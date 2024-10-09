The Tadge Juechter Corvette roundtable discussion - Never Stop Driving - Ep 52

This week on Never Stop Driving: The Tadge Juechter roundtable! Tadge was the executive chief engineer of the Corvette from 2006 to 2024 and has no shortage of Corvette stories to tell. To help explore the past, present, and future of the Corvette, we organized a roundtable with Juechter and Harlan Charles, Corvette’s marketing manager since 2001, for a beyond-candid discussion of the brand. Larry Webster, your host, moderates the discussion, along with Corvette Hall of Fame member Jerry Burton, who also writes for Hagerty and was the founding editor of Corvette Quarterly magazine. If you're a Corvette fan, you're going to love this episode! Join the Hagerty Drivers Club! https://www.hagerty.com/drivers-club/ About the pod: the Never Stop Driving podcast is available on Itunes, Spotify, and YouTube. Like this newsletter, it's free to everyone because one of Hagerty's goals is to spread car passion. On the show, we’ll cover a wide range of automotive topics, including interviews with the people doing the most interesting work in the car world. I expect it to evolve over time so your feedback is welcome. Please give it a listen and help us spread the word with a positive rating and share it.