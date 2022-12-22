The Mythology & Fiction Explained podcast is a weekly show that aims to cover all sorts of Mythological tales and crazy fiction. Many of these episodes have com... More
Episode 57: The Beast of Gevaudan | The Hunt for the Unidentified Monster that Terrorised 18th Century France
In today's episode we take a look at the mystery behind the monster that plagued the French countryside in the 18th century, but what exactly was the beast of Gevaudan?
4/14/2023
13:13
Episode 56: The History of Dragons | The Strange Origin Stories You Were Never Told
Today we take a look at the dragons, the history behind these mythical monsters and how their appearance and significance has changed over time.
3/31/2023
27:02
Episode 55: Dante's Inferno, Purgatorio & Paradiso - A Complete Summary of The Divine Comedy
Today we take a look at the all three parts of Dante's Divine Comedy, Inferno, Purgatorio and Paradiso.
2/19/2023
1:34:28
Episode 54: Is Tiamat the Queen of Monsters? The Mesopotamian Creation Story
Today we take a look at some Mesopotamian mythology with the goddess Tiamat and the creation story of the Enuma Elis. Was she the mother of monsters or the creator of life?
2/16/2023
12:51
Episode 53: Paradise Regained: Lucifer's Forgotten Sequel You Were Never Told
Today we return to the work of John Milton to take a look at the sequel to Paradise Lost. Paradise Regained follows the events Paradise Lost where the son of God must overcome the temptation of Satan.
