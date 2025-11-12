Episode 3: Jim Farley

Monica sits down with Jim Farley, CEO of Ford, for an unfiltered conversation about leading one of America’s most iconic companies. They discuss what it takes to run a $200 billion company with 180,000 people, why racing cars is still his “yoga” despite running a Fortune 20 company, and how his focus has transformed from loving cars to developing people. Jim opens up about his famous cousin, Chris Farley, and the addiction recovery center he built in his memory, the forever inspiration of his grandfather who worked in a Ford factory, and why Ford’s growing Dearborn campus remains ground zero for America’s car company after 120 years.