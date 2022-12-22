Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Mythology & Fiction Explained in the App
Listen to Mythology & Fiction Explained in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsFiction
Mythology & Fiction Explained

Mythology & Fiction Explained

Podcast Mythology & Fiction Explained
Podcast Mythology & Fiction Explained

Mythology & Fiction Explained

Marios Christou
add
The Mythology & Fiction Explained podcast is a weekly show that aims to cover all sorts of Mythological tales and crazy fiction. Many of these episodes have com... More
FictionDramaHistory
The Mythology & Fiction Explained podcast is a weekly show that aims to cover all sorts of Mythological tales and crazy fiction. Many of these episodes have com... More

Available Episodes

5 of 57
  • Episode 57: The Beast of Gevaudan | The Hunt for the Unidentified Monster that Terrorised 18th Century France
    In today's episode we take a look at the mystery behind the monster that plagued the French countryside in the 18th century, but what exactly was the beast of Gevaudan? Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/14/2023
    13:13
  • Episode 56: The History of Dragons | The Strange Origin Stories You Were Never Told
    Today we take a look at the dragons, the history behind these mythical monsters and how their appearance and significance has changed over time.  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    3/31/2023
    27:02
  • Episode 55: Dante's Inferno, Purgatorio & Paradiso - A Complete Summary of The Divine Comedy
    Today we take a look at the all three parts of Dante's Divine Comedy, Inferno, Purgatorio and Paradiso.  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    2/19/2023
    1:34:28
  • Episode 54: Is Tiamat the Queen of Monsters? The Mesopotamian Creation Story
    Today we take a look at some Mesopotamian mythology with the goddess Tiamat and the creation story of the Enuma Elis. Was she the mother of monsters or the creator of life?  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    2/16/2023
    12:51
  • Episode 53: Paradise Regained: Lucifer's Forgotten Sequel You Were Never Told
    Today we return to the work of John Milton to take a look at the sequel to Paradise Lost. Paradise Regained follows the events Paradise Lost where the son of God must overcome the temptation of Satan. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    12/22/2022
    20:09

More Fiction podcasts

About Mythology & Fiction Explained

The Mythology & Fiction Explained podcast is a weekly show that aims to cover all sorts of Mythological tales and crazy fiction. Many of these episodes have come from the popular Youtube channel Mythology & Fiction Explained.
Podcast website

Listen to Mythology & Fiction Explained, Unknown Orbits and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Mythology & Fiction Explained

Mythology & Fiction Explained

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Mythology & Fiction Explained: Podcasts in Family