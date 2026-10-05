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No Parental Guidance

Hannah East & Louise Boyce
ComedyComedy Interviews
No Parental Guidance
Latest episode

75 episodes

  • No Parental Guidance

    Lauren Cowell reveals all | No Parental Guidance

    10/05/2026 | 34 mins.
    This week, we are joined by the absolute goddess herself, Lauren Cowell! 💕

    Lauren opens up about life behind the scenes with Simon, how they navigate discipline and strict manners at home, and the hilarious moment their son Eric realised his dad was famous! 😅 Plus, she shares the wild story of Simon racing through a New York snowstorm to make Eric’s birth, her passional work with screen time safety, and why parenting tech feels like playing whack-a-mole! 📱👶

    This episode is proudly sponsored by Aldi’s Mamia range - here for you in the unpredictable, messy moments parenthood brings. Their award-winning nappies, wipes, snacks, and baby range bring you quality you can trust to see you through the Trenches 🍼✨

    ✨IN THIS EPISODE✨

    00:00 Lauren Cowell on Early Motherhood

    01:41 Raising Children in Public Eye

    02:55 Discipline and Simon Cowell's Manners

    04:42 How Lauren and Simon Cowell Met

    05:31 Will The X Factor Return Soon?

    10:01 Paparazzi Privacy and Social Media Safety

    13:27 Lauren Cowell on Teenage Dating

    14:51 Lauren Cowell Childbirth and Labour Stories

    17:00 Raise the Age Online Safety Campaign

    20:12 Parenting Fails and Screen Time Management

    💬 CONNECT WITH US: Instagram: @noparentalguidancepod 📷 TikTok: @noparentalguidance 🎵 Lauren Silverman: @lauren_silverman_official ❤️ Hannah East: @hannaheastcomedy 💖 Louise Boyce: @mamastillgotit_ 💙
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • No Parental Guidance

    Am I a bad Mum?" Sara Pascoe's very honest parenting fail

    09/28/2026 | 39 mins.
    This week, we are joined by the absolutely iconic comedian, author, and mum of two, Sara Pascoe!

    Sara gets hilariously real about surviving the toddler trenches with her two boys, why gentle parenting doesn't always go to plan, and navigating pregnancy and IVF in her 40s. Plus, we chat about public meltdowns, London e-bikes, and a genius parenting trick involving raspberries and toilets that you'll definitely want to steal!

    This episode is proudly sponsored by Aldi’s Mamia range - here for you in the unpredictable, messy moments parenthood brings. Their award-winning nappies, wipes, snacks, and baby range bring you quality you can trust to see you through the Trenches
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • No Parental Guidance

    Jorgie Porter's Birthing Secrets | No One Should Judge Me

    09/22/2026 | 46 mins.
    🎙️ JORGIE PORTER | "Good Cop/Bad Cop" Parenting, Postpartum Survival Guide & The Ultimate Mum Hair Hack! 💇‍♀️✨

    Relatable parenting? ✅ Handy mum hacks? ✅

    This week, we are joined by the absolutely fabulous actress, model, and mum of two, Jorgie Porter! 💕

    Jorgie doesn’t hold back when it comes to being in the trenches of toddler life with her two, Forest and Peony and the ups and downs of navigating a blended family. We discover why her partner Ollie might just be too good at fatherhood 😅 plus, we get into births, postpartum survival modeand avoiding bear traps in the woods. And it that’s not enough of a draw, Jorgie delivers a quick-fix beauty secret you HAVE to see to believe! 🌟👶

    This episode is proudly sponsored by Aldi’s Mamia range - here for you in the unpredictable, messy moments parenthood brings. Their award winning nappies, wipes, snacks and baby range brings you quality you can trust to see you through the Trenches 🍼✨

    Chapters:

    00:00 Highlights and Welcome Georgie Porter

    01:08 Kid-Free Break and Parent Overwhelm

    02:32 Toddler Parenting and Relationship Struggles

    05:52 Blended Family Dynamics and Step-Parenting

    09:44 Parenting Styles and Daily Routines

    11:43 Date Nights and Relationship Spark

    14:29 Elective C-Section Birth Story

    19:00 Postpartum Recovery and C-Section Aftercare

    23:23 Postnatal Body Image and Identity

    26:33 Funny Parenting Fails and Advice

    💬 CONNECT WITH US:

    Instagram: @noparentalguidancepod 📸

    TikTok: @noparentalguidance 🎵

    Jorgie Porter: @themissyporter ❤️

    Hannah East: @hannaheastcomedy 🩷

    Louise Boyce @mamastillgotit_ 💙
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • No Parental Guidance

    Danae Mercer: Postpartum Bodies, Leaking Boobs & Lockdown Romance

    09/15/2026 | 50 mins.
    From leaking boobs to lockdown love: Danae Mercer lays it all out on this week's episode! 🎧

    Trigger warning - this episode contains discussions of miscarriage and eating disorders. If this is not for you, please head to our vast archive of shows for plenty more relatable parenting chaos!

    This week on No Parental Guidance, Hannah and Louise are joined by the absolute queen of reality vs. Instagram, Danae Mercer! 👑💕
    Fresh off a kid-free flight in a pristine white outfit with hot coffee in hand ☕🤍, Danae opens up about the bittersweet realities of mom guilt, traveling while breastfeeding, and navigating postpartum body changes. From the logistical nightmare of pumping milk abroad to how she turned her own struggles with disordered eating into a global movement of body self-love, this conversation is as honest as it gets.
    Plus: The hilarious (and slightly gross) realities of mothering toddlers, handling "cockapoo" moments in front of Italian in-laws, lockdown speed-dating in Italy 🇮🇹and how we can better support young girls facing negative self-talk and online hate. 💬❤️

    Grab a cup of tea (or a wine 🍷) and settle in for an episode full of belly laughs, total honesty, and a huge dose of body gratitude!

    Chapters:
    00:00 Postpartum Body Image Podcast Highlights
    01:14 Mum Guilt and Breastfeeding Realities
    05:06 Postpartum Body Changes and Placenta Encapsulation
    08:02 Normalising Cellulite and Instagram vs Reality
    12:51 Eating Disorder Recovery and Pregnancy Gratitude
    19:36 Work Life Balance and Bedtime Routines
    21:33 Marriage Date Night and Family Dynamics
    27:03 Hilarious Parenting Fails and Toddler Behaviour
    36:28 Cyberbullying Social Media and Raising Girls

    💖 THANK YOU TO OUR SPONSOR
    This episode is sponsored by Aldi's Mamia range! 👶 Big-name quality without the big-name price tag. From award-winning nappies to wipes made for sensitive skin, check out the full range in-store today at Aldi.

    If you have been affected by any of the subjects we've spoken about on today's show, you're not alone.
    Please reach out to someone for support. We recommend:

    Tommys for support in navigating baby loss
    https://www.tommys.org/baby-loss-support
    BEAT for support with disordered eating
    https://www.beateatingdisorders.org.uk/

    📲 CONNECT WITH US & DANAE
    💌 Danae’s Substack:
    📸 Danae Mercer Instagram: @danaemercer
    🎙️ No Parental Guidance Instagram: @noparentalguidancepodcast
    💖 Hannah East Instagram: @hannaheast
    💕 Louise Boyle Instagram: @louiseboyleofficial
    💬 JOIN THE NPG COMMUNITY
    Got a hilarious parenting fail or a sticky conundrum you need solved? Drop us a comment below or DM us on Instagram! Don't forget to LIKE, SHARE, and SUBSCRIBE so you never miss an episode. 🔔✨
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • No Parental Guidance

    Georgia Harrison talks online responsibility & raising kids against the Manosphere

    09/07/2026 | 58 mins.
    Summer’s done, the kids are back at school and we’re kicking off a brand new series of No Parental Guidance with a very special guest! 🎉

    In a world exclusive, TV personality and campaigner Georgia Harrison MBE sits down with us to share the candid, funny, and deeply personal realities of becoming a new mum to baby Sahara. Plus we discuss the very real challenges our children face online, how to tackle the “Manosphere” and her campaign for legal accountability when it comes to sharing intimate images online.

    This episode is proudly sponsored by the Aldi Mamia baby and toddler range—supporting parents through the chaotic, messy, and imperfectly perfect stages of parenting. 👶❤️

    In This Episode:
    00:00 Georgia Harrison Interview Introduction01:15 First-Time Motherhood and Baby Sleep04:39 Breastfeeding Realities and Postpartum Anxiety06:17 Elective Caesarean Birth Story Explained13:32 Receiving MBE from Prince William15:13 Campaigning Against Intimate Image Abuse19:11 Online Child Safety and Deepfakes27:17 Tackling the Manosphere and Andrew Tate28:58 Viral Parenting Hacks and Body Confidence33:26 TOWIE, Love Island and Fame Journey

    💖 Don't Forget to Like, Comment & Subscribe!

    Are you a new parent navigating the chaos, or do you have a sleeping miracle like Georgia? Let us know in the comments below!👇

    Georgia Harrison: @georgialouiseharrison (Instagram)

    Louise Boyce: @mamastillgotit_ (Instagram)

    Hannah East: @hannaheastcomedy (Instagram)

    No Parental Guidance: @no_parental_guidance (Instagram) / @noparentalguidancepod (TikTok)

    #NoParentalGuidance #GeorgiaHarrison #ParentingPodcast #NewMum #MotherhoodUnfiltered #GeorgiasLaw #LoveIsland #ParentingJourney #CSection #BabySleepTips #AldiMamia #Mamia #AldiBaby #ImperfectlyPerfect #ParentingHacks

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    **Why this happened:** The source platform exported the emojis as text shortcodes (like `:baby_bottle:`) instead of standard Unicode characters. Apps like YouTube, Instagram, and standard text fields don't always automatically convert shortcodes into visuals unless they have an built-in markdown converter.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About No Parental Guidance
Welcome to No Parental Guidance, the unfiltered, laugh-out-loud podcast from Fabulous, that’s the antidote to the impossibly perfect world of Instagram parenting. Hosted by the brilliantly funny Louise Boyce and Hannah East, No Parental Guidance is a safe space for real mums to talk openly and hilariously about the chaos, guilt, and of course joys of parenthood.
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ComedyComedy InterviewsKids & FamilyParenting

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