The Tadge Juechter Corvette roundtable discussion - Never Stop Driving - Ep 52
This week on Never Stop Driving: The Tadge Juechter roundtable! Tadge was the executive chief engineer of the Corvette from 2006 to 2024 and has no shortage of Corvette stories to tell. To help explore the past, present, and future of the Corvette, we organized a roundtable with Juechter and Harlan Charles, Corvette’s marketing manager since 2001, for a beyond-candid discussion of the brand.
Larry Webster, your host, moderates the discussion, along with Corvette Hall of Fame member Jerry Burton, who also writes for Hagerty and was the founding editor of Corvette Quarterly magazine. If you're a Corvette fan, you're going to love this episode!
2:25:01
Dakar Spills and Chili Bowl Thrills - Never Stop Driving - Ep 51
Larry Webster and cohost Cameron Neveu are back in 2025! This week, the two chat about Larry's exploits on dirt, from the time he raced in the Chili Bowl against 400 of the nation's best midget racers to his class win in the Baja 1000. Oh, and they discuss Sébastien Loeb's crash in this year's Dakar Rally. Bring a towel, this one is gonna be dirty.
53:22
Authors of The Formula, Joshua Robinson and Jonathan Clegg - Never Stop Driving - Ep. 50
Joshua Robinson and Jonathan Clegg, Wall Street Journal reporters and authors of The Club, sit down with host Larry Webster to discuss their latest book about Formula 1. The duo share their most memorable interviews and provide insights into their process for writing a richly researched tome on a sprawling sport. How did they manage to wring incredible stories and quotes from Bernie Ecclestone, Ross Brawn, and other F1 luminaries? Tighten your belts and click play.
55:10
2025 Bull Market List Revealed - Never Stop Driving - Ep 49
Hagerty just unveiled its annual list of collector vehicles most poised to increase in value. Host Larry Webster chats with our Valuation Analytics Director John Wiley about the eleven cars on this year's list. How do we pick 'em? Do we ever make mistakes? Click play and find out!
1:07:39
InoKinetic President Shinoo Mapleton - Never Stop Driving - Ep 48
Fiero, Evora, Drakan! In our latest episode, Larry Webster chats with the InoKinetic president Shinoo Mapleton about lightweight, fun-to-drive cars, from the Lotus Evora to a batch of unique exoskeleton vehicles. Whether you like G-force, high horse, or a combo of the two, this one’s for you!
