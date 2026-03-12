No Guilt Mom | Overcoming Mom Guilt, Parenting Tips, & Self Care for Moms

If you’ve been feeling burnt out, emotionally exhausted, and quietly assuming that must mean you’re failing… I want you to hear this clearly:



You are not failing.



You’re capable. You’re invested. You’re doing a lot right.



And if motherhood still feels heavy? That heaviness often shows up as guilt—guilt for being tired, guilt for wanting space, guilt for not enjoying every single moment the way you think you “should.”



In this episode, I’m joined by Josh Davis, a cognitive behavioral psychologist, co-author of the USA Today bestseller The Difference That Makes the Difference, a master practitioner and trainer in NLP (neuro-linguistic programming), and founder of the Science-Based Leadership Institute. Josh teaches the science of how people actually change—not by trying harder, but by updating the beliefs and mental models driving our reactions.



We dig into the specific beliefs that quietly fuel mom guilt and emotional exhaustion… and what shifts when you start updating them.



What You’ll Learn in This Episode





Why moms default to “I’m failing” when they struggle—and how that belief fuels shame instead of change



The NLP presupposition “There is no failure, only feedback” and how it instantly creates more options for what to do next



Why you’re not reacting to “reality”… you’re reacting to your internal map of reality (and how that explains overwhelm)



The powerful reminder: “The map is not the territory”—and how it helps you stop treating feelings like facts



How to “earn the right to influence” your kids (or anyone) by understanding the reality where their behavior makes sense



Why telling your kid “it’s not a big deal” usually backfires—and what to do instead



The belief “All the resources I need are already within me” and how it helps you stop outsourcing confidence to the next system, script, or strategy



A practical mindset shift: treating change like an experiment instead of a life sentence



How to define success in a way that’s actually within your control—so you stop evaluating yourself with impossible standards



Why incremental change is often the fastest way to create lasting transformation



Why This Episode Matters



So many overwhelmed moms don’t need more discipline, more hustle, or another productivity hack.



What you really need is to identify the beliefs running in the background—because when those beliefs go unseen, normal stress turns into shame.



And shame is heavy.



But once you can update the belief underneath it all, you don’t have to “try harder” to feel better. You start responding differently because you’re seeing the situation differently.



Resources Mentioned



The Difference That Makes the Difference by Josh Davis, PhD and Greg Prosmushkin





Josh’s website for dads: joshdavisphd.com/dads (Includes a tool where you can “ask the book” questions using AI, created by his co-author Greg.)



