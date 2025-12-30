Preview | NM Talkcore: Jay Springett on "Slop Machines of Loving Grace" (2025)
12/30/2025 | 19 mins.
You’ve heard us reference the work of Jay Springett (aka @thejaymo) on nearly every pod this year — so with his new book Slop Machines of Loving Grace near completion, we invited Jay on the show to chat through some of its themes. The book takes 2008 as a breaking point, a moment where the late-20th century financial system imploded and, in its place, society was given a new operating system: one optimized for exocapitalism and shaped by “smartness,” a forceful symbiosis of finance and software. On the ep, we discuss the rise of American “code-spaces” (e.g., apps, platforms, etc) and hyper-fragmented “data subjects” taking the place of the modern “individual.” "What happens,” Lil Internet asks, “when AI agents become not just tools but inhabitants of the world of human culture? Chat with an Oct 2025 draft Jay’s book’s here: https://chatgpt.com/g/g-68d150abe8008191b27383697808eed9-slop-machines Follow/subscribe/listen to more of Jay’s work at https://thejaymo.net See also: NM85 | Jay Springett on “Worlds” as Medium (2024)
Preview | NM 91: Daniel Felstead & Jenn Leung on Jankspace (2025)
11/25/2025 | 28 mins.
With their latest video essay, Welcome to Jankspace, Babes (2025) now streaming on DIS.art, Daniel Felstead & Jenn Leung come on the show to speak about what happens to the world and critically, all of us, our bodies, as capitalism lifts off from the human layer. Daniel Felstead leads the MA Fashion Media & Communications program at the London College of Fashion. Jenn Leung, also a lecturer at the University of Arts London, is a researcher and simulation developer. She has recently published papers on UE interfaces for brain organoids and agent behavior simulation in MIT's Antikythera journal. For more: @jennnital @felstead.daniel Welcome to Jankspace, Babes https://dis.art/welcome-to-jankspace Maya B. Kronic speaking at London College of Fashion, January 2025 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FfZm7zTQwbE
Preview | NM Greenroom: Olivia Kan-Sperling on "Little Pink Book" (2025)
11/10/2025 | 17 mins.
Olivia Kan-Sperling joins to talk about her recent work, "Little Pink Book: A Bad Bad Novel" (Archway Editions, 2025). "It's like girl, China, sex, postmodernism, conceptual romance—a book that sells itself to you over and over and over again as you read it," she remarks. Published in parallel English/Chinese, the novel was originally written to accompany a piece by Diane Severin Nguyen show at the Rockbund Art Museum in Shanghai. It now circulates as a kind of Reena Spaulings (the novel) for the Exocapitalism era, testing the limits of what fiction now is and what content could be. Based in NYC, Olivia is the author of the Kendall Jenner x Lil Peep fanfic, Island Time (Expat Press, 2022) as well as an associate editor + regular contributor to The Paris Review. Her words have also appeared and been channeled through outlets such as Heavy Traffic, Viscose, Kaleidoscope, n+1, and Montez Press Radio, among others. For more: @dianadiagram https://oliviaks.page/ https://www.simonandschuster.com/books/Little-Pink-Book/Olivia-Kan-Sperling/9781648230417 Also feat. Olivia: NM60: https://soundcloud.com/newmodels/code-couture-olivia-kan-sperling-nm60 Heavy Traffic x New Models: https://soundcloud.com/newmodels/heavy-traffic-olivia-kan-sperling-perfect-glove
Preview | NM Talkcore: Kevin Munger on Spiraling (2025)
10/21/2025 | 17 mins.
Are we entering a neo-oral age? For centuries, linear, text-based media has organized human communication, creating a shared reality, a shared sense of linear time. But as political Scientist Kevin Munger discusses on this ep of NM Talkcore, that ontological structure is rapidly coming undone. For more: https://kevinmunger.com https:// kevinmunger.substack.com Watch: Kevin Munger on Vilém Flusser's "Communicology: Mutations in Human Relations" https://youtu.be/EpVTEoqUCbs?si=e-bh0ewGRsbnzRMq Image: Stafford Beer, 1975 Keywords: accelerationism, Actionists (Viennese), anti-memetics, apparatus, artificial intelligence, bios level, cartesian dualism, chatbots, Communicology, content level, cybernetics, cyberspace, CyberSyn (project), EA (effective altruism), externalities, fanficification, feedback loop, 4chan, game theory, generation gap, large language models (LLMs), Less Wrong, linear media, management cybernetics, media apparatus, media theory, memes, mimetic, mnemonic, mukbang, ontological stability, oral society/orality, platonism, prehension, process philosophy, protocol level, rationalism, recommendation algorithm, recursion, renaissance paintings, secondary orality, singularity, social media, spiral/spiraling, sycophancy, Taylorist management, textual society, video games, whirlpool, World War III (information warfare)
Unlocked | NM Talkcore: Kevin Munger on Spiraling (2025)
10/13/2025 | 1h 9 mins.
