In this leadership podcast, Monica sits down for unfiltered conversations with the sharpest minds in business–CEOs, founders, and innovators– at the intersection of today’s top business trends and current events. These executive interviews reveal defining moments and hard-won lessons that have shaped their way to the top. Monica brings relentless curiosity into intimate conversations in this business podcast that are only possible because of her tenure as a trusted confidant to and chronicler of leaders of the world’s largest companies.