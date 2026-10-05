From leaking boobs to lockdown love: Danae Mercer lays it all out on this week's episode! 🎧



Trigger warning - this episode contains discussions of miscarriage and eating disorders. If this is not for you, please head to our vast archive of shows for plenty more relatable parenting chaos!



This week on No Parental Guidance, Hannah and Louise are joined by the absolute queen of reality vs. Instagram, Danae Mercer! 👑💕

Fresh off a kid-free flight in a pristine white outfit with hot coffee in hand ☕🤍, Danae opens up about the bittersweet realities of mom guilt, traveling while breastfeeding, and navigating postpartum body changes. From the logistical nightmare of pumping milk abroad to how she turned her own struggles with disordered eating into a global movement of body self-love, this conversation is as honest as it gets.

Plus: The hilarious (and slightly gross) realities of mothering toddlers, handling "cockapoo" moments in front of Italian in-laws, lockdown speed-dating in Italy 🇮🇹and how we can better support young girls facing negative self-talk and online hate. 💬❤️



Grab a cup of tea (or a wine 🍷) and settle in for an episode full of belly laughs, total honesty, and a huge dose of body gratitude!



Chapters:

00:00 Postpartum Body Image Podcast Highlights

01:14 Mum Guilt and Breastfeeding Realities

05:06 Postpartum Body Changes and Placenta Encapsulation

08:02 Normalising Cellulite and Instagram vs Reality

12:51 Eating Disorder Recovery and Pregnancy Gratitude

19:36 Work Life Balance and Bedtime Routines

21:33 Marriage Date Night and Family Dynamics

27:03 Hilarious Parenting Fails and Toddler Behaviour

36:28 Cyberbullying Social Media and Raising Girls



💖 THANK YOU TO OUR SPONSOR

This episode is sponsored by Aldi's Mamia range! 👶 Big-name quality without the big-name price tag. From award-winning nappies to wipes made for sensitive skin, check out the full range in-store today at Aldi.



If you have been affected by any of the subjects we've spoken about on today's show, you're not alone.

Please reach out to someone for support. We recommend:



Tommys for support in navigating baby loss

https://www.tommys.org/baby-loss-support

BEAT for support with disordered eating

https://www.beateatingdisorders.org.uk/



📲 CONNECT WITH US & DANAE

💌 Danae’s Substack:

📸 Danae Mercer Instagram: @danaemercer

🎙️ No Parental Guidance Instagram: @noparentalguidancepodcast

💖 Hannah East Instagram: @hannaheast

💕 Louise Boyle Instagram: @louiseboyleofficial

💬 JOIN THE NPG COMMUNITY

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